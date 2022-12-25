Of The Cheap, Cozy Clothes On Amazon, These Look The Most Expensive

Whether you’re looking for a dress to wear to that last-minute wedding you were just invited to or want some luxurious pajamas to upgrade your at-home attire, Amazon has all of the cheap, cozy, and cute clothes you could want — and at great prices.

These pieces are loved by many and for good reason. They have the quality you're looking for but adding them to your cart won't hurt your wallet. Scroll below for cozy and trendy pieces available for you to snatch up.

01 This Ruched Dress That’s Perfect For Your Next Fancy Event AM CLOTHES Bodycon Wrap Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’re going to want to grab this ruched dress in both the long sleeve and sleeveless version so that you have a go-to event outfit for every season. The deep V neckline falls into an elegant panel right down the center. And at the bottom, the asymmetrical hem creates a high slit that’ll show off your legs. The wrap design across the chest looks great on its own but don’t be afraid to accessorize with a belt if you need some extra oomph one night. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available styles: 15

02 A Snug Midi Skirt That’s Made Of A Ribbed Knit The Drop Vera Midi Sweater Skirt Amazon $45 See On Amazon This knit skirt will keep you warm and stylish. Add to its midi length by pairing it with some high boots and layering a chunky sweater over top. Or, in the warmer months, keep it simple with some comfy sandals and a tank top. The chic ribbed material will look good with just about anything and can easily be dressed up or down. Best of all, the side slit keeps it from being too restricting on the knees. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 8

03 This Seamless Crop Top That Wicks Away Sweat Aoxjox Long Sleeve Crop Tops Amazon $25 See On Amazon This crop top proves that you can look cute even when breaking a sweat. Its seamless design brings compression while still being comfortable. The stretchy material also wicks away sweat so you stay dry no matter how long you’ve been in the gym. And the unique contour shading is made with small perforations and thumb holes that stand out from any old solid colored long sleeve shirt. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 38

04 A Breathable Button Down That’s Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This classic-fit button down has a rounded hem so that it’ll look as good left out as it will tucked in and unbuttoned as it does fully closed. It’s made of 100% cotton, giving it a lived-in feel right away so that you don’t feel too stiff. And the cuffs only have one button so that they’re easy to close or roll up on your own. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 21

05 These Wide-Leg Trousers With Elegant Front Pleats Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon While these wide-leg trousers are made of breezy chiffon fabric, they’re much heavier than the material typically feels — making them a good fit for the colder months in addition to spring and summer. The high waist has elastic throughout the back half and has real belt loops so that you can easily customize it. Subtle pleats fall from the top, giving them an put-together look that’s still so comfy. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

Available styles: 32

06 A Mini Sweater Dress With Roomy Batwing Sleeves Mansy Batwing Sweater Mini Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon Even though this gorgeous sweater dress is a mini, its thick material will keep you warm. The fabric also has elasticity so that it hugs your body and is easy to get into. Plus, the tie waist can be used to further adjust the fit, and the roomy batwing sleeves balance the form-fitting shape of the dress. Play around to make them off-the-shoulder or deep them as is with the already deep V-neck. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 28

07 This Corduroy Button Down That Comes In Cozy Plaids Astylish Corduroy Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon As if the fun (and cozy) texture of this corduroy shirt wasn’t already enough reason to add it to your cart, it also comes in a ton of different colors and patterns — including those festive plaids that are so great for the winter and fall. The button down can be tied and worn in countless ways and has styles with either one or two chest pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 41

08 A Preppy Sweater Dress With An Oversized Foldover Collar BTFBM V-Neck Mini Sweater Dress $45 See On Amazon The oversized collar on this sweater dress in addition to the extra-wide bottom hem makes this piece scream preppy. Both those sections and the cuffs are ribbed so that the piece clings on to the body and stops cold wind from sneaking inside. The soft fabric is something you won’t mind wearing all day — especially not when you can so easily transition it from day to night by switching out of the sneakers you paired it with and hopping into heels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

09 This Lightweight Zip-Up That’s Soft On The Skin Doublju Lightweight Zip-Up Hoodie Amazon $34 See On Amazon Your closet always has room for another zip-up, especially when it’s this one that has 23,000 five-star reviews. Customers love its super soft material that makes them feel as though they’re wearing their oldest and comfiest T-shirt. It comes in a ton of fun colorblock styles and a few solid colors that will match with everything. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available styles: 42

