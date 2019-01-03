Eclipses are never not intimidating, and just so you know, we're not alone here, considering our ancestors were also deeply afraid of this celestial phenomenon. For the record, I'm not trying to instill fear, but these three zodiac signs will have the worst new moon in Capricorn 2019, but it's only because they're reluctant to change. It's Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Now, before we start to panic, and think of the worst possible scenarios, let's talk a little bit more about this upcoming lunation, and it's overall meaning. FYI: This is indeed a new moon, except just a lot more potent. Granted, these astrological events bring significant changes to our lives, but in the end, they also serve as reminders to trust the divine order.

Anyhoo, the new moon partial solar eclipse will take place on Jan. 5 at 8:28 p.m. ET, in the oh-so-structured sign of Capricorn. This will actually be the second of the Cancer-Capricorn eclipses, as the first took place on July 12, but in the sign of Cancer. However, now that I mentioned that, take a moment to reflect on how you've nurtured your inner world, and your emotional well being in the past six months. (This will make sense later, I promise.) These eclipses are shaking up our security axis, and this upcoming lunation is forcing us to acknowledge our current reality, commitment to succeed, and general sense of time.

Saturnian much? Well, that is Capricorn's planetary ruler after all. Besides, what would the world be like without a little bit of structure? Now, I always say this, but I am the least pragmatic person on the planet, and well, despite how much I loathe the thought of anything "realistic," I'm still grateful for Saturn's influence nonetheless, because trust me when I say, it's very much needed. With that said, this eclipse will conjunct Saturn, and align with Pluto and the south node, so we are also being asked to release what no longer serves our current reality. No pressure though, right? Anyhoo, here's what's in store for the air signs:

Gemini: You're Struggling With Commitment

Commitment, who? I know, Gemini. That is your least favorite word, literally. However, as you can see, you really have no choice but to surrender. I've said this before, but this will be a year of transformation for you, and the first eclipse of the year is your official prelude. Are you being honest with your partner? What kind of loyalty are you looking for, exactly? Your shared resources will also be top of mind during this time, and on that note, be careful who you trust as this transit could also come with toxic connections.

Libra: You're Setting Emotional Boundaries

So, here's the deal, Libra: July's solar eclipse brought new beginnings to your professional life, and the majority of you have been nurturing your career goals for the past six months. However, how do you expect to share your gifts with the rest of the world, if there's still things you need to work on internally? This is a time for you to reflect on your core emotions and your personal mission, and ultimately fuse this with your reputation in the world. I know that's a lot, but you've got this.

Aquarius: You're Desperately Seeking Solitude

Hi, Aquarius. Why so blue? Never mind, I know exactly why, but I'm here to turn that frown upside down, and remind you that you are simply in the midst of your soul's evolution. You're not alone, and you will get through this. Now, despite your need to control all that's going on in your life right now, sometimes our best bet is to leave it in the universe's hands, and have faith in the outcome. The term, "let go and let god," is a big one for you this year, and well, in the end, being you is all you need to do.