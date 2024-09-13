“If you were going to be an object, what object would you be?” is not most people’s idea of a go-to first date question. But for Amelia Dimoldenberg, creator and host of Chicken Shop Date, it’s that kind of query that gets the best results — and reaches viral status (with over 8.1 million TikTok views). Her date at the time, Keke Palmer, matched Dimoldenberg’s energy easily. “You know what, honey... I’d be a rock,” she answered, as she finished chewing her chicken nuggets. “They seem like they’ve got it easy. Even if someone steps on them, they win because it hurts that person.”

Dimoldenberg says Palmer’s July 2023 episode of Chicken Shop Date is still one of her favorites. She’s got quite a collection of dates to choose from, including Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Billie Eilish, and Paul Mescal.

The show uses layers of awkwardly charming flirtation to strip away the stilted professionalism of most media interviews. Whether she’s asking Carpenter if she’s a flirt or Eilish if someone wearing her perfume turns her on, Dimoldenberg embraces odd moments with A-list stars. “Being a weirdo really helps the dynamic because the other person can relax and think, ‘I'm not as weird as what is going on over here,’” she says.

It’s an approach that’s earned her fans in Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, and Kylie Jenner — plus, spots on the Oscars red carpet and at industry events like the Made by Google after-party. Here, Dimoldenberg, who’s partnering with Google, opens up about her “weird” show strategy, odd compliments from celebs, and crushing on guests.

ED: This was the first year Made by Google had an after-party. Did you run into any celebs there?

AD: It was hosted by Keke Palmer, so I got to hang out with her again. My Chicken Shop Date episode with her is quoted back to me the most when people recognize me on the street. It was nice to see her and meet her baby.

ED: Chicken Shop Date features such great talent. How do you pick your guests?

AD: We reach out to talent, but they also pitch us. We're particular with the talent we choose, and we want to make sure it's diverse on so many levels.

My producer does all the talent liaising. We have a big meeting where we go through the inbound requests and discuss them. Sometimes, I'll get a DM from a celebrity, which I usually ignore. Other times, when I go to parties, celebrities will come up to me and pitch themselves. Unless they’re someone I really want to come on, I’m like, “I’ve got to go to the toilet, sorry.”

ED: Do you have any dream guests that haven’t come to fruition yet?

AD: Rihanna. I'm also thinking we need to get Oasis on Chicken Shop Date because they just announced their reunion tour.

ED: What’s the backstory of your intro sequence — the cute little hand-sewn chickens on a date?

AD: My first-ever job was at American Apparel as a shop assistant. A girl that I worked with there, Naomi Anderson-Subryan, is an incredible artist. I went to see her final show at university, and she was doing these amazing stop motions with felt.

I asked her if she would be interested in making me an intro. It took so long, about five months. I love it. It's really the aesthetic of Chicken Shop Date — cute and playful but unique.

ED: Speaking of cute and playful, Andrew Garfield once told you, “It’s weird what you do. Weird as in good.” Has anyone else you've interviewed given you an interesting compliment about your work?

AD: Now, people who come on are fans of the show, like Sean Evans [from Hot Ones], who's a friend of mine. We connected because we both love each other's shows. When he came on Chicken Shop Date, he was very complimentary. He was really interested in seeing the behind-the-scenes process.

Most of the feedback is about how people feel like they're able to loosen up and show a different side of themselves via the date format, and the fact that I'm flirting with them.

ED: By the nature of the interview style — the idea of being on a date — your guests tend to be more open about their personal lives. What’s it like, seeing that happen in real time?

AD: That's why I do this because I love watching their brain tick. My questions are very calculated. We do a lot of research and try to ask funny things. I bring my questions to the day of filming, but I also improvise half of them.

ED: Are you ever surprised by how quickly your guests match your energy?

AD: I love it when they do. It’s fab. It's like when you meet a friend as an adult and you just click. I think having the same sense of humor is what bonds people together.

I loved Matty Healy’s energy. It didn't fully match my vibe, but I love the energy he brought. Sabrina Carpenter is also so funny. I honestly thought she was way funnier than me. I ended up leaving that episode being like, “My God, she did such a better job than me.” But that’s the beauty of the edit — you can make yourself a lot funnier than you actually were.

I maybe have a crush on a guest twice a year. I’m glad they don't happen more often because it's very overwhelming.

ED: Do you have any flirting tips to help break the ice on a first date?

AD: Many people don't ask questions. They let the silence linger. Obviously, I love an awkward silence, but when you're having an actual conversation, you need to be interested in things. If you see meeting a new person as an opportunity to learn something or add more to your life, it’s not as much of an annoying chore.

If you go into it with a positive perspective, you'll have better connections with people.

ED: What do you do when someone has trouble opening up?

AD: You have to throw them off with a random question like, “What's your favorite planet?” Once they start talking, it gives you time to think of something else.

ED: Your commenters are always shipping you and the guest. You don’t have to name names, but have you ever walked out of an interview with a crush on the person?

AD: Definitely. I may have a crush on a guest twice a year. I’m glad they don't happen more often because it's very overwhelming.

Imagine meeting a famous person because you love their work. No matter if you fancy someone's face, loving their work is deeper. You go on a fake date with them, and then you have to do the edit. You fall in love with them, and they’re thinking it was an interview so you can't be too forward because they'll think you're insane. I prefer it when I don’t have a crush because they’re intense. They only happen biannually, but then they last six months.

ED: Logistics-wise, is it an editing nightmare for you to eat and have mics on you at the same time? Please share some tips for eating on dates.

AD: I've got a great sound operator. I think the key to avoiding sound issues is to nibble things, and not fully eat them. Nibble the nuggets and chips like a rabbit, and you don't really make much sound.

ED: Sabrina Carpenter told you you were “decaf” recently. What does that mean?

AD: People will come up to me and ask, “Are you OK?” and I'm having the best time ever, but my face looks sad or unimpressed. I've always been like that. I have a lot of energy, but I present as someone that's low energy. It’s an illusion, a lot like decaf, actually. It’s the taste of coffee, but it's not caffeinated.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.