As long as everything's consensual, there's no wrong way — and a lot of really, really right ways — to get frisky. No matter who you are, finding your favorite way to orgasm can add an extra spark to your already steamy sex life. Of course, like all good things in the year 2020, astrology may have a celestial say in how you like to do the dirty. In fact, looking into each sign's number one way to hit the finish line can be both erotic and enlightening.

From prolonging your orgasm to turning up the heat in front of a mirror, there is no shortage of ways to reach the big O. While you may know exactly the right moves for you, it can be exciting to try something new between the sheets. Perhaps you invite some toys or blindfolds to the party or you prefect your dirty talk as you start getting it on. Whatever you're into, the most important thing is communication. Being able to discuss your desires and boundaries is the only way to ensure that everyone is on the same page.

And if you're looking for some inspiration, here is how every zodiac sign likes to climax.

Aries (March 21–April 19): In Front Of A Mirror Fiery Aries likes to be at the center of the action. Not one to turn away from the dramatics, they like to turn up the heat in front of a mirror. Their favorite way to climax is with a view of themselves.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): From A Prolonged Orgasm Steadfast Taurus likes things slow and steady. Not one to jump into things, the bull will love to experiment with edging or a prolonged orgasm, really working up to the big finish.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): With Lots Of Dirty Talk The sign of communication, Gemini is all about dirty talk. Verbally skilled and a lover of words, the twins climax best when there's a raunchy script involved.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): From Snuggling Or Spooning Dreamy Cancer is all about comfort and connection. They like be held as they're getting to it, and love nothing more than to finish as they're spooning or snuggling up with their date.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): An Oral Fixation Leo likes to be in the limelight. A natural leader, this lion wants to lie back and have their partner do all the work. Their favorite way to orgasm is someone going down on them, or otherwise giving them all the attention.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): With A Toy Hardworking Virgo is on a schedule. They know how to work their own body, and they like to get right to it. This earth sign likes to get it on with themselves and won't mind getting their hands dirty.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): At The Same Time As Your Partner Social Libra feeds off the energy of others. They want to make sure their partner is feeling good and prefer to experience the O at the same time as their lover.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): All Tied Up Brooding Scorpio likes to get daring in the bedroom. One to dip a toe into the kinky pool, they'll love to climax either blindfolded or consensually tied up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): From A New Move The archer craves adventure. Not one for routine, they like to orgasm from trying new moves or getting it on in different places around the house.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): After Your Partner Finishes It's not that Capricorns don't like to finish themselves, it's that they may struggle to really relax until they know their partner is feeling good. This earth sign likes to climax after their partner has reached its peak.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): With Lots Of Foreplay First For creative Aquarius, the best parts of getting frisky with someone are building intimacy and really connecting. Aquarius likes to climax after lots of foreplay, and initial touching and kissing with their boo.