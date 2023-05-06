The 50 Most Amazing Finds Under $35 On Amazon, According To Stylists & Fashion Editors

If there’s anything I’ve learned in my adult years, it’s that expressing yourself through fashion does not need to be particularly expensive — but that doesn’t stop me from looking put-together and wearing outfits that make me feel confident. Amazon has been my secret weapon when it comes to filling my wardrobe with affordable but stylish clothing, and it turns out I’m not alone.

For this article, Elite Daily reached out to roughly a dozen experts, including style directors, personal stylists, and our own BDG commerce editors. Whether you’re going for a timeless, elegant outfit or looking to sample trends like balletcore, soft girl spring, the Y2K throwback, or quiet luxury, you’ll find over 50 incredible finds under $35.

01 A Frilly Pastel Piece For Soft Girl Spring BLENCOT Lace Trim s V Neck Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon According to Melissa Rivers, celebrity style and red carpet fashion expert, "The TikTok trend ‘Soft Girl Spring’ is huge right now.” To create this look, mix “soft pastels and fabrics with pops of color and frilly details. Pinks, purples, and light blue are some of the main colors we’re seeing in fashion and will continue to see this year.” This lightweight tank offers lace trim and a V-neck, so it both layers well for work or elevates a pair of jeans — plus it’s soft, stretchy, and comes in all of the aforementioned pastels. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large | Available color options: 23

02 This Buttery-Soft Night Shirt That’s Comfortable & Luxe Samring Button Down Pajama Nightgown Amazon $27 See On Amazon “I just got this night shirt, and it’s already my favorite thing to throw on at the end of the day,” wrote BDG Associate Commerce Editor Scarlett James. “It has the ease of a full-body T-shirt, but the traditional pajama detailing looks decidedly luxe. There’s plenty of length, too, and the buttons stay secure all night. If you’ve never tried bamboo fabric, it’s buttery-soft and temperature-regulating to keep you cool all night long." Get it in solid colors as well as patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 27

03 These Extra Low-Cut No-Show Socks That Actually Stay Put Soxbang No Show Flats Socks Amazon $13 See On Amazon When it comes to keeping socks fully hidden underneath a loafer, these no-show socks are James’ go-to. “They’re made from breathable cotton with silicone rimming the top edge to keep them on your foot,” James wrote. “You might have to readjust once or twice throughout the day, but never to the point of annoyance." They’re made from cotton with some spandex for stretch, and their extremely low-cut design means they work with flats and some heels, too. Available sizes: 8-10 — 10-12 | Available color options: 5

04 This Workout Set That Looks & Feels More Expensive Than It Is OQQ Ribbed High Waist Leggings & Sports Bra Set (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon According to James, “These workout sets are kept in constant rotation. The shorts have a nice high waist and no center seam at the crotch, with a hidden gusset for movement. Those matching crop tops, meanwhile, have removable cups and are double-layered — I recommend sizing up since they’re snug. The seamless ribbed fabric on both is thick and supportive during a workout, although it could be a little more breathable, and the texture makes everything look expensive." In fact, some reviewers have even likened this set to Lululemon and said the “comfort, quality, and style is comparable.” Available sizes: Small — Large | Available color options: 31

05 This Instagram-Worthy Bodycon Dress With Drawstring Sides DOUCIU High Neck Sleeveless Hollow Out Lace Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon AK Brown, stylist and Fashion Connector at AK Brown, wrote that this high-neck lace bodycon mini dress is “very Instagram-worthy, and it’s meant for different body types because of the ruching and the dramatics. I would pair this would some statement thigh-high boots.” Thanks to the drawstring ties on the ribs, you can personalize the fit, and the polyester-spandex blend makes it soft and durable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large | Available color options: 5

06 A Crocodile-Pattern Tote If You’re On The Go With Your Business Lubardy LaptopTote Bag Amazon $34 See On Amazon Another great find, according to Brown? This “classic crocodile pattern tote bag that is great for anyone returning back to the office, or on the go with their business.” While the textured exterior is definitely elegant, the faux-leather material is sturdy and water-resistant, so it can stand up to commuting and daily use. It’s also roomy enough to hold most laptops and has plenty of internal pockets for organization. It also comes in other colors with the same texture. Available color options: 10

