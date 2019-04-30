5 Amazing Sex Toys For Your Clitoris, Because You Deserve To Get Yours

There really are so many innovative and fantastic sex toys out there now that will help you achieve practically any sensation on just about all of your erogenous zones. But when it comes (pun intended) to sex toys, no matter how technologically advanced, nothing is going to beat the amazing sex toys for your clitoris out there. Hey, sometimes life gets hard you really just need to take a moment for some literal self-love.

Whether you're ready to buy your new favorite vibe or are in the market for your first, it can be a little overwhelming. After all, there are just so many options out there. Of course, all of them claim to be the best. But how do you even know where to start? No worries, I've got you covered with suggestions for various clit-worshiping vibes that are sure to satisfy, whether your preference is for the shear rumbling power of a wand or a more discreet and precise toy designed to perfectly hit your spot. There is even a vibe that will help you put data to work improving your orgasms. Like I said, vibe technology has come a long way. The good news is that with these, you'll get to benefit from it personally. Over and over and over.

1. Satisfyer Pro 2 Satisfyer Pro 2 Clitoral Stimulator $49.95 Babeland Think you’ve tried it all when it comes to vibes? Well, if you haven't taken the Satisfyer Pro 2 for a spin, then prepare to have your mind blown. Instead of simply using vibration to stimulate the clitoris, this vibe uses pressure and wave stimulation. Fit the head over your clit and it applies gentle sucking pressure in addition to pulsations. This vibe's name really says it all. Satisfaction guaranteed.

2. Ollie Ollie $74 Unbound It’s time to show your clit that magic is alive and well in the world — and it’s name is Ollie, the wand vibe of your dreams. If broad, rumbly vibes are what you want, then Ollie has got it. This wand feature eight speeds and patterns, so it is sure to get the job done, over and over. Plus, it’s waterproof, so you can have the most relaxing bath of your life.

3. Vesper Vibrator Necklace Vesper $149 Amazon You and your clit deserve something fancy, and it doesn't get much more flossy than the Vesper Vibrator Necklace. Available in silver, gold, and rose gold, this is a vibe you won't ever have to tuck away in your toy drawer. Nope, this one can go with you anywhere, so it's available whenever the moment strikes. And it's gorgeous too. This whisper-quiet vibe boasts four speeds and both pulsing and constant vibration modes. So it feels as good as it looks.

4. The Lioness The Lioness Vibrator $229 Lioness If you don't think science and data are sexy, The Lioness vibe is about to change all that right now. From the outset it looks like your standard rabbit style vibe, but the tech inside is what makes this toy so special. This smart vibe actually collects data from each of your sessions so that you can see how you used the vibe and how to use it even better next time. This means the more you use it, the better the orgasms. Now that is something worth roaring over.