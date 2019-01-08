Are you ready for a total eclipse of the heart, stargazers? The upcoming full moon is also a lunar eclipse, and in the festive sign of Leo. Also, incase you're wondering, your Wolf Moon 2019 horoscope is here, and it all feels like a cosmic ceremony. Not sure if you know this, but this full moon lunar eclipse is the last of the Leo-Aquarius eclipse series, which means you've officially mastered the axis of individual truth vs. collective consciousness. Granted, this is probably a whole lot to take in, but I'll give you more context in a minute. In the meantime, sit back, relax, and imagine the color of your aura glowing all around you.

OK, so you might not know what color it is, but who cares? Make it up. If your soul had a color, what would it be? Let the energy of Leo bring out your unique glow, stargazers. Speaking of Leo, the first of this eclipse series took place back in August 2016, so if you can remember what you were doing that far back, it's a start. Now, once you've scrolled through your social media archives, ask your self the following: what have I accomplished in regards to my creativity and individual truth in the past two and half years? This is your cosmic culmination, and lunar eclipse celebration.

Moreover, the Wolf Moon, and total lunar eclipse, will making a square to rebellious Uranus, planet of electricity, chaos, and unexpected change, so there could definitely be some surprises on the way. Now, squares occur when planets are having a heated debate in the sky, but that doesn't mean it can't work in your favor, right? Fact is, we never know what we're going to get when Uranus is involved; however, be careful with impulsive reactions, and general mood swings. Curious Mercury will also oppose the moon, so some of us could become restless with uncertainty.

Nevertheless, this is your Wolf Moon 2019 horoscope, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Your Inner Child Is Beaming With Pride

Welcome, Aries. This is the new and improved version of you, who has absolutely no fear expressing your creativity, fiery passions, and unique personality. Your inner child is your best friend. Don't forget that.

Taurus: You're Secure With Your Inner World

Beneath your Venusian exterior and hard-to-crack personality, lives a soul beautifully rich with with love, sensuality, and utter joy. You know beauty more than anyone, Taurus. Now, let it breathe.

Gemini: You're Speaking Up Loud and Proud

Your words, thoughts, and brilliant ideas can light up a room, Gemini. There's no point in keeping them to yourself, and either way, you really shouldn't. Tell the world what you're thinking. Share the wealth.

Cancer: Your Self-Worth Is Glowing With Joy

The universe gifted you with maternal instincts, but with that came a deeply emotional childhood. How did you make the best of it, Cancer? Everyone needs a dose of your unique perspective, and now you know.

Leo: Your Self-Love Is Bright And Contagious

You're capable of so many things, but despite your love for constant praise, there was still something else in need of acknowledgement. Your heart was the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Virgo: Your Spirit Is Full Of Love And Light

Sometimes being of service to others means putting yourself second, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the little voice inside you. Besides, it's that voice who taught you how to love yourself, and others.

Libra: Your Hopes Are Beaming With Opportunity

There's no better feeling than being acknowledged, except when you find someone who can also relate. Your hopes and dreams have always been possible, and you were the only one standing in your way.

Scorpio: Your Life Mission Brings You Joy

Your happiness has lived within you all along, Scorpio. Don't get it twisted. It's with your unique personality, and odd eccentricities, that you've been able to spread love and joy with the rest of the world.

Sagittarius: Your Philosophy Is Colorful And Bright

Who would've thunk it, Sagittarius? Your immediate environment is finally aligned with your rainbow vision and bountiful philosophy. You did this all on your own, too.

Capricorn: Your Evolution Brought You To The Light

Your ruthless determination and perseverance is one of the many reasons why you are where you are today. There's still more to go, except now there is also light.

Aquarius: You Found Joy Within Your Relationships

Your beauty lies in your strange personality, which also so happens to be out of this world. However, there's also someone who appreciates it, and celebrates it, just as they should.

Pisces: Your Routine Is Glowing With Purpose

Doing what you love might seem impossible, but then again, no one can dream as colorfully and vivid as you can, Pisces. This is your sparkling hologram, and you manifested it.