07 These Ribbed Sleeveless Sweaters For Layering GORGLITTER Deep V Neck Rib Knit Sweaters (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Brown also recommended these deep-V neck sweaters, which are a great “basic to get in a variety of colors to mix, match, and use as a layering piece.” Since they’re sleeveless and cropped, you can wear them alone or with a long-sleeve shirt underneath — and their ribbed acrylic fabric has some stretch for comfort. Currently, they come in two sets of three, each with different colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available color options: 2

09 Some Affordable T-Shirts That’re So Easy To Style Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirts (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon According to Sabrina Forscutt, founder and lead stylist of Sabrina Forscutt Styling, there’s no reason to spend an “exorbitant amount of money” on the simple basics. Whereas “jeans, cashmere sweaters, coats, little black dresses, and leather accessories” are worth the splurge,” T-shirts and tanks “so easily lose their shape and color,” so opt for something well-made, but affordable. These Amazon Essentials T-shirts come in a pack of four — two white and two black — and are made from a stretchy cotton-modal blend. Their crewneck design and close-but-comfortable fit make them extremely versatile. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 43

10 A White Button-Up That Looks Great But Is Cheap Enough To Replace Often Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Because they’re “constantly getting dirty” with makeup stains, sweat, and dye from your jeans, white button-ups “need to be replaced more frequently” than many other items in your closet, Forscutt wrote. “I also love to style them casually, for work, and when dressing up, so they are often times worn more frequently than a lot of other items in one's wardrobe." This Amazon Essentials poplin shirt is another affordable but reliable basic, granted it’s made from 100% cotton and has a lived-in feel that still looks sharp. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 22

11 The Best Black Turtleneck An Editor Has Ever Found The Drop Phoebe Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon “A black turtleneck is a closet staple, and this one from The Drop is the best I’ve found,” wrote BDG Senior Commerce Editor Kate Miller. “It’s so soft and stretchy — and I love that it has a close fit so you can layer it or wear it tucked into trousers or jeans.” Miller’s not the only one who loves it, either; reviewers have called it “amazing” and “super soft,” though it’s thinner than your average turtleneck, so it’s best for layering or warm-weather wear. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Available color options: 8

12 This Cutaway Tank That’s A Stylish Twist On A Classic The Drop Fitted Cutaway Racer Tank Sweater Amazon $14 See On Amazon This cutaway tank top is another one of Miller’s favorites from The Drop: “I own this tank in two colors and honestly want it in a few more,” Miller wrote. “I love the sleek cutaway front that highlights the shoulder area. The soft knit has an expensive feel, too. Perfect day-to-night top.” It’s made from a soft, breathable viscose blend, and the cutaway racerback cut comes in your choice of 11 different sizes and 10 color options. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Available color options: 10

13 These Everyday Bike Shorts For Workouts, Errands, Or Lounging Core 10 All Day Comfort Bike Short Amazon $16 See On Amazon “I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect everyday bike short and these are great,” wrote Miller. “Easy length, good stretch, high waist. Not too compressive. I can lounge in them or run errands — very versatile.” While they’re breathable enough for actual biking, reviewers also wrote that they’re “extremely comfortable,” plus some color options have a hidden pocket for your phone in the wide waistband. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X | Available color options: 7

14 A Budget-Friendly Bodysuit That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Grant Alexander, personal stylist and founder of GAlxndr, also recommends saving on the basics — and that includes bodysuits. “There are great, budget-friendly options that look great layered or on their own." Personally, I get all of my bodysuits on Amazon because they’re affordable, comfortable, stretchy, adaptive, and always stay tucked in. This best-seller comes in over 20 color options and has a racerback halter design that’s easy to dress up with a blazer or down with cut-off shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 24

