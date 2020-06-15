Like oil and water, certain zodiac signs just do not mix. Aries and Cancer are a disaster together, Taurus and Sagittarius tend to be a hot mess, and don't even get me started with Leo-Capricorn relationships. While you may not actively avoid your astrological antagonists, a recent study conducted by Tinder found that your Tinder matches' most common zodiac signs are usually pretty on-brand. Though a few popular matches are a little surprising, Tinder's data demonstrates that most matches occur between astrologically compatible individuals, which makes a lot of sense.

According to a new study by Tinder, including your astrological sign in your profile is more popular than ever, especially for Tinder users between the ages of 18 and 25. Even if you don't state your zodiac sign loud and proud in your bio (like Leos tend to do), you may share certain dating app habits with others born under your sign. Aries, for instant, love to message matches right away. Cancers often say they're looking for something "real" and "genuine." And if you see a lot of emojis, you're likely dealing with a Gemini. Whether you realize you're doing it or not, here are the signs you're mostly likely to swipe right on, based on your zodiac sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) South_agency/E+/Getty Images If your new match strikes up a conversation about volunteerism or climate change, there's a good chance you're talking to an Aquarius. Aquarians are also the sign most likely to refer to themselves as "artists" in their bio and reference their fave musical artists. Don't expect too many right swipes from these picky folks, though. Most likely to match with: Sagittarius Also likely to match with: Capricorn and Gemini

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Rather than simply referring to themselves as artists, Pisceans are the sign most likely to claim "artist" as their job title. The fish of the zodiac also tend to be the slowest to respond to messages and one of the signs least likely to mention their zodiac sign in their bio. Most likely to match with: Aquarius Also likely to match with: Cancer and Capricorn

Aries (March 21-April 19) One of the telltale signs of this fire sign: a flame emoji in their profile. Aries tend to be the first to start a convo, and their bio is typically lengthy, listing every activity, interest, and hobby they have. They're also most likely to include "manager" in their job title. Most likely to match with: Libra Also likely to match with: Virgo and Leo

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The bulls of the zodiac usually swipe right at the highest rate and are the quickest to respond to messages. You also might notice that Taureans often include their fave foods and drinks in their bio. Most likely to match with: Taurus Also likely to match with: Libra and Aries

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Geminis tend to be stingy with their right swipes and generous with their emoji usage. If you see "Gucci" used in a potential match's bio, you're probably looking at a Gem. Most likely to match with: Sagittarius Also likely to match with: Aquarius and Cancer

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Like Pisceans, those born under Cancer are typically slow to respond to messages. They're also likely to use words like "real" and "genuine" in their bios. Most likely to match with: Aquarius Also likely to match with: Capricorn and Sagittarius

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) AzmanJaka/E+/Getty Images After Taurus, Leo is the next sign most likely to swipe right, probably because they do more swiping than any other sign in the zodiac. CEO is the top job listed in the profile of Leos, and if you see Lizzo mentioned in their bio, you've probably got a lion on your hands — but considering Leo is also the sign most likely to include their zodiac sign in their profile, you don't really need any additional clues. Most likely to match with: Aries Also likely to match with: Gemini and Libra

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Unlike Leos, Virgos are one of the signs least likely to mention their zodiac sign in their profile and often include the fewest photos. If you're looking for a Virgo, just keep an eye out for the word "hardworking" in their bio (though TBH, you're just as likely to see that word used by a Capricorn). Most likely to match with: Scorpio Also likely to match with: Aries and Libra

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Like Leos, Libras are big on swiping. You're also likely to find the words "authentic" and "yoga" used in their profiles, as well as "drinks" — yes, even more often than Taureans. Most likely to match with: Aries Also likely to match with: Virgo and Taurus

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Scorpios are frequent swipers but — like their fellow water signs — slow responders. They're also fond of referring to themselves as "entrepreneurs" in their bios. Most likely to match with: Virgo Also likely to match with: Aries and Pisces

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) While Sags often send the first message, they're one of the signs least likely to swipe right. This is probably a surprise to exactly no one, but Sagittarians are also big fans of the words "fun" and "spontaneity." Most likely to match with: Capricorn Also likely to match with: Aquarius and Gemini

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Sign least likely to include their zodiac sign in their bio: Capricorn. Caps also swipe the least frequently of any sign, but if you see "hardworking," "high key," or "Area 51" in a person's bio, you've probably got a Cappy on your hands. Most likely to match with: Sagittarius Also likely to match with: Aquarius and Gemini