Talk about starting the year with a bang, right? Eclipse season is here, and although we've been gifted with a clean slate for the new year, we are still feeling the moon's gravitational pull, as it prepares us for the new beginnings headed our way. The Super Blood Moon 2019 is upon us, but before we discuss its general meaning, and overall significance, we can't forget about the first eclipse of the 2019, as it will be taking place on Jan. 5, and in the sign of Capricorn. This will be a new moon partial solar eclipse, which is also the second of the Cancer-Capricorn eclipse series, as the first took place on July 12, in the sign of Cancer.

Moreover, toward the end of the month, just a day after we kick off the season of the water bearer, there will be a full moon total lunar eclipse in the majestic sign of Leo. Now, aside from the fact that this a super potent lunation, this is also the grand finale of the Leo-Aquarius eclipse series. Granted, this is a pretty big deal, my fellow stargazers, and there's so much I have to say about this eclipse, but before we get into its planetary aspects, let's take a closer look at the symbolism behind this series, and astrological axis.

Leo-Aquarius Eclipse Series: August 2016 - January 2019

Just a quick recap: Leo and Aquarius are polar opposite signs, as they each fall on opposite sides of the zodiac wheel. However, it's important to know that as different as these two energies are, they're also similar, because in the end, they give each other what the other doesn't have. For example, Leo represents the individual and inner child, while Aquarius is a symbol of society, and our collective consciousness.

With that being said, let's take a moment to reflect on all that we've accomplished, in regards to our unique individuality, and creative expression since August 2016. Now, think about how you've been able to share your gifts with the rest of the world during these two and half years. After you're done, you can go ahead and pat yourself on the back, as that was the cosmic supercut of your magical eclipse journey.

In the end, this month's super blood moon, and total lunar eclipse, is also a powerful culmination for us all. Firstly, the energy of Leo-Aquarius forced us to tap into our inner child and soul truth, in order to share it with the masses. In fact, I'm pretty sure you've noticed a number of people around you experiencing their very own creative breakthroughs this year. Remember, Aquarius also rules technology, and social media is now a platform used for creative expression, and unique collaborations.

People all over the world came out of their shell in less than three years, fearlessly putting themselves out there, as if Instagram were their very own virtual stage. The stage is the energy of Leo, and the network is Aquarius. Furthermore, the grand finale of the Leo-Aquarius series will be a total eclipse of the heart indeed. Today, the Internet is a plethora of talent, wisdom, art, and individual expression, and this is all thanks to the Leo-Aquarius shifts that took place.

Super Blood Moon And Total Lunar Eclipse Of The Heart

Just so you know, a total lunar eclipse occurs when the earth comes between the sun and moon, and the darkest part of the earth's shadow is casted over la luna, according to Time And Date. This celestial phenomenon will take place on Jan. 21, at exactly 12:16 a.m. ET, and it will be making a square to electric Uranus.

Now, squares are typically challenging, so this could spark some restlessness, impulsive reactions, and mood swings in general. However, with that, there could also be some surprising opportunities as well. (Remember, whenever Uranus is involved, we really have no clue what we're going to get, as it is the planet of revolution, and unexpected change.) On another note, the moon will also oppose Mercury, planet of communication and thought process, so some of us might experience nervous tension, and general uncertainty.

I always mention the worst case scenario, so that you're not anxious in case you do suddenly feel nervous, or tense. However, the symbolism of Leo-Aquarius (mentioned above) is really what you should be focusing on. That being said, reflect on how far you've come since August 2016, and bask in the accomplishments of your eclipse journey. Let the rest play out on its own.