15 This 4-Piece Bag Set That “Everyone Should Own” YTL Tote Bag And Purse Set (4-Piece) Amazon $33 See On Amazon "Having a simple, sophisticated-looking, larger bag is something everyone should own,” Alexander wrote. “This $32 tote bag set from Amazon is perfect for quick errands or heading into the office." It includes a roomy, over-the-shoulder tote, a purse, a wallet, and a clutch — all made from durable, smooth synthetic leather. The set comes in a wide variety of color options and has plenty of interior and exterior pockets to keep your essentials organized. Available color options: 35

16 This Oversized Button-Down That Works For Any Season thefabland Striped Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tracy Cheng, personal stylist and founder of the fashion blog Girl Shares Tips, recommended this striped button-down blouse, which is made from your choice of either cotton or rayon. According to Cheng: “The oversized button-down shirt has been in style for years and is a versatile piece that can be worn during any season” — and since oversized is the goal, you won’t have to worry about expensive fitted silhouettes or getting it tailored. “Even with a lower budget, shoppers can still find stylish and comfortable shirts without sacrificing quality." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 3

17 These Affordable Gold Hoops Recommended By Multiple Experts PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cheng and Alexander both recommended these gold-plated hoop earrings from PAVOI, which are covered in a layer of 14K gold, but have a hypoallergenic stainless-steel post. “These classic earrings never go out of style and can be worn with anything from a casual T-shirt and jeans to a little black dress,” Cheng wrote, while Alexander noted: "Timeless jewelry like these gold hoops from Amazon are a great staple in any wardrobe. They come in different sizes and colors, plus, they are under $20!" Available sizes: 20mm — 45mm | Available color options: 3

18 This Silky Slip Skirt You Can Style In So Many Ways Zeagoo High Waisted Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon "A silky slip skirt is a versatile wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down,” Cheng wrote. “It's an effortlessly chic piece that can be styled in countless ways, from pairing it with a basic tee and sneakers for a casual daytime look to dressing it up with heels and a blouse for an evening event." This recommended piece is made from silky-soft polyester satin and has both a zipper and an elastic waistband, so getting dressed is a breeze. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available color options: 20

19 Some Magic Erasers To Get Rid Of Scuffs On Your Shoes I-Sper Magic Cleaning Sponge Eraser Sheets (50-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon “Take care of your shoes!” Forscutt wrote. That includes polishing your dress shoes every 10 to 15 wears, only wearing satin shoes in dry, clean environments, and wiping down your leather and faux-leather shoes with this: “a magic eraser.” While most people use these sheets around their homes to get rid of wall marks and and furniture stains, their thin, flexible design works just as well for shoe scuffs.

20 These Clips, Holders, & Extenders So You Can Adjust Your Bra As Needed PHLSTYLE Bra Strap Extender Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon According to Forscutt, “a lot of these bra strap problems can be solved with bra strap clips and holders, as well as bra extenders for more comfort.” This set comes with all of the aforementioned; the clips turn any bra into a racerback, the adjustable straps help you fasten as needed, and the band extenders give you more than 3.5 inches of additional wiggle room. Since each purchase includes white, pink, and black options, they should blend in with most of your basics.

21 These Ribbed Socks That’ll Help You Embrace The Balletcore Look Verdusa Rib Knit Leg Warmer Socks Amazon $16 See On Amazon "Are you obsessed with Blackpink's Jennie's recent Coachella looks?” Cheng asked. If so, “you can find similar cute leg warmers on Amazon” for a great price. They come in over a dozen color options and have a stretchy, ribbed texture. Not only do they help you “embrace the trending balletcore,” but they “can be paired with boots or sneakers or loafers and are an easy way to add texture and color to an otherwise basic outfit." Available sizes: one size | Available color options: 18

22 These Expensive-Looking Mary Jane Flats At An Affordable Price Rekayla Dressy Round Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mary Janes are some of the trendiest styles right now, but contrary to popular belief, “You can save money on trendy shoes,” Rivers wrote. They’re made of soft leather and have a buckle at the ankle to give them a Mary Jane style, so they look much more expensive than they are. According to reviewers, they’re also “great quality and very comfortable,” all at an “affordable price.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 | Available color options: 8

