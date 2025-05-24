Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia has expressed some mixed feelings about dating since her October 2024 split from Zach Bryan. Following her breakup with the country musician, LaPaglia shared details of their traumatic split. She also alleged that Bryan had “emotionally abused” her throughout their year-long relationship and had offered her a $12 million NDA.

Despite the painful breakup, LaPaglia has been optimistic about her future. “I’m finding that little spark of life back in myself now that one person that felt like a doom cloud over me at all times is gone,” she told Sports Illustrated Swim in January. Still, she remains wary of any potential romances and is frequently changing her mind about what that may look like.

Here’s everything the social media star has said about her dating life and mindset since her split — plus, why she’s considering a “lavender marriage.”

November 2024: She’s “Absolutely Not” Dating

A month after her split from Bryan, LaPaglia said she was happy to stay single. “Oh, my god, I am married to my career. I am absolutely not dating, no dating,” LaPaglia told Life & Style at Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2024. “I haven't been single since I was 16. This is the first time I've been single and it's awesome.”

January 2025: She Has A “Fake Boyfriend”

LaPaglia went on a Trippin With Tarte trip in January, and she brought her “fake boyfriend” as her plus one. In a TikTok from the vacation, she joked, “I brought my fake boyfriend. I’m looking forward to having a lot more drinks and maybe making him my real boyfriend.”

January 2025: She “Never” Wants Another Boyfriend

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LaPaglia confirmed that she was still a “single girlie” during a BFFs episode in January — and said she planned to stay that way. “I'm not having a boyfriend, probably actually ever. I've realized I'd never want to have a boyfriend again,” she said.

When Richards questioned if she would want a girlfriend instead, LaPaglia seemed open to the possibility. “Everyone’s saying I’m a lesbian, which is fine, so maybe? I’ve dabbled for sure, and I’m thinking maybe girls is my play. I think that they’re better,” she said. “Maybe I really am just fully a lesbian, and that’s why none of my relationships with men have ever worked out.”

March 2025: She Says Famous Women Are In Her DMs

A few months after publicly questioning if she’s “fully a lesbian,” LaPaglia told Elite Daily that women have been sliding into her DMs. “There were actually some kind of famous women reaching out to me, and I was like, ‘What? I didn’t even know you were gay,’” LaPaglia said.

“I feel like I’m late to the game, and it’s really intimidating,” she added. “I’m 25, I’m going to go on my first date with a girl? Everyone in New York is a lesbian, so they’ve been doing it forever.”

March 2025: She’s “Emotionally Unavailable”

LaPaglia also told Elite Daily that she was nowhere near ready to fall in love again. "I feel so emotionally unavailable, which is a little upsetting,” she said. “There have been some really great guys that I think would be amazing for me, but I’m emotionally f*cked up right now, where can't even fathom the idea of letting someone in.”

Still, LaPaglia shared what kinds of traits she's looking for in a future partner. “I just want a normal person that can laugh with me, and someone that understands my life, but isn’t in the same realm,” she explained.

May 2025: She’s In Her “Bisexual Era”

LaPaglia opened up about tapping into her “bisexual era” and taking some fashion risks at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2025 launch on May 15.

“I think I’ve just really been taking risks about what I’m wearing, what I’m emulating. I’m really, like, leaning into my androgynous side,” she told Page Six on the red carpet. “So I’ve really been kind of tapping into my bisexual era, and like, going on dates with girls and just trying fashion that I would be scared to try otherwise.”

“It’s been really cool. It’s been really fun. I feel like I’m learning a lot about my style,” she added. Apparently, wearing jean shorts is one of those fashion risks. “I really wanted to wear jorts. Everyone else is; I can wear them now without feeling weird.”

May 2025: She’s “Low-Key Strict” About Dating

On the SI Swim red carpet, LaPaglia also stopped to talk to People about her current attitude toward dating. “I’m low-key a little strict. I know what I want, I know what I deserve, and I know what don’t want to put up with,” she said. “If there’s someone that catches my eye, if you make me laugh and you want to hang out, then maybe I love you, but it takes a lot to make me laugh.”

Darren Agboh/Shutterstock

May 2025: She Wants To Marry A Gay Man

LaPaglia discussed her romantic future during a May 15 episode of the BFFs Podcast — even said she would consider a “lavender marriage.”

“Maybe a lavender marriage is, like, last resort,” she told her co-host Josh Richards. “Maybe my gay best friend, it's like if we don't find someone, then we get married.”

Richards responded, “Like a Ted Mosby and Robin Scherbatsky [from How I Met Your Mother] situation where it's like, if by 40 we're not married, we marry each other.”

But apparently, LaPaglia already has that type of marriage pact. She responded, “I have a lot of those. But it's with straight men. I would rather it be with a gay man.”

May 2025: She Posts About A Crush On A NFL Player

Following the SI launch party, LaPaglia posted on TikTok about having a new crush. “I met the love of my life, and I think he is an NFL player,” she said in the since-deleted video that was posted to Reddit. “I hope he doesn’t see this, but we do have a date planned for next week.”

May 2025: She Wants To Settle Down This Year

Although she previously said she was uninterested in any relationships, LaPaglia changed her tune in a May TikTok. “I’m planning on meeting the love of my life this year, and I’m going to have kids and settle down soon,” she said in the video.