10 These Terrycloth Joggers With Roomy Pockets Amazon Essentials Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant Amazon $14 See On Amazon These joggers are the perfect middle ground between being fitted and baggy. They have a cuff at the ankle that pulls it all together and a drawstring waist that lets you adjust their exact fit. Meanwhile, the section between the two is made of a luxuriously soft terrycloth. And for a touch of practicality, the pockets are plenty roomy for your wallet and phone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

11 A Turtleneck Sweater Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Rocorose Turtleneck Ribbed Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Nothing is cozier than this turtleneck sweater dress. It’s made of a chic ribbed knit that fits snug on the body and keeps you nice and warm. Grab it in deep cobalt blue for winter or the bright yellow for spring. No matter which you go with, the accessory possibilities are endless. Pull it over some knee-high boots, keep it sporty with a pair of chunky sneakers, or bring even more attention to the neck with some dangly earrings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 30

12 This Sweet Pleated Skirt That Can Come With A Metallic Sheen Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you rock it with some adorable kitten heels or all white sneakers, this A-line skirt will give your entire outfit a retro feel. With beautiful pleats running all throughout, the mid-length piece has a ton of flowy movement that’ll make you want to put even more pep in your step. Grab it in a metallic green or a gradient orange with sweet florals at the very bottom. The entire waistband is elastic so that it’s easy to quickly slip into. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 35

13 A Colorblock Crewneck With Breathable Side Slits Comxiao Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This soft crewneck is purposely made with two side slits so that it doesn’t restrict your movement even when pulled all the way down. It also allows you to achieve that laidback look by tucking it halfway into your jeans without having that awkward side bump sticking out. The smooth fabric will feel comforting on the skin, no matter the season. Pick it up in one of the colorblock options or with the unique stripes that look like cool ink lines. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available styles: 17

14 This Budget-Friendly Shearling Jacket That’s Double Lined PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon $42 See On Amazon This shearling coat comes in a bunch of different styles. You can go with the buttoned version or one of the two zippered options. All three have an oversized collar that is stylish and functional, since its large size will definitely help block any cold winds from reaching you. The jacket is fleeced on the inside as well as the outside so that you’ll be wrapped up in your own personal fuzzy coocoon. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 34

15 A Terrycloth Jumpsuit That’s Buttery Soft Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Jumpsuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon This jumpsuit does all the work for you, because the one-piece takes away the headache of finding two matching pieces when you’re already running late in the morning and leaves you will a chic but comfy outfit. It’s made of a buttery soft terrycloth that is easy to move in. Adjust the drawstring waist to bring shape to the fabric and customize the fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 13

16 This Easy-To-Wear Sweatshirt Dress With 3/4-Length Sleeves Amazon Essentials French Terry Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This casual sweatshirt dress is an easy pick for the days when you wish you can just stay in your pajamas but need to look a little more presentable. The soft fabric will have you feeling as comfortable as you did at home. The dress has three-quarter sleeves that have a slight balloon effect for a chic touch. It also has two side pockets so you can walk around with the essentials safely tucked away. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 10

17 A Mock Neck Sweater With Slight Balloon Sleeves Goodthreads Boucle Shaker Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you don’t want to commit to a full turtleneck but still want the warmth, this mock neck sweater is the way to go. Made with 25% wool, the thick fabric is tightly knit to keep you nice and warm. It also has ribbing at the neck, cuffs, and hem to keep it snug and lock in that coziness. The balloon sleeves add a nice touch that upgrades this classic must-have. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

18 A Trendy Sherpa Jacket With An Oversized Fit ECOWISH Coat Fleece Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon For the days when it’s too warm for a heavy coat but too cold to go out without anything, this sherpa jacket is the perfect middle ground. It comes in two different versions — one with button closure and one that’s zippered — but both have an on-trend, oversized fit. Its extra-large collar makes it something of a statement piece, and the fuzzy fleece covers the entire interior as well so that every part of you will feel toasty. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 30

19 A Button Down That Comes In A Ton Of Different Fun Patterns ECOWISH V-Neck Leopard Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon This button down is anything but a boring work shirt. It comes in about three dozen different colors and patterns, ranging from a cheetah print for a night out with friends to a textured floral design that can brighten up the office. Some even have a high neck with a chic tie that can be adjusted. The material is silky smooth and will drape beautifully whether it’s left out or tucked in. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 36

