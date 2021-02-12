Zerina Akers’ Black Owned Everything Will Now Be A Full-On Retail Destination

Following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020 and an amplification of movements to support Black lives, countless brands and creatives launched platforms, initiatives, and more to boost visibility, awareness, and support of Black communities. One of those initiatives is Black Owned Everything, a database of tons of Black-owned businesses, courtesy of celebrity stylist Zerina Akers. Now, Akers' Black Owned Everything will be an e-commerce marketplace. What started as an Instagram account curating Black-owned brands for every shopping need is now going to be a one-stop shop housing a ton of different, diverse businesses, as well as a content hub consisting of creative, immersive storytelling experiences.

"While Black-owned businesses have fought exclusion, systemic oppression, and active disenfranchisement for decades, Black Owned Everything was created with the purpose of being a home for meaningful and enduring participation and growth for Black entrepreneurs," reads a press release shared with Elite Daily. The project's Instagram first launched in the summer of 2020, and before long, Akers' initiative drew in more than 216,000 followers and 14,000 Black-owned brands. Now, however, this marketplace will make it easier than ever to shop emerging and established Black-owned businesses from all over the world.

Amidst the established and up-and-coming brands you'll be able to shop on this new platform, a few brands like Sergio Hudson, Glemaud, Blackwood NYC, and William Okpo are also offering exclusive deals for the launch. Even with this incredibly impressive start, Akers already has plans to expand the marketplace to include more brands as 2021 continues, with brands spanning lifestyle, beauty, fashion, food, and more.

Black Owned Everything is part of a growing call for more economic equality for Black creators. Around the same time as Black Owned Everything's Instagram launched, Creative Director and Founder of Brother Vellies Aurora James started the 15% pledge, calling for retailers to give more space to Black-owned brands. Stores like Sephora, Target, and Ulta Beauty have all answered the call to diversify their shelves and make it easier for shoppers to seek out BIPOC-owned businesses with their own initiatives. There's still a lot of work to be done in supporting Black communities, but with Black Owned Everything's new platform, it just got even easier.