23 These Babouche-Style Loafers That Are Stylish, Yet Comfy Tliocow Backless Pointed Toe Loafer Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon These backless pointed mules help you achieve the trending babouche look for a great price. They slip right on, but offer an elevated, professional style thanks to their closed-toe upper in your choice of 25 color options. The memory foam cushioning and slight heel also keep you comfortable and supported all day, which is why reviewers wear them everywhere from their job at “a private school” to a “night out at the bars.” Available sizes: 6 — 10 | Available color options: 25

24 Or Some Woven Sandals For An Elevated Take On The Flip-Flop Steve Madden Paislee Flat Sandal Amazon $32 See On Amazon “A quick Google search of the latest color and style of shoes you are looking for can easily be found at affordable price points,” Rivers wrote. Vogue also recognized the woven fisherman sandal as one of this season’s trendiest looks, which is why this under-$35 Steve Madden sandal a great buy. Despite its open toe and flat design, it’s way more elevated than your average flip-flop — and more comfortable, too, thanks to its cushioned footbed and polyurethane sole. Available sizes: 5 — 11 | Available color options: 6

25 This Gold-Plated Rope Chain That’s Surprisingly Impressive Quality PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Bead Snake Herringbone & Figaro Chain Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon "I’m so impressed with the quality of this under-$15 rope chain,” wrote BDG Associate Commerce Editor Caroline Goldstein. “It has a nice weight to it and the gold plating isn’t too yellow, giving it a much more expensive look and feel than I’d expected — nor does it have that tangy metallic smell characteristic of cheap necklaces. I’ve been layering it with some existing necklaces in my collection, but at a price like this, I’m definitely going to be ordering a few more chains from PAVOI." Available color options: 3

26 These Flared Leggings An Editor “Can’t Stop Recommending” TOPYOGAS High Waisted Crossover Bootleg Leggings Amazon $0 See On Amazon Goldstein "can’t stop recommending these flared leggings! I have three pairs and I wear them all weekly. They’re the most comfortable leggings I’ve ever worn, flared or otherwise, and the high, V-cut waistband offers the gentlest compression without feeling constricting. The bootcut makes them feel more like ‘real’ pants than your typical leggings, so I’ve even worn them out for casual dinners with platform loafers or boots and chunky sweaters." In fact, some reviewers have even gotten away with wearing them to work in place of slacks. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 19

27 This Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt With A Fleece Lining Hanes Crewneck Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon According to Goldstein, this is “hands down the best crewneck sweatshirt.” What makes it so special? “The fleece lining is so soft (and has stayed that way after a few wears and washes), and the mid-to-lightweight fabric has a really nice drape and movement to it, so it’s easy to layer, or half-tuck into jeans without it feeling bulky inside the waistband. I can’t believe how cheap this gem is." It comes in several solid color options and has racked up nearly 70,000 reviews on Amazon. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 9

28 These $15 Leggings With 90,000+ Reviews SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Nina Vargas, stylist, business strategist, and creator, mirrored what other experts said in terms of saving on the basics: “When it comes to saving money on fashion, there are a few areas where shoppers can cut corners without sacrificing style.” These high-waisted leggings cost well under $20, but has racked up more than 90,000 reviews. The buttery-soft fabric, comfortable stretch, and squat-proof opacity are all qualities that make them “like Lululemon without the sticker,” according to reviewers. Available sizes: one size | Available color options: 25

29 These Tank Tops That Might Be The Best You Ever Wear Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tanks (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon According to Vargas, “basic T-shirts, tank tops, and leggings” are all items that you can get for less without compromising. Granted they come in a pack of two, these Amazon Essentials slim-fit tanks break down to under $8 each — but reviewers have still called them the “best [they] have ever worn.” Their cotton-modal fabric is soft and stretchy, their slightly-tailored silhouette looks great tucked in or worn loose, and their breathable rib-knit weave can be dressed up for work or dressed down for more casual outfits. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 37

