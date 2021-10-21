48 Stylish Things That Look Expensive But Are Actually Cheap As Hell

You know that friend that always finds the most stylish things on Amazon? Now, you're going to be that friend. You don't have to spend your weekend searching and scrolling, either: I've already rounded up all the stylish and affordable finds you need to know about.

Yup, your search is over. Everything is right here on this list. I’ve got home decor, clothing, and even accessories. There's a hand-woven rattan tray to serve cocktails or display your favorite plant and candle, and high-waisted leggings with pockets. There's also a midi-length satin slip dress with a cowl neck for under $25.

Or what about a glass pour-over coffee maker with a stainless steel reusable filter? You could display it in front of the tile peel-and-stick wallpaper I found; it would be perfect as a kitchen backsplash. And about that trendy dress your friend always has on? I found four more that you're going to want to see.

There are so many more stylish and affordable products in this collection; think of it as your master list for all of the best clothes and home decor that looks a lot more expensive than it is.

01 A Cozy Scarf That Feels Like Cashmere Jeelow Cashmere Blanket Scar Amazon $18 See On Amazon This oversized tasseled scarf is long enough to be used as a shawl. So many reviewers rave about the cozy acrylic fabric that feels like cashmere. Choose from 21 colors and patterns — a few are even reversible. Plus, it’s machine washable if you use the hand wash setting. Available colors: 21

02 This Satin Slip Dress That’s Under $25 find. Women's Midi Satin Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This 100% polyester satin dress with a cowl neck and spaghetti straps comes in all the right colors, and it's under $25 (I’m not kidding). Tons of reviewers can't stop talking about it — and one customer wrote that they “loved loved loved this dress!” It’s even machine washable. Available sizes: 00 — 14

03 The Chunky Faux-Leather Chelsea Boots DREAM PAIRS Chelsea Ankle Booties Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can have these faux-leather Chelsea boots for under $50. The ankle boots are made of imitation synthetic leather and have chunky soles with non-slip grips and traction. The stretchy elastic goring and pull tabs let you slide them on quickly, and they’re available in four colors. Available sizes: 5 — 11

04 A Jute & Cotton Woven Basket With Handles LA JOLIE MUSE Woven Basket Amazon $0 See On Amazon Tuck this jute and cotton basket anywhere you need a little extra storage. It comes in four styles and colors along with different sizes, but each style has handles for easy carrying. The woven jute is super durable, so it should even handle carrying it around as a laundry basket.

05 This Longline High-Neck Sports Bra Built For Yoga CRZ YOGA High Neck Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Reach for this razor-back and high-neck sports bra anytime you want that crop-top look but with some support. With soft polyamide and spandex fabric, it’s the perfect support for your medium-impact workouts like yoga or pilates. The best part? It has built-in removable padding. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

06 A Kitchen Utensil Set With A Matching Holder Stainless-Steel Kitchen Utensil Set (10-Piece) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Buy all of your cooking essentials at once with this 10-piece, smudge-proof stainless steel kitchen utensil set. It has all the tools you’ll reach for while cooking — even a pasta serving spoon. It’s dishwasher safe, and you can store all the utensils in the matching holder so you won’t clutter a kitchen drawer.

07 A Lamp With USB Outlets & A Phone Holder Briever Multi-Functional Desk Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon This lamp has multiple slots to hold your phone or tablet and USB outlets to charge your devices. Choose from only USB outlets or USB and AC outlets for charging anything and everything. Plus, you can place it on your bedside table because the outlets charge your devices even if the light is off.

08 This Lace-Lined Top With A Criss-Cross V-Neck Romwe Women's Plus Size Contrast Lace Criss Cross V Neck Spaghetti Strap Amazon $19 See On Amazon For less than $20, you can buy this spaghetti-strap top with a V-neck design that’s lined with lace. There are even criss-cross straps in the front for added style, and the shirt itself is made with a polyester and spandex fabric blend. This style is also available in white, green, and red. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

09 This Rustic Burlap Table Runner With Tassels DII French Blue Middle Stripe Burlap Table Runner Amazon $9 See On Amazon This 100% jute table runner comes in multiple rustic colors and patterns. After dinner, the burlap fabric is easy to wipe down, so you don’t have to worry about washing it. Choose from two sizes; the biggest size fits a table large enough for up to 10 people.

