Shopping
50 Chic Things That Seem Expensive But Are Cheap AF On Amazon

Elegant looks from head to toe — starting at just $11.

Written by Veronika Kero
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

There’s no better feeling than when a piece shows up from Amazon and is way nicer than you were expecting. This list is full of knit sweaters, eye-catching tops, pretty lingerie, and flowy skirts that have wowed reviewers with their quality fabrics, unique designs, and special details. Each piece looks like it came from a high-end boutique and with these surprisingly affordable prices, you’ll be able to upgrade your wardrobe with lots of expensive-looking pieces.

01
This Flirty Pajama Set That’s Lightweight But Opaque
CHYRII Cami Pajama Set
Amazon
$22

Made of a silky, lightweight fabric that has a bit of spandex in it, multiple reviewers confirm this pajama set is not see-through. It features adjustable straps and lace trimming at the neckline and the hem of the shorts. “The lace trim is very soft to the touch which is wonderful. Not scratchy at all,” wrote one shopper.

  • Available colors and styles: 18
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
02
A Ruched Bodycon Dress That Comes In Several Fabrics & Colors
Floerns Sleeveless Mock Neck Bodycon Dress
Amazon
$31

Nothing says elegance like a mock neck and some subtle ruching and this bodycon dress has both for less than $35. It reaches down to the knee and has a touch of stretch for comfort. It’s available in the listing in several fabrics including velvet and a see-through mesh, as well as a variety of colors.

  • Available colors and styles: 22
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
03
These Set Of Lacy Boyshorts For Just $4 Each
Barbra Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack)
Amazon
$24

This six-pack of lace boyshort panties is made of cool nylon lace (with 10% spandex for comfort) and they feature breathable 100% cotton liners. Reviewers have given the set a 4.4-star overall rating, with one fan commenting, “Comfortable, have made it through several washes without snags - highly unusual for lace in my house. Stretchy, do not roll throughout the day.”

  • Available colors and styles: 1
  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus
04
A Pair Of Retro Sunglasses That Block 99.9% Of UV Rays
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses
Amazon
$16

With solid metal hinges and stainless steel frames, these round sunglasses are built to last. They’ll keep your eyes protected from 99.9% of both UVA and UVB rays. They’re available in several different lenses and frame colors within the listing.

  • Available colors and styles: 7
05
This Wireless Bralette That Can Be Worn 3 Different Ways
Maidenform Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette
Amazon
$15

This comfortable wireless bralette is made from 90% nylon and 10% spandex and it has a back mesh panel to make it even more breathable. Plus, the adjustable straps can be worn straight, crisscrossed, or as a halter.

  • Available colors and styles: 15
  • Available sizes: 32A — 40D
06
A Lightweight Gold-Plated Choker For $11
Aobei Pearl 18k Gold Paperclip Chain Choker
Amazon
$11

Wear this 16-inch hypoallergenic choker necklace on its own to keep things simple or layer it with others for a personalized look. It comes in 16 different styles and has a 2-inch extender if you prefer an 18-inch length.

  • Available colors and styles: 16
07
These Bamboo Panties With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating
KNITLORD Bikini Panties (5-Pack)
Amazon
$19

You can never have enough bikini panties — this pack comes with five pairs that are each made of a ribbed bamboo material that’s stretchy, breathable, and wicks away moisture. The adorable lace edging is just 1 millimeter thick to stay smooth under clothing.

  • Available colors and styles: 2
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
08
A Crossbody Bag Available In 3 Styles & Tons Of Colors
myfriday Small Crossbody Cell Phone Purse
Amazon
$20

This chic faux leather crossbody bag takes up minimal space but can hold a surprising amount of stuff. Between its three separate sections (all with zipper closure), you can fit your phone, cards, cosmetics, portable charger, and more. It’s available in three styles in the listing and in tons of great colors.

  • Available colors and styles: 31
09
A Pair Of Relaxed-Fit Pants With An Adjustable Waist
Dokotoo Jogger Pants
Amazon
$29

These lightweight pants are the kind of staple piece that you don’t have to think twice about grabbing. They’re perfect for the beach, a day of errands, or a casual lunch with friends. The paper bag waist with an adjustable drawstring works particularly well with bodysuits and cropped tops.

