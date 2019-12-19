It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, and yet a strange gloominess fills the air. Could it be the thought of starting a brand-new decade? Or are you struggling with the idea of saying goodbye to yet another year? Perhaps it's both, but your winter solstice 2019 horoscope is here to give you a powerful prelude of what's to come in 2020.

Winter starts on Dec. 21, upon the sun's shift into serious Capricorn. Capricorn is a symbol of structures, foundations, government, institutions, and authority figures. Its energy is stern and pragmatic, but in the end, it teaches you the meaning of hard work and discipline. Despite this being a zodiac description of the Capricorn archetype, its personality is still very much aligned with the winter season. Dark and cold, this is a season for hibernation and self-reflection. It's when you look back at everything you've learned and how much you've matured within the past year, in hopes of making things better in the upcoming year. Life is cyclical and this is the end of a chapter.

Aries: You're Reflecting On Your Reputation In The World

It's all eyes on you this season. The sun will join Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn via your ambitious 10th house of career, reputation, and authority figures.

Meanwhile, the moon in Scorpio will beam through your sultry eighth house of sex, transformation, and intimate unions, which could spark some power struggles with a parental figure or a superior in the workplace. On a brighter note, this is a good time to plan ahead.

Taurus: You're Looking For Something New And Exciting

The sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your expansive ninth house of travel, education, long-distance journeys, and personal philosophies. What do your long-term goals look like Taurus?

As for the moon in Scorpio, it will activate your committed seventh house of partnerships, which could bring forth an interesting prospect, or perhaps someone who's in your field.

Shutterstock

Gemini: You're Thinking About Your Shared Resources

On the first day of winter, the sun will join Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your erotic eighth house of sex, transformation, intimate unions, and joint ventures. Are your financial partnerships up to par? Is there a mutual understanding?

The moon in Scorpio, on the other hand, will beam through your orderly sixth house of health, routine, and due diligence, so there may be something that needs organizing or readjusting within your relationship.

Cancer: You're Showing Up For Your Relationships

The sun will join Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships, which will shed light on your partnerships that need work.

It gets better, though. The moon in Scorpio will beam through your expressive fifth house of romance and creativity, which could either make or break a creative partnership or passionate love affair.

Leo: You're Sorting Out Your Priorities

Your ruling planet joins Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn via your orderly sixth house of health, due diligence, and acts of service. Are you feeling productive? This area of your chart revolves around your day-to-day responsibilities, work routine, and pretty much all the things you deal with on a daily basis.

The moon in Scorpio will light up your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, so you might have some things to take care of on the home front.

Virgo: You're Seeing What It Is That Makes You Unique

You of all people know you gotta put in the work, Virgo. This is especially for those of you who want the spotlight. The sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn via your expressive fifth house of creativity, romance, and joy.

Working diligently on a new hobby? The moon in Scorpio will shake up your chatty third house of curiosity, communication, and thought process, and this will help you see things from a different perspective.

Libra: You're Ready To Go Home

Home is where the heart is, Libra. The sun will join your ruling planet, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and sense of security. This will shed light on your emotional world and perhaps even the comfort of your living space.

Not looking forward to the holiday drama? The moon in Scorpio will beam through your second house of income, finances, and values, so finding harmony within your home sector will be top of mind.

Shutterstock

Scorpio: You're Ready To Get To Work

You've been working really hard, Scorpio. Winter kicks off with the sun joining forces with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your curious third house of communication, thought process, and busy work. Are you a writer? Is there something you need to work on in regard to your long-term goals?

The moon in your sign will bring forth emotions you've likely been repressing in regard to your most mundane tasks. It's OK if you're bored, Scorpio. The winter is for moving on.

Sagittarius: You're Thinking About Your Finances

You've got your mind on your money, and your money on your mind. The sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your stability-seeking second house of finances, values, and self-worth on the first day of winter. What's your current foundation like?

And what do you need to work on? The moon in Scorpio will shake up your 12th house of surrender, and perhaps remind you of the sacrifices that need to be made in order for you to obtain that success.

Capricorn: This Is Your Moment

Happy Birthday, Capricorn. Your season is here and the sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto in your sign. You of all people know, you reap what you sow, and you're finally starting to see the results first hand.

The moon in Scorpio will beam directly through your 11th house of teamwork and sense of belonging, which tells me you might finally start to realize whether your extended community actually has your best interest at heart.

Aquarius: You're Cleaning House, Literally And Figuratively

What are you ready to let go of, Aquarius? What are you needing to confront after years of repressing? The sun joins Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your secretive 12th house of dreams, closure, karma, and surrender, which means you're being challenged to face all that you've been sweeping beneath the rug for quite some time now.

The moon in Scorpio will activate your ambitious 10th house of career, reputation, and authority, which tells me you could run into a power struggle with an authority figure.

Pisces: You're Leaning On Your Friendships

What are you goals for 2020, Pisces? The sun will meet with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your 11th house of groups, teams, tribes, and sense of belonging in the world. Do the people around you inspire you? Are you surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals who can bring you closer to your goals?

The moon in Scorpio will beam through your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and unknown territory. This energy will likely help you take a much-needed leap of faith for your own good.