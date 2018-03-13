Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When looking at this photo of the couple after the 2017 Met Gala, Brown notes that this could mark a low moment in the couple's relationship. "They're both sad together," she concludes. "That's no relationship anyone would want to be in!"

Wood notes that Zayn's entire body language, with his body collapsed inward, reads as "dejected, sad, and feeling a need to protect himself."

While he's collapsed inward, Gigi's entire body is almost completely straight up and down. "If you look at her head, you can see how it's pulled away from him," says Wood, which could signal she "doesn't want to be fully connected with him." She continues that their faces don't exactly spell out "in love" either. "It's as if they're coming from a funeral," she says.

Just before the previous photo was taken, however, the couple took this seemingly loving photo on the red carpet, leading up to the Met Gala. Wood explains that, in the above photo, Gigi and Zayn were merely "turning it on" for the cameras.

In the picture of them leaving the event, you see them turned off. "What we saw in the [photo of them leaving] is that they've turned off, and they're spent from having been on," Wood says. But in this, particular photo of the two on the red carpet, you literally can see enough photographers in the background to recognize it as an "on moment."

Within their on moment, there's still plenty to be read based on their body language alone. Wood notes that the fact that Zayn's holding Gigi's hand and drawing it close to his crotch, which shows that he wants to be close to her sexually.

But, yet again, it doesn't seem that they are on the same page. While most of Gigi's body is straight up and down, Wood says, "Her upper body is actually pulled away slightly, and she has her elbow on the front of his body to keep him from getting any closer."

Another key thing to note here, according to Wood, is Gigi's hand. Rather than being cupped to his face, she keeps her fingers straight. "[This] means there is no tenderness to it," she says. "It's more for the camera. It's more ownership than connection."

That being said, Wood notes that there's still something deep looming in the couples' eyes. "When you go in closer and you look in their eyes and the contact in their eyes, they still have something," she says. "My intuition is [that] they still have it, but there's a struggle to have it. There's stuff going on underneath that makes it hard."

Perhaps being busy really did drive this couple apart, rather than a lack of love and respect between them. Living in the spotlight can't be easy.

Even though, hearts everywhere are broken over this news, here's to hoping Zayn and Gigi find true happiness moving forward.

