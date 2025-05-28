There’s one person from Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark that Angelique Wilcox has not talked to since the show. You can probably guess his name. “I talk to everyone except for Colt,” the 30-year-old from San Francisco says. “I was pretty shocked about that.”

On the Netflix dating series, which dropped May 21, Angelique formed an early connection with Colt Fason, but it fell apart when he turned his attention to fellow Nashvillian Kelsey Tomlin. Although Angelique and Kelsey had some friction competing for Colt’s affections, they’re in a good place now. “Kelsey and I were just on a FaceTime processing our feelings,” Angelique says. “But Colt... I reached out to him and said, ‘Hey, maybe we should talk about what we went through.’ And he didn’t want to.”

She does still hear from him on occasion, but not in any meaningful way. “He has since been in my DMs, just being Colt,” Angelique says. “It’s the heart eyes, hearting my stories. I posted that I went to a fortune teller, and he was like, ‘Did they say that we're meant to be together forever?’ It’s flirty stuff like that. And I’m like, ‘My guy, we still haven't had a conversation.’”

While she was open to talking through their shared experience after filming the series last summer, she’s changed her mind recently. “That was before I saw the show,” Angelique says. “I don't think I'd be open to it now. A part of me that cares about people and their emotions wants to check in and make sure he's OK. But mostly now it's just... F*ck, no.”

Watching things back has given Angelique a new perspective on what Colt put her through. “He would tell me one thing and then go tell Kelsey something else,” Angelique says. “We would ask what was said, and he wasn't honest with us. It's actually validating to watch back. Because at the time, I was sitting with production being like, ‘Am I'm losing my mind? Am I delusional?’”

“This whole time, I've been so worried that I truly was crazy,” Angelique says. “And watching now, I know that I wasn’t.”

Below, Angelique reveals how Colt won her over in the beginning — plus Colt and Kelsey’s surprising connection prior to the show.

Elite Daily: Did you have any indication about this sneaky links angle when you were preparing to go onto the show?

Angelique Wilcox: We all somewhat knew that our sneaky link was going to be there, because we're all in the same friend groups. So it kind of got around, but I thought it was a coincidence, like, "Oh, we're both being cast for a dating show. What are the odds?" You can kind of tell on the show I’m not too surprised to see Travis [Arenas]. I'm kind of just like, "Oh, there he is."

ED: It didn’t seem like you and Travis were too concerned about trying to make a relationship work. Was that because you’d already come to an understanding outside the show?

AW: We've had so many talks before about trying to be together, and I think after you're sneaky linking for so long, it wouldn't work out. We started calling each other brother in there. We were just excited for each other to have this opportunity.

When Colt walked in, I was like, "Oh God, absolutely not for me."

ED: Had you already decided the first night to try things out with Colt rather than Travis?

AW: I just knew that I wasn't the one for Travis. So night one, when Colt was like, "I'll share a room with you," I thought if this person's choosing me, I might as well choose them. It happened by chance. When Colt walked in, I was like, "Oh God, absolutely not for me." But then he chose me, so I decided I was going to stick with him.

ED: Do you see more red flags in him looking back on the experience now?

AW: I noticed all of the red flags, but I genuinely thought I was losing my mind and imagining all these things, because he always tends to say the right thing. One of the rules in the Sneaky Links motel is you're not allowed to tell the girls what you guys talk about at night, so I couldn’t ask the girls for their opinions. But the biggest red flags, which are very obvious, are him calling me out for behavior that he's clearly exhibiting. It was a cop-out.

ED: He had a particularly extreme reaction when Brandon [Limeres] licked the whipped cream off your hip during spin the bottle. Why do you think he fixated on that so much?

AW: I think he just chose a moment that really stood out in his mind. He was already looking for a way out, and I made it easy for him.

ED: Why do you think he wanted to move on so much?

AW: Because Kelsey came in. I had told him from the beginning that they would have way more in common than me and him. I think it was the easy decision for him to transition over to Kelsey.

They knew each other before the show.

ED: Kelsey is from Nashville, like Colt, and Colt also mentioned she was exactly his type. Did you ever think she was brought in specifically for Colt?

AW: I was told that she wasn't, but [production] didn't check before if they knew each other. He told me when she came in that they had actually messaged before. They knew each other before the show. But he told me that he didn't see them going anywhere, so I trusted that.

ED: Do you think you and Colt might have stayed together if Kelsey never came into the picture?

AW: If Kelsey hadn't entered, I think we would have stayed strong.

ED: Colt brought up religion as a deal-breaker when you two were ending things. Did that surprise you?

AW: Yeah, we never talked about that at the beginning. It was also very confusing because I grew up Catholic and my grandparents are Christian. So, I've moved away from religion, but it doesn't mean that I wouldn't be open to it. I was like, "Well, if we were to have a family and do these things, I'm open to changing."

ED: Were you surprised that Colt and Kelsey chose each other in the finale?

AW: No, I knew that was going to happen.

ED: We saw you go home single. Are you seeing anyone at the moment?

AW: No, just my textbooks. I started law school, so I’ve been focusing on that.

ED: Are there moments in the show that are different from how you remembered them?

AW: The timeline doesn't always match up. But I'm surprised that I was painted in a good light. This whole year, I've only thought about the negative things, and I thought I was going to be painted very poorly. I think that's a reflection of how Colt made me feel.

ED: Was there anything not included in the final edit that you wish had been shown?

AW: They cut out a lot of the really fun moments. They cut out whole challenges. And we actually had to go through therapy sessions with our sneaky link. Every other day, I was in therapy with Travis and Colt. I wish they would've showed that, because a lot of vulnerability happened there.

ED: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from this whole experience?

AW: I can't let people step all over me. I'm very loyal, but there has to be a line drawn. I can't let someone keep dragging me down. It's not worth my time to be with someone who's going to do that to me. That's why I've been single, because I'm not going to settle.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.