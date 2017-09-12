iPhone 8 Vs. iPhone 7: 5 Differences That'll Make Your Mind Up

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Apple finally went ahead and told us everything we've been dying to know about their new products. The company announced the forthcoming release of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, along with the iPhone X, which is a whole other beast of its own. And with every new iPhone release, we must consider its predecessor, so these are the key differences between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

Overall, there are five main differences between the old model and the new, and these differences might help you decide if you actually want to shell out the couple hundred dollars the new iPhone will cost you.

1. The Cameras

Let's be real. The cameras on the iPhone -- or any phone, really -- have become the most vital part of the communication device. As more and more of our communication turns visual -- like using Snapchat or Instagram to keep your friends updated on what you're up to -- the cameras have become ultra important.

The iPhone 8 camera is a totally new design for Apple. Sure, the iPhone 7 has an excellent camera, but this looks like it's even better. The iPhone 8 camera has a bigger 12-megapixel camera sensor, so you'll be able to better capture what's in front of you. It will also have a new portrait lighting mode that incorporates the flash and depth map, according to Gizmodo, to make the portrait lighting even more distinct.

Holy. The new iPhone 8’s camera’s going to be insane. pic.twitter.com/mU6ap77S7h — Ronak Kallianpur (@ronakkallianpur) September 12, 2017

The iPhone 8s will also be better at taking videos, with a higher-speed capture capability in the cameras. Even better? The iPhone 8 videos will somehow be reduced in file size, so you won't be running out of space as quickly.

2. The Speaker

iPhone 8 has 25% louder speakers than iPhone 7 and a deeper bass. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/uBGHJoMIPx — DESIRE (@desiredotink) September 12, 2017

OK, so maybe this is just me, but I'm super intrigued by the reported update to the iPhone's speaker capabilities. I mean, how many times have you wanted to play a song in a crowded room from your iPhone -- or break out an impromptu backyard party -- only to have your fun plans foiled by the quietness of your phone's speaker?

Well, the iPhone 8's speakers will be 25 percent louder with a deeper bass, according to TechCrunch. So there!

Although, on the other hand... that loudness might just make it that much more annoying when you're in a public place and someone decides it's their time to shine as DJ.

3. Breakability

So the iPhone 8 now has glass on the back and I've already broken it pic.twitter.com/sCCvyERYhj — Common White Girl (@GirlPosts) September 12, 2017

Let's be real. We've all cracked an iPhone at least once in the 10-year existence of the device. And, yeah, I'll confess that the iPhone I currently use has a crack on it. We've all been there!

Apparently, the iPhone 8 will have a more durable casing, with a slight design difference from the iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 will have a full glass panel on the back of it. But, Apple says its their most durable glass ever, so... maybe you'll make it a year without breaking it.

4. Colors

iPhone 8 - Glass front and back - silver, space gray and gold - the bump up from iPhone 7. https://t.co/5YOyoz8d3r pic.twitter.com/JyGfuYVm7B — Wilson Rothman (@wjrothman) September 12, 2017

New technology is great and all, but what everyone actually wants to know is how pretty the iPhone 8 will be. Prettiness is a subjective thing, so it's up to you if the new color options for the iPhone 8 are an improvement or not.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in three colors, silver, gold, and space gray. So fare the well, trendy rose gold iPhone.

5. The Technology

Apple announces glass-backed iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus w/ A11 Bionic chip, 4K 60 fps video, calibrated for AR,... https://t.co/CMgLxRqDuM — techsparx (@techsparx1) September 12, 2017

Ugh, OK, I'll talk about the inside of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, if that's a thing you care about. The iPhone 8s will come with a new processor, the A11 Bionic chip. The A11 should make the phone faster and more efficient.

The iPhone 8 also comes with a custom-designed GPU, which TechCrunch assures me is a Very Big Deal. That GPU can help with sweet 3D apps and games -- and could come in handy if Apple dabbles more in augmented reality.

So, there you have it. Still interested in making the upgrade?