There are some members of Bachelor Nation that pretty much everyone likes. (Three cheers for Rachel Lindsay and Colton Underwood!) There are some members that almost no one likes. (Sorry not sorry, Juan Pablo.) But which Bachelor alum are you most like? The contestants you love the most are likely the ones you can relate to the most, and I have a theory that I can predict your favorite Bachelor Nation star based on your zodiac sign. TBH, I'd be happy to hang out with any Bachelor star, but something tells me that Jed Wyatt and I weren't meant to be besties.

When I say "favorite Bachelor star," I'm not referring to the person you think is the hottest or most datable. I mean the person with whom you could see yourself having lunch dates, movie nights, and marathon phone chats. After all, every Bachelor alum is totally unique (which is what makes them all uniquely interesting!). Could you see yourself getting your nails done with Caila Quinn? Or maybe you'd like to go hiking with Tyler Cameron? Your zodiac sign often says a lot about your personality, and I have a feeling that, based on your sign, you would get along with these Bachelor Nation stars best.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Hannah Brown Hannah Brown is a self-proclaimed weirdo who — like most Aquarians — always marches to the beat of her own drum. Her priorities include fun, hanging with friends, and fighting for what she believes in, and those are definitely things an Aquarius can get behind.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Ashley Iaconetti Most sentimental member of Bachelor Nation? It might just be Ashley Iaconetti. This idealistic romantic has no qualms about emoting, expressing herself, or turning on the waterworks, and that's something all Pisceans can likely relate to.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Eric Bigger Confident Eric Bigger radiates positivity, and like Aries everywhere, he's all about focus, dedication, and getting that bread. An Aries is sure to appreciate his larger-than-life personality and incredible drive.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Caila Quinn One look at Caila Quinn's IG will tell you what she's all about: glamour. Her love of books, bathtubs, and beauty products will give you major Taurus vibes, and it's clear that, in her world, structure and stability > spontaneity.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Demi Burnett Goofy Demi Burnett is a social butterfly with boundless energy and optimism. Geminis are sure to relate to her buoyancy, and they're likely to appreciate her clever, self-deprecating humor as well.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Wells Adams Cancers are total softies with hearts of gold, and few members of Bachelor Nation are quite as sweet as Wells Adams. He's a lover of animals, snuggling, and commitment, and IMO, he's total "nice guy" goals.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Colton Underwood If there's any zodiac sign who would jump over a fence for love, it's Leo. Colton Underwood is self-assured, charismatic, and totally extra, and it's pretty impossible for anyone (especially a Leo) to resist his charm.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Rachel Lindsay Attorney Rachel Lindsay is sensible, level-headed, and extremely accomplished, which makes her just about every Virgo's dream BFF. Also, what Virgo doesn't dream of hosting a podcast?

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Nick Viall Nick Viall is a good-natured peacemaker and a total romantic, making him a natural match for a Libra. He's judicious, he's tactful, and he would likely bring harmony into every Libra's life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Mike Johnson Just like every Scorpio ever, Mike Johnson is kind of mysterious. The king of sliding into IG comments may be far cheerier and cuddlier than any Scorpio out there, but those born under the most intense sign of the zodiac will likely be drawn to his passion, determination, and #thirsty nature.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Tyler Cameron Totally fit Tyler Cameron is all about optimism, exercise, and the great outdoors, just like pretty much any Sagittarius you'll ever meet. Also like most Sags, Tyler tends to be a bit aloof, but that's only because he's too busy looking at the big picture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Andi Dorfman Former Assistant District Attorney Andi Dorman has a lot in common with Rachel Lindsay: She's unwavering in her goals, and she won't let anyone stand in her way. There was a reason she told Juan Pablo to step aside — she has way too much Capricorn energy for him to handle.