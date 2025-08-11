Gen Z is known for being an unserious generation — a quick scroll through Team Conrad TikTok will prove that to be true. But there’s one thing they do seem to be taking seriously: sex, intimacy, and dating. A lot gets said about Gen Z’s perspective on this topic — they’re over the one-night stand, they’re commitment-phobic, and they’re having less sex. But don’t fret, because horniness always prevails. Gen Z is also having kinkier sex, and they’re still daydreaming about trying new things in the bedroom.

Really, nothing is one-size-fits-all. (Ahem, this applies to condoms, too!) One united consensus is impossible, but Elite Daily wanted to go straight to the source to get a better idea of Gen Z’s sex lives. In our Horny On Main survey, we’re polling readers ages 18-29 about their sexual fantasies, taking nudes, posting thirst traps, and more — and yes, we blushed reading the results.

So far, 158 of you have shared your spicy secrets with us — desires for threesomes, public sex, and the OnlyFans accounts you follow — and we’re learning you have more nuanced feelings than those internet think-pieces would lead us to believe. Some of you appreciate how open-minded your generation is about sexuality, while others think there’s still a lot of stigma to overcome. Many of you love following hot people online and thirsting over them with your partner, while a handful don’t want your SO looking at those accounts at all.

The responses are still rolling in, so there’s plenty of time to add your voice (and secret fantasy) to the mix. So far, here’s what we’re learning about your online horniness:

You have a lot of BookTok-worthy fantasies you haven’t tried.

When asked about your No. 1 sexual fantasy, a lot of you listed threesomes and BDSM. (In the words of Paris Hilton, that’s hot.) We also got some responses that could fit into any great smut novel:

“Sleeping with a hot professor.”

“Semi-forbidden romance.”

“Outside on a rainy night under the awning of an old stone building, like I’m in Pride and Prejudice.”

“Chuck and Blair in the back of the limo in Gossip Girl.”

“Having a man worship me like Rhysand does to Feyre in Chapter 54 of A Court of Mist and Fury.”

“Public sex under the stars.”

Your imaginations may run wild, but they don’t always translate to real life — so far, most of you have never actually tried your dirty fantasy.

You’re definitely doing some spicy things, though.

Many of you have explored your sexuality in your 20s, and you told us exactly how that went down. Enjoy... and maybe don’t read these while you’re at work.

“I slept with my girl crush on a whim immediately after we both had just finished having sex with the guys we were seeing (who were roommates). We left their apartment, went straight to hers, and had sex all night.” — Ana*, 29

“Had a guy go down on me while leading a Zoom call.” — Maeve,* 29

“I've been experimenting much more with toys, taking pics and videos during the act, anal sex, and phone sex with a trusted partner.” — AJ*, 24

“Had some threesomes, and solo sex with women. Turns out I’m bi! I primarily date men, but am grateful for these experiences and feel validated and comfortable saying I’m bi now.” — Lo*, 29

“I came out to my friends as a foot fetishist.” — Flynn*, 27

“I tried an open relationship with a couple. I met the woman first, and on our third date, she told me she was married. I was not sure about the situation initially, but I agreed to meet the husband. After the second date, we ended up back at their place.” — Grace*, 28

You love following hot people on socials for ~viewing purposes~.

Most of you follow at least one person online primarily because they’re hot. Good news! That likely means that at least one of your followers is watching your stories because they’re crushing. Whether it’s your favorite celebrity (ahem, Michael B. Jordan), a former fling, or a random account you came across, you (mostly) agree there’s no harm in admiring some eye candy. After all, as Ava*, 28, tells us, “it’s fun to see what hot people are up to.”

“I like following hot people I’ve hooked up with in the past so they can see me and I can see them, sort of like a trophy case.” — Dina*, 28

“Literally every rugby account ever.” — Regan*, 25

“I’ve been single for a while, so I need to see someone hot to feel something.” — Chloe*, 27

“I follow a gay OnlyFans account even though I’m a straight cis woman.” — Meg*, 27

“Maybe he’ll post something and I can shoot my shot.” — Lydia*, 24

You’re not so sure whether your partner should do the same.

Curating your own feed is all well and good, but it gets more complicated when it comes to your partner. Some of you care if your SO follows hot people online, more of you don’t care, but the majority of you say it depends on the situation. Is the person in question Hunter Schafer? Or their ex they still have sex dreams about?

