While all my faves looked glam at the 2020 Golden Globes, one star in particular shone like literal sunshine, which is why I've got to give it up for Zoey Deutch. Thanks to the billowing yellow jumpsuit of my wildest dreams, Zoey Deutch's Golden Globes outfit earned her a coveted top spot on my Best Dressed list, and I know I'm not the only fashionista who was obsessing over her look. Deutch has great style in general, but she really showed up to the Globes, and I'd argue it's her best red carpet look to date. Period!

Quick question — when's the time to go all out for an award show: When you're nominated, or when you aren't? I totally get dressing up as a nominee, since all eyes are on you and you want to impress, but I give even more props to attendees who go all out even when they aren't nominated. It's the kind of power move I love to see! Remind 'em who's in charge, y'all! Zoey Deutch did just that at this year's Globes, basically cosplaying as the golden globe itself. Her warm yellow jumpsuit featured flowing wide-leg pants, exaggerated bishop sleeves, and an extra-dramatic deep V neckline, complimented by some very Titanic-esque jewels.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

First of all, the fit is on point. Work it, honey! But even more beautiful than the look's silhouette is the color scheme. The golden hue plays perfectly with Deutch's reddish auburn strands — plus, the elevated primary color scheme is completed by the blue stones on her earrings and necklace. Did that necklace give anyone else Heart of the Ocean vibes? Zoey Deutch will never let go, Jack!

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Deutch let her clothes and accessories do the talking when it came to color, and kept her makeup look luminous but neutral. She rocked a subtle pink lip paired with *just* the right ratio of bronzer to highlighter, and I couldn't love it more. Her short strands are styled in a partially-slicked-back bob, with wet-look roots and ever-so-slightly flipped-out ends. The style really draws attention to her earrings; you know, in case you didn't immediately notice the massive jewels at first glance.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoey, you are officially the sunshine of my Golden Globes. I salute you for this puffy-sleeved slay. It's (quite literally) fashion gold.