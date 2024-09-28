Star-Crossed Lovers
There’s A Reason Everyone Loves These 8 Celebrity Couples Together

The (astrological) stars don’t lie.

by Theresa Massony
Contrary to what Paris Hilton’s 2006 smash hit “Stars Are Blind” might suggest, the stars (astrologically speaking) see more than you’d think, especially regarding relationship compatibility. Yes, the key to a happy relationship is open and honest communication, regardless of your and your partner’s zodiac signs. But it’s also true that some astrological signs tend to mesh better than others. And when they do? Well, that relationship might look a little something like these astrologically compatible celebrity couples ahead.

Zendaya (Virgo) & Tom Holland (Gemini)

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during the conversations between these two. Mix an analytical, loyal Virgo like Zendaya with a chatty, relentlessly friendly Gemini like Tom Holland, and you get a lasting relationship with easy communication — and incredible jokes.

