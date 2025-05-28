Colt Fason quickly became a controversial figure on Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, finding himself at the center of a messy love triangle. He’s started to see some backlash from viewers over how he juggled Angelique Wilcox and Kelsey Tomlin, but he maintains that he didn’t do anything that bad. “The comments are like ‘I hate men like him. He should have treated Angelique better.’ I really didn't treat Angelique horrible,” Colt says. “When I made a mistake and kissed Kelsey, I owned up to it. It wasn't like I was just trying to play them and sneak around from one room to the other. I felt like it was a respectful way of trying to navigate two girls.”

He points out that he was up-front with his biggest relationship issue from the very start. “I don’t really have any regrets. I stated in the first activity my biggest red flag and toxic trait was not letting go. So that’s what I was working through; I was figuring out how to let go,” Colt says.

Though he chose to pursue a relationship with Kelsey in the finale, Colt ended things shortly after they left the motel. “I felt like it was a little bit harder transition for Kelsey to come out of that reality world,” Colt says. “When we got outside, I wanted to check on my family, my clients, my friends. And I think me spending more time away from her maybe made her a little insecure. That tension pushed me to where I was finally like, ‘Look, I just need my own time here.’”

Netflix

He’s also finding it tricky to start a new romance with Sneaky Links now airing on Netflix. “There’s one girl I’ve gotten really close with recently, but also the show is a lot for her to watch,” Colt says. “Starting a new relationship right now would be so tough. So I’m just going to wait to see what doors open up and where that goes.”