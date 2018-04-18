Most people probably first fell for Zac Efron during his High School Musical days, but I can't claim to be a stan from way back then. For me, the celebrity crush started with Neighbors once he had fully evolved into the super stunner he is today. (Although, TBH, Seth Rogen is more my jam in that movie.) He's easy on the eyes, with those baby blues and miles of muscles, but what really makes him hot is his mix of frat boy good looks and sensitive artist vibes. So, when I learned that Zac Efron’s zodiac sign is Libra, it all started making sense.

You see, Libras are all about finding and creating harmony, which gives them the ability to make two seemingly opposing things that seem at odds with each other come into balance. Like, for example, a frat boy artist. Only a Libra could pull that off. But what else can Zac's zodiac reveal about him? And specifically, his love life? A lot, actually. Here's what it's like to be romanced by Efron, according to his sign. Fair warning, you’re going to want to brace yourself, because it's about to get hot in here.

1 He’s A Shameless Flirt Who Will Sweep You Off Your Feet Giphy Libras are notorious flirts, with so much charm that they're impossible to resist. On one hand, this is incredible because when Efron turns those blue eyes on you it can feel like you’re the only two people on the planet. However, being a self-indulgent flirt means Libra tends to spread that attention around a bit too much. So, while they can make you go weak in the knees, it takes a confident partner not to feel intimidated when their Libra can’t resist their flirty nature.

2 He’s Hard To Pin Down, But When He Commits He's Extremely Loyal Giphy Like with so many things, Libras like Efron are a study in contrasts. They're extremely indecisive, so when it comes to settling down they struggle to pull the trigger. However, they are also one of the most loyal signs in the zodiac, so when they do commit, they commit. If Zac is your typical Libra, you can always count on him to have your back — once you pin him down.

3 He’s Got Romance On Lock Giphy This sign is ruled by the goddess Aphrodite, so for Libras like Zac there is no shortage of romance in the relationship. They are drawn to the aesthetics of traditional romance, so rose petaled beds and luxurious lingerie are most definitely on the menu.

4 He Hates Fighting And Tries To Be Diplomatic When He Does Giphy Libras like Zac crave balance, harmony, and above all, peace. So, fighting with their parter is something they actively seek to avoid. Fortunately, the Scales also value fairness and diplomacy, so when fighting becomes unavoidable they won’t be going for the jugular in order to win. Instead, they prefer to calmly talk out the problems and find a resolution that is fair for all.

5 He Can Never Get Enough Foreplay Giphy OK, now for the really fun stuff. If you are lucky enough to find yourself in bed with Efron (or any Libra really), prepare to be very satisfied. Libras are extremely sensual, but their favorite part of sexual intimacy is foreplay. Followed by more foreplay. And then topped off with some additional foreplay. However, as generous a spirit as your Libra is, it all comes back to balance, and they expect to get as good as they give.