“As long as they're respectful towards the person and towards me, they can look.” — Colby*, 25

“I had a partner who had a burner account to follow hot girls. We didn’t talk about it because I don’t really care.” — Harper*, 26

“I had an ex cheat on me using OnlyFans, so in my eyes if they’re following someone hot, it just doesn’t feel right and makes me uncomfortable.” — Callie*, 26

“I’m bi and follow a lot of hot women, but for some reason I don’t want my partner to do the same.” — *Jess, 27

“If he’s seen her naked in person or slept with her before, she’s gotta go.” — *Ryann, 29

You’ve hit on your crushes with some creative DMs.

A good number of you have slid into someone’s DMs with a thirsty message before, and your minds are inspiring. Filing these examples away for future inspo:

“I brought up a steamy memory to a past fling.” — Jacie*, 28

“The fire emoji or simply ‘who allowed this?’” — Molly*, 24

“‘We haven’t met yet, but I know we’d have insane chemistry.’” — Zoe*, 28

“I DMed Pedro Pascal when I was so drunk it turned into delusion.” — Kat*, 26

“‘Want to come blow my back out and then pop it back into place?’ (He was a chiropractor.)” — Gia*, 25

“Before he was famous, I sent a flirty photo to Martin Herlihy because we were both NYU students. He politely declined.” — Hallie*, 29

“I used to use the dog emoji and be like ‘oh no, my dog ran into your DMs, sorry!’ It was so bad, I no longer do that.” — Billie*, 21

You think it should be easier to talk about sex.

We asked for your thoughts on the No. 1 thing your generation gets wrong about sex, and there was one broad consensus: There needs to be less pearl-clutching around the topic. Danica*, 25, is tired of conversations about body count. “What’s the difference between having sex once with 20 people or having sex 20 times with the same person?” she says. Katie*, 21, wishes STI testing was more prevalent. “Your health (especially sexual health) is never something to skip or be ashamed about,” she says. TL;DR: Candor is everything.

You also had some strong feelings about aggressive sex and gendered stereotypes:

“Online, there are so many rules about how many dates to go on before having sex, or how to know if the sex is good. Those arbitrary rules are just a way to repackage shame.” — Lydia*, 28

“Sometimes fantasy is used as an excuse for being an *sshole or taking it too far. I had a guy slap me so hard my ears were ringing and I got mad, and he nearly cried cause it was just ‘part of the fantasy.’” — Amanda*, 26

“The ‘you don’t owe anybody anything’ mindset is challenging when there is an expectation of intimacy and trust around sex.” — Megan*, 28

“That choking can be done casually. It’s absolutely something that needs to be discussed, agreed to, and researched prior with a partner you trust.” — Sam*, 29

“That women may not have a good time. Make your own way in the world! Toys, finger yourself, whatever, or just leave if it’s lame. Being mean to men because they can’t make you c*m is a-OK in my book.” — Paige*, 26

“That each gender is a monolith when it comes to what they like in bed.” — Sam*, 20

“They want to be cool, calm, and collected, and not try the things they desire deep down. Why miss out on your hottest years and end up tied down later on with possible regrets about things you missed out on?” — KC*, 29

Still, you’re happy people *are* talking about it — and owning what they want in bed.

The culture may have a ways to go in terms of sex positivity, but your responses about the No. 1 thing your generation gets right about sex prove that attitudes are improving. “In my social circles, we’re all very open about sexuality and interests, so we’re able to have a normal conversation even if it’s about kink or smut or toys,” says Rachel*, 24.

Overall, you’re happy that it’s becoming more acceptable to experiment and play around with what turns you on:

“It's OK to have sex with a lot of people and it's OK to explore your sexuality.” — Kai*, 27

“Using sex toys. Men shouldn’t take offense if a woman wants to use a vibrator to help her finish. Sometimes it does just feel better and it’s quicker.” — Mia*, 26

“Sex isn’t love. It can be fun and casual or serious and passionate. You can also have both experiences with the same person.” — Brittany*, 21

“Our willingness to explore ENM [ethical non-monogamy] dynamics and our sexualities with or without labels is huge. We’ve normalized expanding love and sex beyond traditional boundaries.” — Kara*, 27

“That our pleasure matters. I think we are a lot less OK with having bad sex.” — Ashley*, 22

*Name has been changed.