  • Available colors and styles: 11
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
10
A Chic Tote Bag Available in 150+ Colors For Less Than $15
Dreubea Women's Soft Leather Tote
Amazon
$14

With a large main compartment and a smaller side pocket inside, this tote bag can hold everything from your laptop to your earbuds and lip balm. Despite its generous size, it won’t weigh you down: it weighs just 12 ounces empty. Choose from over 150 colors.

  • Available colors and styles: 158
  • Available sizes: Small — Large
11
This Slinky Maxi Skirt That Dresses Up Any Top
Verdusa High Waist Side Split Maxi Skirt
Amazon
$30

Dress up any shirt with this maxi skirt that has a thigh-high slit. It can be worn to a festival or with a pair of pumps to a nice restaurant. In the colder months, just throw on some high boots and a chunky sweater to completely transform it.

  • Available colors and styles: 4
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
12
A 2-Piece Lounge Set That Comes In 3 Different Sleeve Styles
Fixmatti Tracksuit Outfit
Amazon
$35

Available in a bunch of different colors, patterns, and graphics, it’s not a bad idea to add more than one of these two-piece tracksuit sets to your cart. The stretchy top has roomy batwing sleeves but is also available with short sleeves or in a sleeveless version. All options come with a pair of drawstring joggers with deep side pockets.

  • Available colors and styles: 26
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
13
A Unique Blouse That Will Get Lots Of Compliments
Asvivid Crochet Lace Top
Amazon
$30

Even though this chiffon blouse has long sleeves, it’s so lightweight that you can wear it in the summer sun. The crochet top half makes it special, as do the loose lantern sleeves. One shopper wrote, “I love this shirt. I get stopped every time I wear it and either get compliments or asked where did I get it.”

  • Available colors and styles: 12
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
14
A Soft Knit Cardigan That Layers Well
Asskdan Basic Knit Cardigan
Amazon
$32

While this knit cardigan would look great paired with a silky tank top or basic tee, it also has gorgeous oversize buttons that you won’t mind bringing into the spotlight by keeping it closed. When buttoned all the way, it creates a sweet V-neck.

  • Available colors and styles: 7
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
15
A Professional But Fun Midi Skirt With Opaque Lining
DRESSTELLS Pleated Midi Skirt
Amazon
$32

This pleated midi skirt is a great way to bring some texture and color into any outfit. You can pair it with a button-up shirt to give it a work-friendly vibe and then change into a tank top for happy hour. It’s extremely lightweight and has an elastic waistband that won’t feel too tight even after hours at your desk.

  • Available colors and styles: 20
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
16
These Matching Lingerie Sets With Stretchy Straps & Removable Padding
MakeMeChic Lace Lingerie Sets (4-Pack)
Amazon
$29

Between the soft straps and even softer lace, you’ll find yourself gravitating toward this lingerie set. And it comes in a pack of four, so you’ll always have one clean. The boyshort panties and the longline bralette both offer coverage while still letting the skin breathe and the removable padding in each bra is one piece, making it easier to keep track of in the wash.

  • Available colors and styles: 1
  • Available sizes: Small — Large
17
This Laidback Jumpsuit That Comes In Over 40 Colors
Happy Sailed Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Amazon
$25

Thanks to its beautiful simplicity, this sleeveless jumpsuit is a fast way to get dressed that takes well to styling by adding jewelry or a unique purse to make it look even more expensive. It has a relaxed fit that can be transformed by adding a belt or kept as is by throwing on some sneakers.

  • Available colors and styles: 44
  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
18
These Faux Fur Slippers That Reviewers Say Are So Comfortable
Amélie Home Fashion Slide Slippers
Amazon
$21

These faux fur slippers are just as glamorous as they are comfortable. Their fluffy upper is safe to hand wash without losing its big shape while the bottom sole is made of durable rubber that’s safe to wear outdoors. “These are incredibly comfortable and beautiful! [...] They fit well and the memory foam feels great walking around the house. Will definitely be repurchasing,” wrote one shopper.

  • Available colors and styles: 3
  • Available sizes: 6 — 10
19
A Pretty, Flouncy Skater Skirt For Nights Out
Avidlove Women's Pleated Skater Skirt
Amazon
$27

If you have a large collection of cute tops that you always seem to pair with jeans, you need this skater skirt. It has an elastic waistband and is made of a flowy fabric that will feel as comfortable as wearing a pair of running shorts. Thanks to its beautiful ruffled hem, it’s fancy enough to wear on a night out.