30 A Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit That Dresses Up Any Outfit MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Since they never come untucked and pair easily with everything from jeans to skirts, bodysuits are a great way to look put-together with minimal effort — but this is another basic that shouldn’t cost a ton. I own upwards of 10 different bodysuits from MANGOPOP, including this long-sleeve bodysuit. Its mock turtleneck both keeps you warm and makes for an elegant outfit base, while its modal-spandex fabric is soft, stretchy, and breathable. It also has two snap closures at the bottom, so it’s easy to put on and take off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 29

31 This Felt Purse Organizer That Boosts Structure & Efficiency ZTUJO Felt Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $29 See On Amazon "I will not stop recommending felt purse organizers,” James wrote. “They maintain a bag’s structure and your sanity, giving you dedicated pockets for all your essentials. This one also has a key strap so you’ll never have to dig through your purse again, and the zippered center pocket is removable for more space in a tote or tucking into a clutch on its own." It comes in tons of different colors and sizes, so you can find the best fit for your specific purse or tote. Available sizes: Mini — X-Large | Available color options: 23

32 This $12 Tote That Could Pass For The Nordstrom Bag Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon According to James, this faux-leather tote bag is “truly as good as the reviews say. The faux leather is thick enough to take a beating as your daily bag, and it’s big enough to serve you well on a commute — all with a chic, minimalist aesthetic not unlike the YSL shopper. It comes in more than 100 colors, including a glossy embossed croc that’s next on my list." Best of all, even though it costs a mere $12, it could easily pass for the viral Nordstrom bag. Available sizes: Small — Large | Available color options: 160

33 An Open-Twist Ring With “Edgy Elegance” PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Open Twist Eternity Ring Band Amazon $14 See On Amazon “With multiple PAVOI pieces in my jewelry box, I can safely say they stand the test of time. The 14-karat gold plating doesn’t tarnish or turn your skin green, and the cubic zirconia holds its sparkle,” James wrote, which explains why multiple experts recommend the affordable brand. “This open ring is the latest addition to my collection: I love its modern, edgy elegance that’s still classic and wearable.” It comes in multiple colors and sizes, though the fit is pretty adaptive thanks to its wrap-around design. Available sizes: 5 — 10 | Available color options: 4

34 This $18 Tennis Bracelet That Could Be Mistaken For Diamonds PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet Amazon $18 See On Amazon Forscutt also mentioned PAVOI by name: “PAVOI has the best simple hoops, faux diamond studs, huggie earrings, tennis bracelets, and dainty necklaces.” This tennis bracelet is made with 14K gold plating (in your choice of rose, yellow, or white) and princess-cut cubic zirconia. Even though it costs less than $20, it’s sparkly, well-made, and convincing enough that some reviewers wore it on their wedding day. Available sizes: 6.5 inches — 7.5 inches | Available color options: 3

35 These Pearl Earrings That Are “Stunning” & “Comfortable” PAVOI Dangle Stud Pearl Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Not only are all of these items timeless and elegant,” Forscutt continued about PAVOI, “they are high quality and sustainably made." These dangle stud pearl earrings are another direct recommendation thanks to their handpicked freshwater cultured pearls on rhodium-plated sterling hooks. They come in two colors and five sizes, and reviewers have called the earrings “stunning” and the clasps “comfortable” and “secure.” Available sizes: 6mm — 9mm | Available color options: 2

36 This Trendy Skirt That Gives The Cargo Pant A More Modern Look NRTHYE High Waist Long Cargo Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon “Cargo has come back but in the right way this time,” Brown wrote. That means pants are more fitted and skirts are easier to style, so the print has “taken on a more modern look.” According to Brown, this cargo skirt would go well with thigh-high boots “given the opening in the front of the skirt.” Even though it has a maxi length, its deep slit and metal buttons give it plenty of style — and the pockets are fully functional, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available color options: 9

37 These Dramatic Y2K Sunglasses With Silver Snake Detailing Appassal Narrow Vintage Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Still on the Y2K vibe,” Brown recommended these Appassal narrow sunglasses and said, “I just love the chrome on these glasses. Very trend-driven and fashion forward." They’re available in several different colors, all with the silver snake embellishment and narrow cat-eye frames. While they’re non-polarized, they do have a UV protection coating. These sunglasses are already a steal, but if you’re looking for an even better value, you can snag two pairs for under $20. Available color options: 9

