In the final episode of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, Colt Fason dropped a bomb on his partner, Kelsey Tomlin, after they both agreed to hard-launch a relationship. At the time, Kelsey was stunned by Colt saying “I love you” to her, admitting she wasn’t yet able to reciprocate. Now, she’s glad she didn’t say those three words back. “Some people will say ‘I love you’ for five minutes of fame, and some won’t,” Kelsey tells Elite Daily.

Pretty shortly after Colt’s proclamation of love, he ended their relationship. “As soon as we got out of the vans our last night of filming, I hugged him before going into my hotel room, and he said to Brandon [Limeres], ‘Well, that’s going to be a hard conversation,’” Kelsey says. “As soon as we got home, he called me and said, ‘I think the show went so well. I got really close with production. Blah, blah, blah.’ It was pretty obvious that there was some acting going on.”

It became clear to Kelsey that Colt had never actually intended to date her in the real world. “I wasn’t even home yet when I realized I was lied to the whole time,” Kelsey says. “And then immediately when we got home, I had a full-on crash out. I realized that I was so naive.”

Because both of them live in Nashville, they’d still see each other from time to time after the breakup. “There was a little bit of flirtation still,” Kelsey says. “If we saw each other, we’d flirt a little bit, whatever.”

Netflix

But since the show has come out, Kelsey would rather avoid Colt at this point. She’s formed a closer friendship with Angelique Wilcox, Colt’s other primary connection on Sneaky Links, and has gained a new perspective on how Colt handled their drawn-out love triangle. “Now that I’ve realized the extent of everything he did and more things that I keep finding out, I look the other way if I see him, because our conversations aren’t going to be very productive,” Kelsey says.

And no, she isn’t interested in any type of closure from Colt. “I’m not upset that I’m not with him. I’m upset at how he handled things in a shady way,” Kelsey says. “I would never say ‘I love you’ to somebody unless I genuinely meant it, because those words have a lot of meaning to me. And he knew that, but still said those words to me and just completely didn’t care. That’s the part that hurt me, and made me realize I don’t need closure from him. Because now I know what he wanted out of this experience, and I genuinely hope that he gets that.”