  • Available colors and styles: 9
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
20
This Eye-Catching Top That Looks Like It’s From A High-End Boutique
Floerns Ruffle Bell Sleeve Blouse
Amazon
$36

This bell-sleeve blouse looks like it came from a boutique, but you can let everyone know that you scored it for less than $40. Grab the burgundy for the fall, violet for the summer, and the mint green option for the spring.

  • Available colors and styles: 11
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
21
These Classic Ballet Flats With 42,000+ 5-Star Reviews
Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat
Amazon
$24

You can’t go wrong with these ballet flats; the round toe and faux leather exterior can complete just about any outfit. And since they have an elasticized top line, you won’t have to worry about them slipping off as you walk. They’re available in an impressive range of sizes, including wide sizes.

  • Available colors and styles: 24
  • Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including wide sizes)
22
A Comfy Lined Bodysuit To Wear Out
Kaei&Shi Plus Size Eyelash Lace Bodysuit
Amazon
$24

With eyelash lace trim and crisscross straps, this eye-catching bodysuit can quickly spice up a boring pair of bottoms. The one-piece is lined but doesn’t have any uncomfortable padding or underwire to dig into your skin. The crotch has a snap closure, making it a breeze to get on and off.

  • Available colors and styles: 12
  • Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large
23
This Ribbed Sweater That Can Be Tied 2 Ways
BTFBM Wrap Cropped Sweater
Amazon
$37

A bit more cropped than most knits, pair this V-neck sweater with a high-waisted skirt or those leather pants you’ve been waiting to rock. It has a mock wrap design, complete with an adjustable tie that can be tied in the front or back.

  • Available colors and styles: 7
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
24
These Fabulous Huggie Hoops Made Of Recycled Materials
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings
Amazon
$14

While plated in 14-karat gold, the base of these huggie hoops is made from 100% recycled materials — making it a stylish and eco-friendly purchase. They’re completely hypoallergenic and also come in rose gold and silver finishes in the listing.

  • Available colors and styles: 4
25
A Vibrant Sundress For Less Than $35
II ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Dress
Amazon
$31

Available in over 40 different floral patterns and bright colors, there is a version of this budget-friendly maxi sundress for every taste. The crisscross spaghetti straps are adjustable so they won’t constantly slip off. And thanks to its thigh-high side slit, it’s easy to walk in.

  • Available colors and styles: 42
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
26
This Long-Sleeve Dress That Won’t Ride Up
BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress
Amazon
$33

Switch things up with this long-sleeve bodycon dress that has fabric that’s thin enough for spring or fall but can transition to winter with some boots and a chic coat. The wrap front and ruched sides give it a little texture and elevate the style, as does the unique hemline. Reviewers report that the inner fabric is smooth to keep it from riding up, too.

  • Available colors and styles: 27
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
27
These Pull-On Jeans With 55,000+ 5-Star Reviews
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Straight Jeans
Amazon
$24

It’s no wonder why these straight jeans are so well-loved by customers; they have a pull-on closure and a touch of stretch for comfort and to hold their shape during wear. One shopper commented, “Stretchy and comfortable! The fabric is soft and the pants fit well. These have front pockets.”

  • Available colors and styles: 17
  • Available sizes: 2 — 28 (including short and long sizes)
28
A Maxi Cover-Up Dress You Can Wear Anywhere
chouyatou Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Dress
Amazon
$27

When you want a little more sun protection after swimming, throw on this maxi shirt dress. It buttons up so you can keep it open or closed and is made of 100% cotton, making it breathable. Because it’s not see-through, it’s appropriate to wear out as well. It also has two side pockets.

  • Available colors and styles: 5
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
29
This Tunic Top That Comes In Tons Of Great Prints
Angashion Ruffle Babydoll Blouse
Amazon
$30

With a flared shape, ruffled hem, and cap sleeves, this tunic top is the opposite of boring. The piece comes together to create a babydoll look that comes in a ton of different patterns and animal prints including heart-shaped polka dots, and cheetah in small- and large-scale versions.