10 A Cotton Knit Boatneck Sweater Goodthreads Women's Relaxed Fit Mineral Wash Ribbed Boatneck Pullover Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Channel cozy fall vacation vibes in this draping boatneck pullover sweater in a mineral-washed warm burgundy. This 100% cotton knit sweater with vertical ribbing has a relaxed fit, and you can layer if for different styles. If you’re not into burgundy, this sweater comes in nine colors and patterns, including two striped designs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 These Lightweight Hoop Earrings Plated in 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These 14-karat gold plated hoops were made for everyday wear because they’re lightweight and hypoallergenic to help avoid any irritation. They come in three different gold options — including yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold — as well as three different sizes.

12 The Biker Shorts With Three Pockets BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon With two side pockets large enough for your phone and a hidden waistband pocket, these high-waisted bike shorts are perfect for running errands. There’s so much to rave about with them: They’re not see-through, they’re breathable, and they come in multiple colors and lengths. The absolute best part, in my opinion, is that the seam design helps prevent chafing. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

13 These Faux Leather Belts With Gold Accents SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This two-pack of faux-leather belts with gold buckles comes in so many color and pattern options — even leopard print. And if you want to customize the fit, the set comes with a hole punch to add extra holes. Plus, these versatile belts have over 10,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 11

14 A Full Set Of Gold Or Silver Stacking Rings 17 MILE Gold Stacking Rings (10-Piece) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Layer on this 10-pack of gold or silver plated stacking rings that work together no matter how you stack them. The mixed pack includes a few knuckle rings, adjustable rings, and even a statement pearl ring. They come with a black carrying bag to keep them all together when you travel.

15 This Glass Pour-Over Kit With A Reusable Coffee Filter Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this pour-over coffee maker comes with a cork band to help protect your hands (and for extra grip). The kit comes with a reusable and dishwasher-safe stainless steel filter so you don’t have to throw away a bunch of disposable filters. Plus, it holds up to eight cups of coffee.

16 A Pack Of Quick-Drying Nail Polish In Pastel Colors Eternal Collection Nail Polish (5-Piece) Amazon $14 See On Amazon So many reviewers love how long-lasting this five-pack of quick-drying nail polish is. Choose from three packs of full-coverage pastels and even a few glitter polishes. Every polish has a glossy finish, and one reviewer wrote, “They are all just beautiful and completely cover the nail is just one coat!”

17 A Flowing Short-Sleeve Chiffon Blouse Allimy Casual Split V Neckline Chiffon Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can wear this flowing, short-sleeved chiffon blouse as a tunic or tucked in for a lightweight basic. It has a split V-neck design and pleated details — and, the soft fabric isn’t see-through. For chillier days, there are a few long-sleeve styles. This draping top even has over 6,500 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Stylish Stick-On Wallpaper That’s Available In 3 Colors RoomMates Blue Mediterranian Tile Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $33 See On Amazon Applying wallpaper sounds stressful, but this blue Mediterranean tile adhesive wallpaper is super easy — I promise. This vintage-style wallpaper is able to be repositioned; if you mess up, it's simple to peel off and re-stick it. The vinyl material is also easy to dust or wipe down with a damp cloth. Choose from three colors.

19 A Lightweight Plus-Size Tunic Sweatshirt With Pockets AURISSY Plus-Size Color Block Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This lightweight tunic can be styled in tons of different ways (with jeans, leggings, accessories — you name it), and many customers wrote that it’s “soft and cozy.” There are 14 colors to choose from, all of which have side pockets. Plus, the rayon and spandex fabric blend means the top is lightweight and stretchy. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

20 These Silky, Lightweight Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon The end of these satin pillowcases wrap around your pillow like an envelope to stop your pillows from slipping around or sliding out. The shiny-smooth fabric is made of lightweight microfiber satin that’s machine washable. Plus, the two-pack comes in different shades to match your bedding.

21 This Satin Pajama Set With Classic Piping LONXU Silk Satin Pajamas Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Feel polished even at bedtime in this matching satin pajama set that’s machine washable. The pants are fully adjustable with an elastic waistband and a drawstring for the perfect fit, and the long-sleeve shirt has a button-down style. This silky set is lightweight, and it comes in vibrant 10 colors with contrasting piping. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

22 This Pack Of Real Agate Geode Coasters AMOYSTONE Teal Agate Coasters (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These geode coasters are made of real agate, which means each coaster is entirely unique. To protect your furniture, they come with a pack of clear rubber adhesive bumpers for the bottom of each coaster. Condensation and spills won’t stain the coasters, and reviewers are raving about their “vibrant” colors.

