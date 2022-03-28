As a writer of lifestyle and sexual wellness content, I get a lot of emails asking me to try out new products. I like to explore my sexual preferences, but it’s rare that a sex toy will actually catch my eye. However, when the team behind Lioness — a women-owned, science-driven sex toy company — reached out about a vibrator that can track your orgasms, I had to try it out.

Lioness was founded by two women, Liz Klinger and Anna Lee, who wanted to create a smart vibrator that helps close the orgasm gap for folks with vaginas, helping people learn more about their bodies in the process. The finished product? The Lioness Vibrator 2.0. The first sex toy of its kind, this “smart vibrator” uses artificial intelligence (AI), precision sensors, and biofeedback to help you visualize your arousal and orgasm when paired with the app. After each session, the app provides arousal data that you can store and return to again and again, learning how your body responds to different vibe settings, speeds, and motions. Fun, right?

I decided to give it an honest try, and within a few days, my own gifted Lioness Vibrator 2.0 arrived at my Brooklyn apartment in discreet packaging. (All opinions of the toy are my own.) The toy came with one charger and instructions for connecting to the Lioness App. As I picked up the vibrator, I found that the Lioness 2.0 is both sleek, soft, and also lightweight, made with medical-grade silicone. It’s insertable — which reminded me of the Soraya Wave from Lelo — to stimulate the G-spot and has over 100 customizable vibrational intensities. The toy includes an external clitoral stimulator, which is flexible and also vibrates. This product comes in two colors, Violet Purple or Granite Grey. I am more of a neutral gal, so I opted for the grey. At first sight, I was impressed by the feel of it against my fingertips and curious about how it would feel elsewhere.

According to the instruction manual, the Lioness Vibrator 2.0 allows you to see your orgasm in real-time, and also track your orgasm data over time. I was excited to have a few sessions and see how the stats panned out. While the vibrator doesn’t have to be connected to the app to be used, it will not track your orgasm data if you don’t connect it first. This is something I didn’t realize at first — and I was slightly disappointed when I ended my first session and didn’t have my data available. However, once I thoroughly read the instructions, I was able to easily connect my vibrator to my phone via Bluetooth. I downloaded the Lioness App, which gave me easy-to-follow instructions to connect my new vibrator to my device. Then, I could see my response in real-time on a simple chart. The vibrator identifies when it is touching your body through a heat sensor. I could literally see the rise and fall of my own body’s reactions to the different vibrations as I used it. I found this particular feature to be really cool.

First impressions are not always right. That is why I always prefer to try a toy a few times before developing a full opinion of it. The first time I used the Lioness 2.0, it was not ~mind-blowing~ at all. The toy itself felt smooth on the skin and wasn’t irritating in any way. But this type of insertable toy tends to be overwhelming and overstimulating for me personally. However, I decided to give it another go, and after I tried it a few times, I realized that I was able to enjoy it using lower vibration speeds. Still, though, the dual G-spot and clitoral stimulation was intense for me. If you like that mix, though, the Lioness 2.0 could be perfect for you. Overall, I found it was fun to explore what felt good and what didn’t. The toy is customizable and exploratory, which is all good fun.

It felt really powerful, as a woman, to see my own orgasms in real-time.

After using the Lioness 2.0 several times over the span of a few weeks, I must say that I did really enjoy the science component of it. I found that it felt really powerful, as a woman, to see my own orgasms in real-time. Unlike people with penises, folks with vaginas don’t always get a visual of their climax. Personally, I found looking at the data to be extremely empowering. I remember thinking, “Wow, my body did that!” I also loved that, over time, I could play with different vibrational settings and hand motions, and I could visually see how my body reacted to each one. Peeking into my Lioness app, I can see a line graph of my orgasm data over time, and also click on individual sessions. I even added notes to each session about things I tried or did differently, to keep track of what made my orgasms stronger or longer-lasting. I learned that I don’t like high-intensity vibration, but more of a slow rhythm.

Throughout using the Lioness 2.0, I noticed that I wasn’t focused on anything but exploring myself. Instead of worrying about how I looked or if I was taking too long, I was able to let myself be free, have fun and let go during the process of exploring my own sexual pleasure. I was also able to take what I learned from using the toy, and how my body reacted, and try new things with my partner with that in mind. Overall, I found that trying the Lioness 2.0 made me more patient with myself, allowed me to fully relax and enjoy my own body.

Although this style of vibrator isn’t my personal favorite — here is to hoping Lioness develops an external vibrator that can also track orgasm data — I still really appreciate the knowledge it has given me and how it has made me further appreciate my own body for what it can do and the pleasure I can have. And that, my friends, is what it’s all about.