  • Available colors and styles: 23
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
30
This Highly Rated Midi Dress In Gorgeous Color Block Options
Pink Queen Crew Neck Sleeveless Dress
Amazon
$27

When in need of a little black dress with a twist, reach for this bodycon midi dress. It has a cutout in the center and a side slit that not only makes it more comfortable to wear all night but also gives it a bit of an edge. It comes in lots of solids and color block styles, as well as an ombre version.

  • Available colors and styles: 28
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
31
These Cute But Comfy Block Heels For Less Than $25
Amazon Essentials Heeled Slide Sandal
Amazon
$23

At less than $25, it’s hard to believe that these block heels have a plush memory foam insole. They also have a breathable lining and soft, stretchy topline that won’t cut into your skin.

  • Available colors and styles: 3
  • Available sizes: 5 — 13
32
This Breezy Swing Dress With An Open Back
ECOWISH V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress
Amazon
$43

Stay cool in this swing dress with a swingy bottom and a completely open back with an adorable adjustable bow. Because the wide lace panel sits high on the waist, the piece has a slight peplum look. It’s available in several colors and styles in the listing.

  • Available colors and styles: 27
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
33
A Satin Camisole That’s An Elegant Layering Piece
Miessial Women's Spaghetti Straps V Neck Satin Camisole
$20

When you need a simple layering piece to complete an outfit but don’t want to make it too casual, slip into this satin camisole. It can be tucked into jeans or worn loosely over a skirt and makes any outfit look more extravagant than it actually is.

  • Available colors and styles: 7
  • Available sizes: 4 — 14
34
A Highly Adjustable Bodysuit With A Cheeky Back
Dlsave Lace Bodysuit
Amazon
$18

This lace bodysuit features a deep V that you can accentuate with longer necklaces or let the lace shine on its own. It also has a scalloped bottom and three adjustable straps (one around the neck and two around the waist).

  • Available colors and styles: 10
  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
35
These Hipster Panties With A Double-Lined Crotch
LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack)
Amazon
$25

These hipster panties feature soft lace and a unique design that's as eye-catching as it is comfortable. The cotton crotch is double-lined for extra breathability and they come in a pack with six beautiful colors — several different options are available in the listing, including an all-black set.

  • Available colors and styles: 5
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
36
This Pretty Maxi Dress With A Unique Open Back
R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress
Amazon
$35

With a fitted shirred chest and ruffled bottom, this backless dress is perfectly balanced. Both the waist and neck tie can be adjusted so you have maximum comfort. The open back has three stretchy straps, making this dress eye-catching from every angle.

  • Available colors and styles: 28
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
37
This Babydoll Dress That Transitions Well From Day To Night
KoJooin Babydoll Dress
Amazon
$35

Although this babydoll dress features a deep V that’s flirty enough to wear on a night out and ruffled cap sleeves that add a touch of elegance, the breathable fabric and center buttons keep it casual. Pair it with sandals or sneakers during the day and pull out the pumps to take it from day to night.

  • Available colors and styles: 22
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
38
These Retro Corduroy Pants That Can Be Worn Year-Round
NIMIN Corduroy Pants for Women Elastic High Waisted Pants Loose Vintage Pants Fall Clothes
Amazon
$36

While these corduroy pants look like they’d be on the heavy side, they’re actually lightweight and breathable so they work just as well in the summer as they do in the fall. Roll up the cuffs to show off cute pumps or sandals.

  • Available colors and styles: 7
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
39
A $24 Slip Dress That Reviewers Say Is Just As Good As Skims
VIUTIL Bodycon Maxi Dress
Amazon
$24

Instead of spending hundreds on a floor-length gown for your next event, pick any one of the 19 stunning colors that this maxi bodycon dress is available in. It has a mermaid shape and is made of stretchy and soft material. “To dress up or dress down. Total skims [lookalike] and a fraction of the price,” one reviewer wrote.

  • Available colors and styles: 19
  • Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — XX-Large
40
A Pair Of Comfy Jogger Pants With A Waistband That Stays In Place
Dokotoo Womens Fashion Casual Jogger Pants
Amazon
$29

The wide top panel on these jogger pants is stylish and is great for active days — it won’t roll down or shift as you work out. The pants also feature unique slits in each cuff to mimic dress pants and they have two functional side pockets.

