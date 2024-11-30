What Elite Daily’s Senior Editor Is Shopping During Cyber Monday Sales

I am the queen of creating online shopping carts and bailing from them. When I’m lying on the couch watching TV and scrolling, I inevitably end up on the websites of my favorite brands (thanks, TikTok and Instagram ads). I’ll shop around, select my favorite items, and then panic at the total and abandon the whole operation. But now that it’s discount season, I’m ready to click the Purchase button for once.

I’ve never been a Black Friday girl — I’ll still be in a food coma and sleeping until noon that day — but Cyber Monday is more my speed. Work and school have started back up, and the post-holiday hangover is in full swing. What better way to combat it than by stocking up on cute new stuff in time for the holidays? I tend to be a practical shopper, so I’ll be buying restocks of my favorite items as well as some splurges I’ve had my eye on for months.

Not to brag, but I’ve been told I have an eye for a bargain. Sooo if you want to copy what I’ll be buying, here’s a handy dandy shopping list. (Just don’t put these items out of stock before I can order them, pls.)

30% Off These Durable Winter Boots

I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many casual basics. (Well, maybe the limit does exist, but I’m certainly not going to worry about it.) Timberland has become my go-to brand for tomboy femme pieces, and I can’t wait to get my hands on these platform boots to wear with baggy jeans and leather jackets all winter. They’re 30% off for Cyber Weekend; you just have to create a free account to access the discount.

20% Off A Restock Of My Everyday Foundation

The ILIA skin tint is viral on TikTok for a reason. It gives you a fresh, dewy glow that looks like your real skin, but better. Ever since Hailey Bieber’s “clean girl” aesthetic became a hot trend a few years back, I’ve been a loyal fan of this product for my everyday “no-makeup makeup” routine. ILIA’s 20% off sale is the perfect time to stock up on refills.

A 30% Discount On My Favorite Tank

I could live in this Khy tank top. I got the red color last year with a matching hoodie and sweatpants, and I wear that fit at least three times per week when it’s cold. It’s only right that I expand my collection, grabbing it in black, white, and gray to wear year-round as a layering piece. KHY is offering 30% off on this and other items, including the brand’s collab collections with ioannes and ATLEIN.

20% Off These TikTok-Viral Lip Balms I’ve Been Eyeing

My FYP knows how much I want to buy these Summer Friday balms — they’re popping up in every other video on my feed. And with the brand dropping a pack of minis for holiday shoppers (for 20% off, no less), I’m even more tempted to snag them to stash in all my bags. How cute?

$100 Off The Splurgy Skin Care Device I’ve Wanted For Ages

Ever since I read Bustle beauty editor Rachel Lapidos’ rave review of this tool, I’ve been coveting it. The all-in-one device comes with multiple attachments to target different skin concerns, from acne to dark spots to fine lines. At $400, it’s a big purchase — but the brand is offering $100 off for the sale weekend. I think it might finally be my time to take the plunge.

A 20% Discount On A Book That’s Been On My TBR All Year

It feels like every single one of my friends has raved about this book since it came out in May. I’m on the waitlist at my local library, but my spot has barely moved for months, and I’m ready to purchase a copy so I can read it and get in on the discourse. Books-A-Million is offering 20% off orders of $50 or more, so I’ll be ordering this and one more novel to read over the holidays.

15% Off An Extra Vibrator (You Can Never Have Too Many!)

I wouldn’t be me without including a sex product in this roundup — I’m a dating editor, after all, and movements like “boysober” are currently trending. I will evangelize about this little vibe until no one wants to listen. It’s understated, versatile, and has been a hit to every single person I’ve recommended it to. Do with that information what you will, but just know that it’s 15% off through Nov. 3, and I very well might be getting another one.