20 An Eye-Catching Shoulder Bag That’s Furry & Fun Ovida Fluffy Tote Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bring some life back into your look with this adorable fuzzy tote bag. Its soft and fluffy build is like an adult version of carrying your favorite stuffed animal with you, and it has total Y2K vibes. It comes with sweet hearts, flowers, and a few fun animal prints. Each bag has a velcro closure to keep your things from falling out. Available styles: 11

21 These Cropped Trousers Made Of Breathable Linen LNX High Waisted Wide Leg Linen Trousers Amazon $28 See On Amazon These linen pants are so breathable and soft that they can even be used for your next yoga session. They have a wide leg that’s cropped to midway down the calf and a ruffled waistband that can be adjusted with the drawstring. And white isn’t the only color option. There are plenty of great neutrals, vibrant hues, and some striped styles as well. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available styles: 20

22 An Oversized Sweater Vest With A High-Low Hem Viottiset Oversized V-Neck Knit Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sweater vest will instantly kick an outfit up a notch. After putting on a button up, finish the look with this oversized knit piece. It has a high-low hem, side slits, and wide arm holes so that it doesn’t pinch at your underarms and instead has a super trendy fir. Grab it in a size up so you can belt it at the waist and rock it as a dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 32

23 This Bodycon Pencil Skirt That Isn’t Too Restricting Verdusa High Waist Bodycon Pencil Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Though it has a classic cut, this pencil skirt is super soft. Plus, it has a waistband that’s completely made of elastic so that you don’t have to fumble around with any back zippers that’ll end up snagging your blouse. It’s high-waisted, reaches down to the knee, and keeps its boydcon fit wash after wash. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 6

24 These Wide-Leg Yoga Pants With Ankle Slits You Can Tie UEU Wide Leg High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Although these yoga pants are wide-leg, they have slits at the ankles that can actually be used to make a knot so that they have a cuffed look. The pair is soft and skin-friendly so that you can focus on the poses instead of any annoying itchiness during your studio session. When not working out, they make for great loungewear, even having a bit of ruching at the waist to dress them up. And the deep pockets have enough space to hold your phone while you’re out and about. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 19

25 A Flowy Ribbed Crewneck That Comes In Gorgeous Neutrals The Drop Alice Crewneck Ribbed Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This pullover is as flowy as a chiffon top. It has a slit in the back and bell sleeves that give it its loose fit. Its a great piece to balance out a tight pair of leggings or pair with baggy sweats for an entire laidback look. The ribbed fabric comes in rich neutrals and some eye-catching colors like a jade green and muted yellow. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 9

26 These Ribbed Knit Pants That Are Made With Warm Wool The Drop Catalina Rib Sweater Pant Amazon $45 See On Amazon These knit pants are great for lounging or looking chic around town. Their wool blend construction and elastic waistband will bring you nothing but comfort and warmth as you go about your errands or snuggle up on the couch for a movie marathon. No matter what you’re doing, the ribbed texture will look so trendy and luxe. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 6

27 A Sporty Hooded Mini Dress That Is So Soft The Drop Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Stay true to your sporty heart with this hooded mini dress. The cotton and modal blend piece is the perfect thing to run around town in, because it’s so soft and chic. You’ll be so comfy that you’ll feel like you can handle it all. And if it’s gets chilly, just pull on the drawstring to snuggle up under the hood. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 13

28 These Fleece Shorts That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Shorts Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re leaving the house to get groceries or just need of something to change into after taking off your work clothes, these fleece shorts will be there for you. They have a close-but-comfortable fit that keeps them feeling like pajamas but looking a lot more put-together. And, thankfully, the drawstring on the waist is not just for decoration so you can actually adjust how they fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 6

29 The Trousers That Look Like Dress Pants But Feel Like Stretchy Leggings SweatyRocks High Waist Skinny Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon These pants have a ton of stretch so that they’ll feel like leggings but will look like any other pair of sophisticated trousers — or maybe even better. They have a classic high-waisted design with a button closure and no belt loops for a seamless look. The ankle-length design comes in a ton of different patterns and colors, many featuring shiny buttons for a bit of spark. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 40

