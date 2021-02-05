For its sixth year in a row, Target assorted over 100 products for Black History Month, made by Black designers and brand founders. The products span a wealth of Target categories, including fashion, beauty, home, and more. With this collection, the brand hopes to "spotlight the heritage, legacy, and impact of the Black community," reads a press release shared with Elite Daily.

Over the past few years, Target has taken some concrete steps toward greater inclusivity, like adding a small beige badge to products from Black-owned and founded brands on its website. However, this current assortment is, by far, a much bigger, wide-ranging undertaking. And, in true Target fashion, you don't have to break the bank after filling your cart. The entire collection is priced between $5 to $30, and features a solid range of t-shirts and apparel, hair and skin products, and even more lifestyle items.

Target's Black History Month collection is just one facet of the retailer's Black Beyond Measure campaign. Its website also includes stories behind the brands featured, educational tabs, and a compiled list of all Target's initiatives to uplift Black creators. The big-box retailer plans range from supporting emerging brands to diversifying its available stock as much as possible.

Beyond supporting already-existing companies, Target's also working to help emerging artists. As part of a competition, three students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities were selected to sell their designs via the retailer. The up-and-coming artists' creations are now being sold on shirts, a hoodie, and a tote bag. While most of the brands featured are always available at Target, there are some limited-edition items, like the student-designed pieces, that you could miss if you don't shop fast. You can shop a few of Target's products highlighted for Black History Month below.

