It could be just me, but St. Patrick's day is always so much fun, and for so many reasons. Also, no need to worry about your cultural background. Everyone's Irish on this ultra-festive holiday, which means there's always a reason to celebrate. BTW, your St. Patrick's day 2019 horoscope is here, and there's a lot to discuss. However, in the meantime, let's talk a little bit about these St. Patrick's Day shenanigans, and where it all began. I mean, who exactly is St. Patrick, and why do people insist on pinching me for not wearing green? No worries, it happens to the best of us.

In an ideal world, I would probably wear whatever I wanted (not green) and still sip on my green brew, but that's obviously not going to happen without getting pinched a thousand times. Nevertheless, I got the scoop on Patrick, and the Irish festivities we all look forward to every year. According to History.com," St. Patrick is the patron saint and national apostle of Ireland." However, he was not actually Irish. (Mind blown.) In reality, Patrick was born in Roman Britain, and was kidnapped and brought to Ireland as a slave at the age of 16. You learn something new every day.

St. Patrick then escaped, but eventually made it back to Ireland, and introduced Christianity to the Irish. Patrick died on Mar. 17, but in the centuries following his death, the story of his life became part of the Irish culture. The legend says, according to History.com, "St. Patrick explained the Holy Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) using the three leaves of a native Irish clover." Interesting, huh? IDK about you, but I'll never look at three-leaf clover the same again. I know, I know, this isn't a history lesson, but I figured I'd share what I learned with y'all.

Anyway, St. Patrick's day is on Mar. 17, and the Spring Equinox, aka first day of Aries season, is on Mar 20. Spring is almost here! My favorite season! You guys, this is major. For starters, everything blooms and flourishes in the springtime, but more importantly, this means we survived yet another harsh winter. Aries season is for springing forward, aka putting our best foot forward. However, Uranus will have already entered Taurus by St. Patrick's Day, and trust me, you'll be feeling the difference, (plays Jaws music) and Venus will also be traveling through well-rounded Aquarius, which means a perfect time for socializing.

Anyhoo, here's what the stars have in store for St. Patrick's Day, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Ready To Celebrate

Go have fun, Aries. You deserve it. Besides, your birthday season is around the corner, and lord knows it's been an interesting Pisces season.

Taurus: You're In One Of Your Moods

Not gonna lie to you, Taurus. You will be in a particular mood, and this is all thanks to Uranus, of course. All I'm going to say is, expect the unexpected!

Gemini: You're Gossiping With Your Inner Circle

Admit it, you have a PhD in the "he said, she said" stuff, Gemini. Yes, you will be feeling extra chatty this St. Patty's day, but don't forget, Mercury will still be retrograde!

Cancer: You're Feeling Festive

New outfit? Hey, at least the mandatory green gives you an excuse to go shopping, right? Have a drink, Cancer. Go play. It's your turn to have a good time.

Leo: You're Center Of Attention

Spotlight's on you, Leo. Shocker, right? I'm kidding. No, seriously, with the moon in your sign this St. Patty's day, there will be a sense of joy swirling through the air. Smile for the camera.

Virgo: You're Extra Mysterious

Something's going on with you, but you're not telling anyone just yet. All I know is, you'll be feeling rather introspective, and yet there are so many opportunities lining up for you.

Libra: You're Socializing With New Groups

Get out there and mingle, Libra. I know you're going through a lot these days, but you are in your right to socialize, and meet new people in the process. Being you is all you need to do.

Scorpio: You're Hanging With Work Colleagues

St. Patty's selfie for the gram? With the moon sitting over your Midheaven, it won't be hard to steal the spotlight, Scorpio. Although, I'm pretty sure you'll be celebrating at happy hour.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Adventurous

What's new, Sagittarius? You're always in the mood for adventure. Although, with the moon sitting over your expansive house of rulership, you'll like be in the mood to escape your day-to-day routine.

Capricorn: Your Sex Appeal Is Through The Roof

I'll be honest with you, Capricorn. You could be feeling more introverted than usual this St. Patty's, but the good news is, you're sparkling with charisma. Anyhoo, I say, go out there and have fun.

Aquarius: You're Making It A Date Night

Who knows, maybe your friends do in fact bail on you, but that still doesn't mean you can't get some green beer with your sweetheart. Date night is always fun, especially when there are so many festivities.

Pisces: You're Hosting St. Patty's

Take it easy on the green beer, Pisces! Although, with the moon sitting over your detail-oriented house of routine, you'll likely be in the mood to coordinate something festive. Also, don't be afraid to get creative.