38 An Affordable Way To Make A Big Impact On Your Outfit Louriy Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $0 See On Amazon Cheng is another pro that recommends spending less on sunglasses. “Whether it's classic aviators or trendy cat-eye frames, sunglasses add some glamour and sophistication to any outfit. The best part about sunglasses is that you can find them at all price points, so there's no need to break the bank," Cheng wrote. This pair has a retro square lens (UV-protection coated) and oversized frames in your choice of five colors. Available color options: 5

39 This Satin Top That Embodies Quiet Luxury The Drop Long-Sleeve Button Down Satin Shirt Amazon $50 See On Amazon Cheng wrote, “The ‘Quiet Luxury’ trend is a new surging trend this year [...] This style is all about investing in high-quality items that exude a sense of effortless sophistication, without being overly flashy or showy.” Take The Drop’s long-sleeve button-down satin shirt, for example. According to Cheng, it’s “a versatile piece of clothing that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. You can wear it with jeans for a casual look or pair it with dress pants for a more formal event. It also works well as part of an office outfit or as a layering piece under blazers and cardigans." Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Available color options: 12

40 This Belt With A Trendy Buckle To Elevate Your Outfit SUOSDEY Round Buckle Leather Belt (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon “One easy way to elevate any outfit and make it look more expensive is by adding a chic belt,” Cheng wrote, and this faux-leather belt (which comes in three-packs of multiple colors) has a double-O ring buckle to elevate your outfit even more. According to Cheng, you can use it to belt “sweaters, flowy dresses, or loose blouses to cinch in your waist and add structure to the silhouette. Additionally, layering belts over long coats or blazers can add an unexpected touch of sophistication and dimension." Available sizes: XS — XXXL | Available color options: 6

41 A Sparkly Rhinestone Bag For Everyday Use Purpliole Multicolor Rhinestone Evening Clutch Amazon $30 See On Amazon According to Forscutt, bags “adorned with gems, sequins, and feathers” aren’t just for big parties and fancy events. “We have seen a giant uptick in embellished handbags for everyday life. Have a sparkly moment everywhere from the grocery store to a wedding." Granted this multicolored rhinestone clutch is covered in faux crystals and sparkles, it looks much more expensive than it is — but all 26 shapes and color options cost less than $35. It even has a metal frame and chain for durability, and according to reviewers, it can fit your phone, portable charger, lipstick, and keys. Available color options: 26

42 This Versatile, Comfy Dress That Comes In Runway-Inspired Colors BTFBM Sleeveless Crew Neck Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon "We’ve seen a lot of the same purples, blues, and pinks from the runway enter mass markets,” Alexander wrote, so find “a unique shade of the color” that works for you. This ruched bodycon dress is an Amazon favorite with nearly 40,000 reviews, and it comes in dozens of color options — including all of the shades Alexander mentioned. The best part about it? While its ruched, layered silhouette helps you look especially put-together, its material is soft and breathable and its tank-top design is so comfortable, reviewers are “tempted to sleep in it.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large | Available color options: 36

43 Or A Top In Muted Shades Of Ultraviolet, Cobalt Blue & Magenta Landroiy Halter Chiffon Sleeveless Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Lighter versions of runway favorites like Ultraviolet, Cobalt Blue, and Viva Magenta are often more [...] versatile,” Alexander continued. Take this chiffon sleeveless top, for example. While its royal blue color is definitely eye-catching, it’s still easy to pair with jeans and slacks or tuck into skirts and shorts. Despite the fact that it’s wrinkle-resistant and comfortable, according to reviewers, its halter design and neck ruffles help to make it one of the most effortlessly chic pieces in their wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 14

44 A Hair Tie With Dramatic Beading & Crystals Brinie Crystal Hair Tie Scrunchies (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Recently, the runway has seen plenty of unique textures, “including the use of leather trim, beading and sequins, feathers and more,” Alexander wrote. “I recommend pieces in which the focus isn’t entirely about that, and that they’re used as accents." These crystal hair ties, for example, are an easy, affordable way to add some elegant shimmer to your outfit. They come in a pack of three different color beads, all wrapped around a stretchy hair rope that’s designed to resist snagging — and bonus: They look great when worn around your wrist, too.

