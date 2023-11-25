POV: You’re scrolling and see a viral tweet resurfacing from last December. “Just used a vibrator that changed the trajectory of my entire life. I came like 5 times back to back. felt happiness in its purest form. went to heaven and maybe saw god? I understand human existence now,” wrote Rosie (@jasminericegirl), in a tweet that now has more than 12 million views and almost 10,000 retweets. She was talking about the Bellesa Thrust, a thrusting rabbit vibrator, and after seeing this rave review making the rounds online yet again, I felt like the universe was begging me to try it.

Even if I wasn’t a seasoned sex and relationships writer, I would have jumped to test the Thrust purely based on this enthusiastic endorsement. But having tried more than 100 different sex toys in my time — like a TSA-friendly travel vibrator and a device that tracked my orgasms — I have pretty high standards in the vibe department.

Viral tweet aside, the hype for this particular toy seems to be everywhere. “The thrust is the best thing ever invented,” said one commenter on Bellesa’s Instagram page, where the brand often offers deals to its extremely eager followers. “Y’all really didn’t have to go this hard when you designed this 😍😅” and “I just know the Thrust would fix me” are two more glowing comments from fans.

To see if the Thrust could truly prompt a spiritual awakening, I gave it a trial run. (It’s a tough job, but I take it very seriously.) Here’s what I found.

Fast Facts

Price: $199

$199 Best for: Folks who enjoy or want to explore penetration and dual stimulation.

Folks who enjoy or want to explore penetration and dual stimulation. Brand: Bellesa

Bellesa What I like: The soft, body-safe silicone feels comfortable and realistic (like you’re actually having sex with someone).

The soft, body-safe silicone feels comfortable and realistic (like you’re actually having sex with someone). What I don’t like: The toy can be on the loud side if you care about that, but it’s nothing a shower session or playing music can’t fix.

It’s Meant To Feel Lifelike

Described as a sex toy “built for complete satisfaction,” the Bellesa Thrust is not a typical dual-stimulation vibrator. As the name would suggest, it is a deep thrusting vibe designed to look and feel almost lifelike — like you’re having sex with a penis — without any discomfort. The thrust function is meant to glide in and out easily, while the silicone is soft enough to not be abrasive or cause too much friction.

My First Impression Of The Bellesa Thrust

The vibe arrived in a pretty, pale pink box similar to the salmon color of the toy itself. It doesn’t yet come in multiple colorways, so that’s worth noting if you’re not into pink, but I personally didn’t mind it.

When I opened up the box, I picked up the Thrust, which looks similar to a rabbit vibrator. It’s a good size, with 5 inches to insert and stimulate the G-spot. A flexible and uniquely shaped clitoral stimulator sits on top of the shaft. Both the insertable shaft and the outer clitoral stimulator were extremely soft, gentle, and even skinlike to the touch.

There are three buttons on the Thrust: a power button, a button to control the mode of the shaft, and one to control the vibration settings of the clitoral stimulator. The toy features two separate motors, so that both the internal shaft and clitoral vibrator remain powerful and customizable. Plus, you don’t have to use both motors at the same time, so if you only want internal stimulation or vice versa, you can switch one off.

Turning on the dual-stim vibrator, there are more than 10 vibration modes, plus five thrusting and rotating modes. It’s also rechargeable and fully waterproof.

There Are 2 Motors At Work Inside

When you first power up the Bellesa Thrust and see the two motors at work, it looks like there’s a lot going on — but the design is actually pretty simple. First things first: Always grab a water-based lube, as it’s silicone-safe and won’t damage the toy. Insert the internal shaft, and turn on the toy by pressing the main power button for a few seconds. Then use the other two buttons to explore different settings and modes.

The main shaft features different thrusting motions, along with a ring of swirling beads at the base of the shaft, which targets the highly sensitive nerve endings of the vaginal opening (90% of the nerve endings in the vagina are here, FYI). While the G-spot generally gets a lot of hype, this area can be an overlooked aspect of pleasure for folks with vulvas.

Once you’ve inserted the toy and found the right setting for both the internal shaft and external stimulator, you can sit back and truly relax. The best part of the Thrust is that it pretty much does all the work for you.

So, How Well Does The Bellesa Thrust Work?

On my first use of the Thrust, I was hesitant about whether I’d actually enjoy it. As someone who tends to be overwhelmed using toys with internal stimulation, even just the term thrust made me think it might be a bit much. But to my surprise, it wasn’t that way at all.

The thrusting, although sometimes rapid and even twisty, felt natural and realistic. The entire time I used it, it felt like I was having sex with a partner, instead of with a hard, nonlifelike toy. The dual stimulation didn’t feel too aggressive either, and I could easily change up both settings to fit my needs.

I reached climax in just a few minutes, without a lot of movement or effort to relax, which made me immediately love the Thrust. My orgasm actually felt similar to the level of pleasure I reach with my primary partner, which doesn’t usually happen with a toy for me.

While the Bellesa Thrust isn’t the only thrusting toy out there — like the Yarrow from The Natural Love Company or the Adam&Eve Rabbit — it is the only one I’ve tried that feels quite this luxe.

The Final Verdict

Did I go to heaven and see God? Do I understand human existence now? Did it change the trajectory of my life? No. But I did discover that I can enjoy a rabbit thrusting toy without feeling too overstimulated. Using it felt exploratory and fun — although I was aware that I was using a toy, I still felt connected with my body and in control of my own pleasure.

I personally loved the ability to have total control over combining modes and settings. And the swirling beads, unique to the Thrust, felt like an amazing addition that I haven’t seen on any other toys.

It is a bit on the pricier side at $199, but in my opinion, it’s worth the splurge. Plus, Bellesa often offers discounts through Instagram and in their newsletter sales.

Overall, I would highly recommend the Thrust, both for sex toy newcomers and novices alike. In terms of thrusting toys, this felt luxurious, top-of-the-line, and user-friendly. And, of course, it really gets the job done. It turns out the avid commenters are onto something.