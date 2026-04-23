Spring cleaning makes way for spring shopping. As the oversized sweaters and parkas make their way to the back of the closet, there’s more room for fresh picks, and Elite Daily’s editors are already eyeing some options. Ahead of summer’s heat waves, it’s time to start updating your makeup bags, closets, and jewelry boxes — plus, there’s some other fun stuff that’s perfect for the season.

So far, spring trends have been defined by Y2K nostalgia and the maximalist resurgence. In other words, the days of quiet luxury and beige-y capsule wardrobes are coming to an end. Instead, these editor-approved picks — including a bright lippie, retro-inspired camera, and oversized bucket bag — tap into the early-aughts in all the best ways. Of course, the team had to balance out all that 2000s energy with some tried-and-true basics, from soothing bath salts to a splurge-worthy hair dryer.

Ready to join in on the treat-yourself season? Here is every must-have our editors are shopping this spring.

A Pigmented Lip Oil for Maximum Shine

I've been wearing Mac's clear Lipglass since high school — no lip gloss comes close! So I was pumped to see Mac's new Lipglass lip oil drop at Ulta since I wear a bit more color now. The lippie offers high pigment, 72 hours of hydration (a dream!), and that same glass-like shine in 12 gorgeous shades, just in time for spring festivities. I added Boy Bait and Slippery to my cart without thinking twice. — Michelle Toglia, executive editor

The Perfect Pair of Baggy Jeans

I start wearing white denim at the first sign of spring. This year, finding a pair of wide-legged white jeans was very high on my to-do list, and the Arc Jean from Agolde fits the bill. They're on the pricier end, but the quality is unreal (they’re made of 100% regenerative cotton!). I've already made them the cornerstone of my Spring/Summer 2026 uniform: a tank, loose jeans, and kitten heels. — Hannah Kerns, associate editor

A Vintage-Inspired Digital Camera

I’m personally hoping that the digital camera craze never dies down, and this faux denim camera from Camp Snap makes it all too easy to tap into the trend. It’s tiny with impressive battery life, making it the perfect option to throw in your purse for a night out. (Plus, it's cute enough to be an accessory in and of itself.) It has all the aesthetic vibes of a disposable, just without the hassle of paying to get your film developed. — H.K.

A Neutral Pair of Sneaks

I've been on the hunt for a pair of brown sneakers for a while now, and you can't go wrong with a classic Adidas style. These will be perfect to wear with tank tops, T-shirts, jeans shorts, loose pants, you name it — and I love that they're a slightly different neutral than white or black. — Sarah Ellis, contributing editor

A Cutesy Heart Earring

Ever since I got my third set of earlobe piercings last spring, I've been obsessed with mixing and matching my earring stack. The goal right now to incorporate more pops of color, and I couldn't be more into this little heart stud. (It's very Olivia Rodrigo summer-coded.) — S.E.

A Bucket Bag for Busy Commuters

As an editor and full-time grad student, I'm schlepping between work and school constantly, and I need a bag that can hold everything from my laptop to my lip glosses and extensive collection of snacks. I've been eyeing this woven bag from Madewell that has a summery feel and would look extremely cute with colorful bag charms. — S.E.

A Light & Layer-able Jacket

When it comes to unpredictable spring weather, my must-have is a light jacket that will keep the rain at bay while also not being too heavy for the sunshine. Zendaya has already declared the Anorak is this spring's hottest jacket, but if you can't swing the $250 price for her new On collab, this affordable alternative is equally chic and functional. — Dylan Kickham, associate editor

Trendy, But Neutral Sunnies

I have had my eye out for a pair of trendy sunglasses that borderline on funky without crossing the threshold into unwearable. I found these Quay sunnies at PacSun, and instantly fell in love. The dark tortoise color is a true neutral, but the shape adds some spice. — H.K.

Bath Salts for Relax-Maxxing

After a stressful week, I love to make myself a nice bath, light a candle, and watch one of my comfort shows as I relax in the warm water. To make my bath smell extra nice, I always put in a bath soak like this rose-scented one from Homebody. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer

A Disney-Themed Gratitude Journal

Spring is not only when I like to clean my home, but refresh my daily routine. Something that's been helping me a lot with self-care is to journal each night before I go to bed. This Winnie the Pooh journal is super cute with quotes and drawings of the 100 Acre Wood characters, and has gratitude prompts that I can fill out each day about how I'm feeling, my accomplishments, and what I'm looking forward to tomorrow. — R.C.

An Updated Take on the Canadian Tuxedo

Canadian tuxedos are having a major moment (Sydney Sweeney is one of its biggest advocates), but instead of choosing which denim top pairs with specific bottoms, I'd rather have this jumpsuit. It's a whole 'fit in just one item. Bonus: It comes in petite, so it'll actually fit my 5'1" frame without tailoring. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

An Ultra-Light Hair Dryer

Dyson's viral Supersonic hair dryer just got smaller and lighter, aka more travel-friendly. Now, it actually has a chance to fit into my overpacked suitcase. It's not a want, it's a need. — K.C.

A Sunny Tote Bag

Regardless of the year or the season, I'm all about ludicrously capacious bags. This one — which comes in a vibrant poppy orange that easily transitions from spring to summer — fits everything you could need for poolside hangs, including sunscreen, snacks, books, and even towels. — K.C.

A High-Tech Personal Fan

I live for warm weather, but can't stand sweating. Since Shark refers to its new ChillPill as "the only 3-in-1 fan, mist, and InstaChill personal cooling system," this season would be a great opportunity to take it for a spin. — K.C.