23 A Bamboo Salt Holder With A Handy Magnetic Lid Totally Bamboo Salt Cellar Bamboo Storage Box Amazon $10 See On Amazon Store your salt in this durable bamboo salt cellar that holds 6 ounces of salt or seasoning. If you’ve covered your countertop in ingredients, you don’t have to fuss with a removable lid; the attached rotating top snaps back into place with a magnet closure.

24 A Hand-Woven Rattan Tray For Serving Or Decorating DECRAFTS Round Rattan Woven Serving Tray Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can use this hand-woven rattan tray for serving at a party or for displaying decor on your coffee table. (Hint: it looks especially aesthetic with a flower vase.) If you want to serve cocktails on it, there are sturdy built-in handles. The tray also comes in two sizes, and you can wipe it down after the party.

25 A Luxurious Faux Fur Rug With Rubber Backing Gorilla Grip Thick Fluffy Faux Fur Washable Rug Amazon $27 See On Amazon At 2 inches thick, this faux fur rug is extra-fluffy while still being machine washable; you can also run a vacuum over it. The grippy, textured rubber backing helps prevents the rug from sliding or curling. Plus, there are plenty of sizes and colors to choose from.

26 The Flameless, Remote-Controlled Candles In Glass Holders GenSwin Gold Glass Battery Operated Flameless LED Candles Amazon $26 See On Amazon These LED flameless candles in gold-hued glass holders are made of real wax and come in three tiered sizes. They’re battery-operated and come with a remote, so you can place them on a high shelf and easily turn them on. There’s even a timer setting, and you can choose from flickering or constant candlelight.

27 This Washed Denim Distressed Jacket For Under $35 Beskie Oversized Denim Jacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon This denim jacket has four pockets, button cuffs, and — in my opinion — the perfect washed denim look. It features distressed rips, but don’t worry — it’s durable enough to wash in a washing machine. With the boyfriend-style cut, soft denim build, and a price under $35, everyone is going to need to know where you found it. Available sizes: Small — Large

28 This Cloud-Like Vanity Mirror With A Wooden Base Irregular Aesthetic Vanity Mirror Amazon $16 See On Amazon This acrylic mirror with an aesthetic cloud shape and wooden base can be placed on your vanity or desk. The acrylic is durable, and the mirror itself is removable from the base. In fact, one reviewer even laid the mirror flat to use as a vanity tray.

29 An Elegant Gold Toilet Paper Holder With Extra Storage HUANGXIN Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon This free-standing gold toilet paper holder is made of durable steel, but it's also super lightweight. It even has a slot for three extra toilet paper rolls. With an open front section, it's also easy to access a new one. It's rust-resistant, compact, and easy to move around.

30 This Long-Sleeve Lantern Dress With A Tie Waist PRETTYGARDEN Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This dress has an adjustable tie waist and roomy lantern sleeves. Plus, the soft rayon fabric is stretchy as well as comfortable. It comes in over 20 colors and has over 4,000 five-star ratings. One customer wrote, “I love that you can adjust the tie to be as tight or loose as needed. Since the ends of the sleeves are super stretchy you can tuck them up like I did or wear them all the way down too.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This Puff-Sleeve Swing Dress With A Tiered Skirt Amoretu Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This tiered and flowing swing dress has lantern-style puff sleeves, a V-neck top, and a mini-length skirt. It doesn’t have any zippers or closures, so you can quickly pull it on if you’re in a rush in the morning. The best part is that it comes in over 30 colors, patterns, and styles for every season. Available sizes: Small — XX-Small

32 These Lightweight Joggers That Are Seriously Stretchy Libin Lightweight Running Sweatpants Amazon $28 See On Amazon It won’t matter how long these stretchy and lightweight joggers stay stuffed in your gym bag, all thanks to the anti-wrinkle fabric they’re made with. These have an adjustable waistband, and the nylon and spandex fabric blend is stretchy. Plus, they have pockets large enough for your phone. Choose from 10 colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

33 A Cozy Woven Turtleneck That Comes In So Many Colors ZESICA Chunky Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon This woven turtleneck sweater gives you that chunky-knit style while still being machine washable. Plus, there are over 20 colors available, along with some color-block patterns. It’s made of acrylic fabric, and over 8,000 reviewers have given it five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 These Sleek, Unbreakable Stainless Steel Wine Glasses Gusto Nostro Stemmed Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sip your favorite wine (or just make your sparkling water fancier) with this two-pack of BPA-free and food-grade stainless steel wine glasses. These gold, silver, rose gold, or matte black glasses are perfect for outdoor sipping because they won’t break if you drop them. Plus, they hold 18 ounces each.

