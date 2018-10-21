There's been a lot of dark and dramatic feelings going around, thanks to Venus — planet of love, romance, and luxury — being in retrograde. However, the cosmic energy in the air is about to grow even darker, because as of Oct. 23, the sun will enter Scorpio, sending us into an even deeper period of transformation. Scorpio is the eighth sign in the zodiac wheel, and it contains all the secrets, mystery, and taboo that human beings can't help but lust after. However, when actually confronted with Scorpio's power, many are left stunned, suddenly realizing its impact is far more than they bargained for. Although Scorpio will be lifting the veil and revealing so much truth, your October 22, 2018 weekly horoscope will help you roll with the punches.

As if this week needed an overwhelming twist to this already potent energy, a full moon in Taurus will light up the sky on Oct. 24, just one day after Scorpio season starts. Clearly, this next chapter of our astrological journey is beginning with a bang. Taurus is concerned with sensual connection, financial stability, and feeling rooted in the earth. Because a full moon is a moment of culmination, revelation, and reward, this could be a tipping point in your understanding of how you relate to the world in a physical way. Are you making the money you desire? Are you indulging in necessary self-care? Are you valuing the right comforts?

Now that the sun, Venus, Mercury, and Jupiter are all in the mystical sign of Scorpio, it's clear we're on the edge of something big. Prepare for a deep and transcendent metamorphosis to occur. After all, Scorpio is the sign of reincarnation.

Aries

Now that the sun is in your eighth house of sex, rebirth, and shared finances, you're bound to experience a deeper spiritual connection not only with yourself, but with others. It's time to share your heart and embrace your power. As the full moon powers through your second house of value and self-worth, ask yourself how you can build a better life for yourself. Return to the basics.

Taurus

Your seventh house of partnership is now embracing energy from the sun. It's time to think about deeper commitment with someone. Whether you've got love, friendship, or business on your mind, you're seeing trust from a new perspective. With a full moon in your name radiating through the night, you have the power to rise and transform. Prepare for unexpected beauty.

Gemini

It's time to get back to the grind and reinforce a healthy routine now that the sun is in your sixth house of work and daily activities. Banish procrastination and bad habits through focused and diligent attention. The full moon shines in your 12th house of spirituality, spinning magic through your imagination and strengthening your intuition. Detox your spirit in meaningful ways.

Cancer

Prepare to experience a burst of creativity and inspiration now that the sun is in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. This is one the the most beautiful times of year, and you should indulge in beautiful artistic expression. With a full moon in your eleventh house of community, embrace revelations about the people you're spending time with. Gather with others for multiplied power.

Leo

It's time to reacquaint yourself with your sanctuary now that the sun is in your fourth house of home and family. Get in touch with your familial roots, engage in rejuvenating solitude, and enjoy being a homebody. However, as the full moon sends lightning into your 10th house of career, you'll receive important revelations about your path in life and what your destiny is asking of you.

Virgo

The sun is now in your communication house and it's time to get everything you couldn't say before off your chest.Exchange information with others. It's your moment of truth; a chance to be honest and enthusiastic about your heart's desires. The full moon in your ninth house of wisdom serves as a reminder that you are constantly expanding, learning, and the journey is what truly matters.

Libra

Your second house of finance and self-worth is now embracing light from the sun. It's time to build your confidence and comfort from the ground up, forging financial security and physical connection with the world. The full moon will be an amazingly transformative evening for you, as it occurs in your eighth house of reincarnation. Release dark energy and receive lightness in return.

Scorpio

The sun is now your first house of the self and you are fully engaged with all your natural talents and innate power. It's time to refine the person you're becoming and thank the person you've been. This is a period of acknowledging your success. The full moon lights a fire in your seventh house of partnerships and you may experience a revelation about one of your closest relationships.

Sagittarius

The sun is now in your 12th house of spirituality and your heart, mind, and spirit are forging an deep connection. Prepare for your intuition to sharpen and for your dreams to become far more vivid. Meditate and journal. Pay attention to your inner message. The full moon in your sixth house of routine and health could have you experiencing revelations about the way you prioritize things.

Capricorn

The sun is now in your 11th house of friends and community and you're breaking free from your cocoon and embracing the social butterfly you are. Connect with others, be the change you would like to see in others, and refine your individualism. With the full moon in your creative and artistic fifth house, there could be genius ideas on the horizon. Prepare for a roller-coaster ride.

Aquarius

It's time to go big or go home because the sun is officially in your 10th house of career and reputation. This is when you're meant to go after your goals with everything you've got and demand the recognition you deserve. As a full moon brightens your fourth house of home and family, you'll understand what you need on an intimate level, feeding your perspective of life's purpose.

Pisces

You're about to embark on a magical adventure now that the sun is in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion. Everything you experience will widen your perspective and open your mind. See everything through fresh, non-judgmental eyes. With a full moon in your third house of communication, embrace pure integrity with your words and delve into stimulating conversations.