45 Or Some Cute Feather Accessories As A Nod To The Runway Badu Dangle Feather Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon Another fashion-forward accent that’s cheap and easy to implement? These dangle earrings, which tie Alexander’s recommendation of runway-inspired feathers into any outfit. They come in your choice of eight colors on a copper earring hook, and since they measure roughly 5 inches in length, they make a serious statement. “I get compliments on these earrings every time I wear them,” one reviewer wrote, while another raved, “Had to order more, and now I have them in [six] colors.” Available color options: 8

46 A $35 Oversize Blazer, Which Works For Any Occasion Luvamia Lapel Button Slim Blazer Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon “A great trend that is easily accessible at a budget price range are oversized blazers,” Forscutt wrote. “They are great for every occasion, whether you pair them with jeans and sneakers for a casual look, or traditionally with trousers for work.” You can even wear them “over a gown at a spring wedding." This long-sleeve lapel blazer comes in 35 color and pattern options, from chic white to retro plaid. Its polyester fabric is designed to mimic linen, and it’s lined with two functional pockets and padded shoulders to emphasize the oversized style. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 35

47 Or This Blazer-Cardigan Hybrid That Adds A Modern Touch GRECERELLE Open Front Cardigan Suit Blazer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Vargas also spoke to the relevance of the oversized blazer: “This versatile piece can be dressed up or down and adds a modern touch to any look." While you can easily spend upwards of $100 on a blazer in a department store, this cropped jacket from Amazon pulls an outfit together for significantly less. Its polyester-spandex material feels almost like a cardigan, but its ruched sleeves and tailored silhouette make it reviewers’ “go-to jacket for work,” “cruise vacations,” and “nice dinners.” Available sizes: 6 — 18 | Available color options: 19

48 A Cozy, Chunky-Knit Sweater Saodimallsu Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters Amazon $44 See On Amazon “Another trend to check out is the ‘grandma’ sweater, which features a cozy, chunky knit and retro patterns,” Vargas continued. This turtleneck sweater with batwing sleeves has all of the aforementioned features, and it comes in solid shades as well as striped colorblock designs. It’s made from a knitted material that’s “soft and cozy,” according to reviewers — but it’s still thin enough for layering underneath jackets or tucking into skirts and jeans. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available color options: 42

49 These Wide-Leg Trousers That Are So Versatile Tronjori Long High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon “Whatever your personal stylistic taste may be, I can’t recommend enough to search for your perfect jacket and trousers,” wrote Charles Fratto, style director of ILOE STUDIOS. These wide-leg trousers are a number-one best-seller with more than 14,000 reviewers. Since they’re flowy, high-waisted, belt-friendly, and come in regular and short inseams, countless reviewers have called them “perfect” for their body and wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X | Available color options: 33

50 Some Paper Bag Pants That Are Easy To Tailor To Your Body GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $0 See On Amazon “Tailoring is truly a blank canvas that allows you to express the story of who you are so have fun with it and don’t be afraid to explore what suits you best,” Fratto continued. These Grace Karin paper bag pants are another versatile Amazon favorite. Their cropped silhouette looks intentional on taller wearers, but doesn’t need to be hemmed if you’re shorter — and the waistband is stretchy with an adjustable tie, so they’re comfortable and allow you to customize the fit. They even have functional pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Available color options: 45

51 This Denim Jacket That You Can Pair With Sneakers Or Pumps FashionMille Stretch Fit Denim Jean Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Pick a denim jacket or a pair of classic Converse or black pumps for surprisingly affordable yet timeless items,” wrote Joseph Manktelow-Pimm, fashion and stylist expert at 7Gents. “These staples will always be in style and can be found at reasonable prices with some research." Thanks to its cropped silhouette and cotton-spandex material, this denim jean jacket is both stylish and comfortable. It’s available in a handful of different washes (including black and white), and it comes in both distressed or clean options. Available sizes: Small — Large | Available color options: 9