  • Available colors and styles: 44
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
41
This Silky Midi Skirt With Outfit-Elevating Sheen
Soowalaoo Printed Satin Skirt
Amazon
$29

Add a little shine to any outfit with this satin midi skirt. As fancy as it may look, it’ll feel as though you’re wearing your most cozy pair of leggings because of the elastic waistband and cooling material. Pair any of the colors or cheetah print pattern with white sneakers for the daytime and high pumps for the evening.

  • Available colors and styles: 8
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
42
This Peekaboo Tank Top That Doesn’t Show Too Much
GOORY V-Neck Tank Top
Amazon
$21.99

This V-neck tank top features a mesh panel around the neckline to add just the right amount of contrast without revealing too much skin. It comes in fun patterns like tie-dye as well as staple solid colors that will go with any outfit.

  • Available colors and styles: 28
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
43
A Variety Pack Of Hoops To Style Any Outfit
17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set (6 Pairs)
Amazon
$14

From a classic twist to a unique croissant design, this pack of hoop earrings has it all. The six pairs come in either 14-karat yellow gold or white gold finishes and are made without lead or nickel, making them durable and hypoallergenic.

  • Available colors and styles: 3
44
A Gold-Plated Tennis Bracelet Reviewers Say Is Even Nicer Than They Expected
PAVOI Tennis Bracelet
Amazon
$15

Available in four finishes, this hypoallergic tennis bracelet can dress up any outfit in seconds. It features cubic zirconia in a lead-free and 14-karat gold-plated setting. One shopper wrote, “I must say that it has exceeded my expectations in every way. This exquisite piece of jewelry exudes elegance, sophistication, and a touch of glamour [...] The clasp is secure and easy to fasten.”

  • Available colors and styles: 4
  • Available sizes: 6.5 — 7.5 inches
45
This Sleek Kimono Robe With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating
BABEYOND Kimono
Amazon
$30

Sleepwear doesn’t have to be boring; you will feel like a queen in this full-length kimono robe. It’s made of 100% satin that will keep you cool while you get ready for the day or lounge on the couch in the evening. The floral pattern is available in plenty of colors in the listing.

  • Available colors and styles: 15
  • Available sizes: One size
46
A Pack Of Seamless Underwear That Is Tag-Free
Vince Camuto Seamless Lace Hipster Briefs (3-Pack)
Amazon
$26

Seamless underwear can fall on the boring end of the spectrum, but this three-pack of lace hipster underwear is just as pretty as it is useful for avoiding panty lines. They’re made of smooth nylon and stretchy elastic that keep them snug without digging into the skin. They’re even tag-free.

  • Available colors and styles: 7
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
47
This Lace Pajama Set With A Racerback Top That’ll Stay Put
XAKALAKA Cami Shorts Set
Amazon
$25

Unlike most slinky tops, the one included in this pajama set is a racerback to keep the straps from constantly slipping off. The bottoms also have adorable lace trim and an elastic waistband.

  • Available colors and styles: 15
  • Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large
48
A Pleated Skirt That Reviewers Say Stands The Test Of Time
CHARTOU High Waist Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
Amazon
$25

This pleated midi skirt has a comfortable A-line shape, an elastic waistband, and it comes in bold patterns and animal prints. “I'm writing this review 2 years after buying this skirt, because I still love it so much. [...] I wear this year-round. After SO MANY cold washes and regular dries in the dryer, this skirt is still just as great as the first day. [...] The pleats are not affected by washing it,” wrote one fan.

  • Available colors and styles: 15
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
49
These Supportive Ballet Flats That Come In Several Materials
ANNA Anna Classic Ballerina Flats
Amazon
$28

In addition to the adorable solid colors that these ballet flats are available in, they can also be picked up in sparkly finishes (that won’t end up all over your hands, according to reviewers) and animal prints. They have a rubber outsole and flexible ankle straps to keep your foot in place.

  • Available colors and styles: 11
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11
50
A 5-Pack Of Highly Rated Studs That Are Safe For Sensitive Ears
Wssxc Stud Earrings (5-Pairs)
Amazon
$12

This set of five stud earrings will have you ready for any occasion thanks to its five different sizes that range from 3 to 8 millimeters in diameter. They’re each made of high-quality cubic zirconia and have a stainless steel base that is lead-free and safe for those with sensitive skin.

  • Available colors and styles: 4