35 A Classic V-Neck T-Shirt Made From Soft Cotton The Drop Lindsey Short-Sleeve V-Neck Loose Fit T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Choose from four neutral colors and even a camouflage print in this classic V-neck T-shirt. The 100% cotton jersey fabric makes it lightweight and super soft. The seam runs down the back instead of the sides for a more polished look, and it honestly just makes for a more comfortable fit. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

36 This Gold-Plated Tennis Bracelet For Under $20 PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 3mm Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This gold-plated tennis bracelet covered in cubic zirconia crystals comes in three lengths for the perfect fit. The unique clasp makes it easier to put on yourself, and the metal is hypoallergenic. The bracelet comes in yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold — and over 10,000 customers gave it positive ratings.

37 This Cozy Ribbed Cardigan With Pockets Alaster Queen Open Front Cardigan Button Down Amazon $27 See On Amazon This long ribbed button-up cardigan is thin enough to layer with, and it comes in over 20 colors. It has a unique curved hem, a V-neck design, and pockets. This lightweight cardigan has a little bit of spandex in it to give it just enough comfy stretch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This Adjustable V-Neck Wrap Dress Lark & RoPlus Size Signature Long Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon This V-neck wrap dress with long sleeves is a wardrobe staple, and it’s made with a blend of polyester and elastane. The style lets you secure the dress by wrapping it around and tying it on the side with a matching tie detail. You can choose from navy blue or black — and one customer wrote that the material is “expensive feeling.” Available sizes: 1X — 3X

39 A Faux-Leather Crossbody Bag That’s Adjustable Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon This faux-leather compact crossbody bag with an adjustable strap seemingly comes in every color you could ever want or need. The large main pocket has a small inner pocket, but there’s also a wide exterior pocket. Plus, all of the pockets have zippers and gold-colored hardware. Available colors: 27

40 The On-Trend Claw Clips With Tortoise Shell Patterns MagicSky Hair Claw Clips (4-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These large acrylic claw hair clips comes in four styles, including glossy shell patterns, tortoise shell patterns, and a stylish square shape. The golden metal parts are coated in plastic to help prevent rusting. Plus, each clip has non-slip teeth so your style doesn't loosen throughout the day. Available colors: 5

41 These Gold-Frame Sunglasses With Polarized Lenses WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These polarized sunglasses have a minimalist gold metal frame and reflective lenses. Those polycarbonate lenses have UV-protective coatings, and they’re impact- as well as shatter-resistant. To help prevent rust, all of the hinges are made with stainless steel. There are five colors to choose from, including one with a mirrored lens. Available colors: 6

42 These Faux-Leather Leggings That Are Lined With Fleece Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon These glossy leggings are made with faux leather — and they have a wide, high-waisted band. The fabric has four-way stretch, they’re lined with a thin layer of warm fleece. Plus, they aren’t see-through. Choose from black, light brown, red, or even black with a stripe. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

43 A Lightweight Cotton Turtleneck Sweater Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can layer this ribbed turtleneck sweater under jackets (or even thicker sweaters) because it’s thin and lightweight. Made from cotton, modal, and polyester, this fitted sweater is machine washable. Plus, you can tuck it into pants or a skirt for different styles. Choose from over 20 colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

44 A Dainty 18-Karat Gold-Plated Adjustable Choker Aobei Pearl 18k Gold Paperclip Chain Choker Amazon $11 See On Amazon This choker is plated in 18-karat gold and has a dainty paperclip design. It’s 16 inches in length but comes with a matching 2-inch extender chain. If you don’t love the paperclip style, there are 10 other gold-plated styles to choose from, including one with a pearl charm.

45 These High-Waist Yoga Leggings With Three Pockets Heathyoga Yoga Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-waist leggings are moisture-wicking and have three pockets, including a hidden inner pocket. The four-way stretch means they’re comfortable while you move, but don’t worry — it doesn’t make them see-through. The placement of the seams even helps out with chafing and irritation. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

46 This Shiny Crushed Velvet Throw Blanket BOURINA Throw Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add a luxe touch to your bed or sofa with this lightweight and machine-washable throw blanket. It's reversible with a shiny crushed velvet side and a fluffy micro-mink side that you can decide on depending on your vibe that day. Choose from pink, blue, gray, or white — all of them are luxuriously shiny.

47 An LED Word Clock With A Copper Finish Sharper Image Light Up Electronic Word Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon This aesthetic and compact LED copper word clock comes with a USB charger. It spells out the time and has a super easy set-up process: Simply plug it in and use the adding or subtracting buttons to set the time. If you don’t like copper, there’s a matte black option, too.