Why hello, 2019. We've been expecting you. As you may know, there's nothing like a clean slate, and it's because it's another opportunity to start again, which means one step closer to achieving your goals, right? Speaking of which, your January 2019 career horoscope is finally here, and as per the astro weather, things are looking pretty damn good. Granted, there are eclipses on the horizon, and they will be shaking up the security axis, AKA Cancer-Capricorn, which already speaks volumes. However, there's one particular transit that I'm personally looking forward to, and I'm pretty sure you won't disagree.

Mars, planet of energy, war, and aggression, enters its home sign Aries on Dec. 31, just in time for 2019. Mars is Aries' planetary ruler, and believe it or not, this cosmic surge of energy will make a big difference in our day-to-day lives, which of course includes work. It doesn't end there. The planet of energy will be direct all year, and trust me when I say, this is amazing news. Mars retrograde is lethargic, restless, slow-moving, and well, you get the picture. You can't drive your car without gas, right? Well, same goes for us, when Mars isn't working at its full potential.

On another note, there will a full moon (total lunar eclipse) in Leo on Jan. 21, which is the last of this eclipse series. However, the second eclipse via the Cancer-Capricorn axis will take place on Jan. 5, as there will be a new moon (partial solar eclipse) in Capricorn. Now, I'm sure you're wondering, how does this affect my career exactly? Well, wherever Capricorn is located on your birth chart, can help you determine the theme of this eclipse, and like I said, this in regards to security — both emotionally and professionally. Got it?

Anyhoo, here's what's in store for your career this month, stargazers!

Aries: You're Focusing On Your Life Mission

Ready. Set. Go. You know what you want, and what you're capable of, Aries darling. Focus on your goals because this is just the beginning. Also, don't forget that being you is all you need to do.

Taurus: You're Expanding Your Horizons

There's so much more for you outside your comfort zone, Taurus. What are you waiting for? It's time for you to take that leap of faith, and really start living your best life. Hint: make sure you keep an open mind.

Gemini: Nothing Is Promised, Except Change

Not trying to get all Eat Pray Love on you over here, but ruin is the road to transformation. Meaning, you might need to let go of a few things in order to move forward, and ultimately succeed.

Cancer: Focus On Your Relationship With Others Vs. Yourself

The way you integrate yourself into people's lives, and vise versa is top of mind for you right now. Are the people in your life aligned with your professional life and soul mission?

Leo: Your Daily Routine Is Changing

How much is too much, Leo? I mean, how do you expect to help everyone, let alone do your due diligence, if you're not taking care of yourself in the process? Listen to your body.

Virgo: You're Expressing Your Individual Truth

This your time to shine, Virgo. Your dreams are about to come true, but you can't be inhibited, or self-conscious in the process. You are perfect just the way you are.

Libra: It's Time To Nurture Yourself

Only you know what's best for you, Libra. Your personal needs come before your professional life, and it's time you set those boundaries for yourself. Take care of you, and the rest will work out.

Scorpio: You're Learning Something New

There's new beginnings headed your way, but before you venture into unknown territory, you might want to buy a new book, or perhaps take a new course that might come in handy.

Sagittarius: You've Got Your Mind On Your Money

There's definitely money on the horizon for you, Sagittarius. Although, with that, you'll notice that your values are changing, too. What was once important is no longer a priority.

Capricorn: You're Seeing Your Personal Strengths Firsthand

You know what you're capable of, Capricorn. So much so, there are people around you who are incredibly intimidated by your greatness. Need I say more? Own it.

Aquarius: You're Learning To Surrender To The Possibilities

Not knowing what's happening next is always a struggle, but it's life, right? With that said, have faith and know that there is something much greater watching over you, and leading you toward greatness.

Pisces: You're Networking And Focusing On Your Goals

You're mingling with the right kind of people, and you're getting closer to your hopes and dreams. Don't be afraid to channel that inner rebel, Pisces. It's time to set yourself free.