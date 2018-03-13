Maybe by now you've heard the rumor that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up. If you haven't, I'm sorry to be the one to tell you. According to a report by The Sun, the famous young couple has officially called it quits after two years of dating. Malik is still active on social media and fans have a question: Is Zayn Malik's latest Instagram caption about Gigi Hadid? Like, probably. Elite Daily reached out to both Hadid's and Malik's teams for comment and confirmation of the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Neither party has confirmed or denied the news, either.

While nothing is official, social media can always help uncover clues. For example, as of Mar. 13, Malik no longer follows Hadid on Instagram. She does, however, still follow him. Shortly after The Sun's report hit the public, Malik posted a suspicious caption next to a rather run-of-the-mill selfie. It definitely peaked fan's attention.

The Instagram caption in question is, "When Life throws you lemons , catch em so they don’t hit you in the f*cking face."

IDK. SURE SOUNDS LIKE A BREAK UP POST TO ME. Take a look.

All of the pieces to a breakup post are clearly there.

For example: Is he showing off his body, maybe in hopes to make someone feel jealous? Yes. Is his face moody and distant like he's pretending he doesn't give a F? Yes. Is there a mysterious cryptic caption that could almost definitely relate to a break up? Yes.

Gee, Zayn. Seems like you might be going through something.

Only a few short months ago Hadid shared one of the loveliest birthday messages to Malik on her own Instagram. She posted a bunch of intimate photos and videos from their relationship with the message:

love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday ✨ cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x

More to come...