30 This Silky Smooth Satin PJ Set That Comes With A Belted Robe Escalier Silk Satin Pajamas Set (3 Pcs) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Ditch your old T-shirt and upgrade your nighttime routine with this satin pajama set. All three pieces — the lace-trimmed tank top, the tie-waist robe, and the drawstring pants — are silky smooth and cooling. They come in gorgeous floral and dragon designs so that what you sleep in can be just as exciting as what you wear throughout the day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 10

31 A Fleece Crewneck With Over 34,000 5-Star Reviews Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon This mid-weight crewneck is a smart essential to have around all year long. It’s made of a soft and breathable cotton/polyester blend that can be layered in the winter or worn alone on a summer night. It falls below the waistline and has ribbing at the hem, cuffs, and neckline to accentuate its loose but close-fitting shape. And, not to mention, it has over 34,000 5-star reviews, making it a no-brainer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

32 This Soft Knit Cardigan That Falls Below The Waist JJ Perfection Button Down Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cardigan is lightweight enough that it won’t be annoying to carry around on a day when you’re not sure of the weather’s plan but still warm enough to provide the coverage you’re looking for. It has a rounded neck that looks as good when buttoned up all the way as when left open. The length is longer than most styles so you can feel comfortable throwing it over leggings or even tucking it into jeans without worrying about parts of it slipping out. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 18

33 A Silky Smooth Turtleneck That’s Perfect For Layering Lands' End Lightweight Fitted Long Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $15 See On Amazon Layer this turtleneck under a sweater vest or blazer, and you’ll instantly have a look that will never go out of style. The silky smooth cotton jersey blend falls straight so as not to be too tight but does curve at the waist to highlight your natural shape. And in addition to being a timeless piece, it’s a purchase you can feel proud of since the fibers are derived from wood pulp and are certified biodegradable and compostable. Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X

Available styles: 29

34 This Stretchy Maxi Dress That’ll Make You Feel Like Royalty LONGYUAN Plus Size Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This maxi dress can be used for every fancy event that would typically cost you an arm and a leg to find an outfit for. The silky smooth material has a beautiful sheen to it that makes it look more expensive than it actually is. And the elegant pleats that fall from the waistline add a regal touch. But the best part of all is the two concealed pockets, which are honestly a bonus for any dress. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available styles: 26

35 This Matching Velvet Tracksuit Set With A Bunch Of Color Options NE PEOPLE Velour Velvet Tracksuit Set – 2 Piece Amazon $35 See On Amazon This velvet tracksuit will have you actually look forward to running those errands. The cozy pants and zip-up jacket are super soft and stretchy so you can even run a few laps or attend your workout class in them. The jacket has a wide hood and two kangaroo pockets while the ankle-length pants have four pockets in total (including the back two that have a velcro closure) and a drawstring waist. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 29

36 A Tunic Dress That Elegantly Drapes Over Your Body OFEEFAN Long Sleeve Dress with Pockets Amazon $37 See On Amazon This tunic dress lets you decide between having the buttons in the front or on the side. It also comes in either a mini or maxi length, so you can truly pick the style that’s best for you. It’s made of a lightweight fabric that gently falls over the body for a casual but chic look. Plus, it has two side pockets so you don’t even have to carry a purse. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 31

37 This Infinity Scarf With A Chic Thick Ribbed Knit NEOSAN Thick Ribbed Knit Infinity Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon This infinity scarf is made with a thick ribbed knit design, which makes it look as cozy as it feels. It has a super soft feel and warmth that reviewers love. You can either twist it around your neck for a super bundled up vibe or wear it loose for a free-feeling accessory. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 38

38 This Chic Shaggy Coat That Has A Bit Of Stretch To It Angashion Fleece Open Front Long Coat Amazon $52 See On Amazon This fuzzy coat is so cuddly that you’ll think you left the house in your coziest robe. It comes with an open-front design as well as button closure so you can choose which look suits your style and needs. It hits right at the knees so that nearly your whole body will be bundled up. Plus, it won’t ever wrinkle so you can feel free to tightly pack it away when it’s time for your summer clothes to take up your closet space. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 28

39 These Baggy Joggers That Cinch At The Ankles Yovela High Waisted Baggy Sweatpants Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you still haven’t found a perfect-fitting pair of sweatpants, look no further. These baggy joggers give you all the room and comfort you need while still being pulled together by their ruched waistband and cuffed ankles so you can feel comfortable going outside in them. And they even have deep side pockets so that you can keep your valuables with you at all times, a total bonus. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23