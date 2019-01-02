New year, new moon, who dis? That's right, my stargazing fam. There's a powerful lunation headed our way, and I'm pretty sure the majority of you can already feel the energetic build-up. In case you're wondering, these three zodiac signs will have the best new moon in Capricorn 2019, and their goals will soon start to manifest: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Also, not sure if you know this, but the new moon in Capricorn is also a partial solar eclipse, which means this lunation will be extra potent indeed. Are you ready for it? Something else to keep in mind is, eclipses tend to bring significant changes, so there's no doubt that you will experience its effects first-hand.

However, before we talk about all the good things coming for our gorgeous earth sign family, let's talk more about this new moon, and its significance overall. For starters, this is the second eclipse of the Cancer-Capricorn series, (They are literally cosmic chapters.) as the first took place back in July, and in the sign of Cancer. With that said, how have you been nurturing yourself, and your emotional body, in the past six months? This is important to consider, as we are now being asked to integrate our emotional body, with our physical world.

This new moon solar eclipse will also conjunct (sit close with) Saturn, and align with Pluto, and the south node, which means these new beginnings can certainly bring long-term effects, but there are also a few things we need to let go of before we move forward and start again. In astrology, the south node represents our past, and although this seems contradictory with a new moon, it's still very much aligned with our evolution process. On that note, what do you need to let go of in order to be more in touch with your current reality?

Furthermore, here's what's in store for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn:

Taurus: You're Making Moves That Feel Larger Than Life

So much has happened in the past year for you, however, as you can see, that was only the beginning. Congratulations, Taurus. All the ideas you've been nurturing in the past six months are finally coming to fruition. Whether you've decided to go back to school, get into journalism, or perhaps study abroad, your dreams are now becoming a reality. Plus, with Saturn's influence, all that's manifesting for you will be long-term, solid goodness. In the meantime, don't be afraid to try something new. You won't regret it; I promise.

Virgo: You're Doing What Makes You Happy

Your creative projects, love affairs, and individual truth are finally starting to make sense. Granted, channeling your creative expression is always a bit intimidating, especially when you're not sure whether or not people will respond well to it. However, in the end, it's not about other people, or their validation. On the contrary, your authenticity will always shine brighter than anyone's opinion. This is your biggest superpower, Virgo.

Capricorn: You're Feeling Confident & Assertive

You know what you want, Capricorn. In fact, you always have, but instead of thinking about yourself, you would always let your professional reputation, and pressure with timing, get in the way of your personal fulfillment. You are not what you accomplish, on the contrary. That is just scratching the surface, and I think you're starting to realize that. BTW, just so you know, once you've completed this Saturnian quest of self-mastery, you will come back full force, and rest assured, no one will be ready for it. This is a new and improved Capricorn, and you're just getting started.