This is one of those weeks in astrology where you just have to buckle your seat belt, hold on tight, and let the chips fall where they may. Prepare to feel like everything is moving way too fast and all at once. Prepare to feel like there are enough twists and turns in your life story to make it feel like an M. Night Shyamalan movie. OK, so that might sound dramatic, and you're not going to cross paths with any aliens or ghosts (well, probably not, at least). But you should definitely expect the unexpected in your November 30, 2020 weekly horoscope, because a lot is happening.

It all begins with a trailblazing lunar eclipse in mutable air sign Gemini on Nov. 30. In astrology, a lunar eclipse is more than just the astounding moment the moon crosses through the earth's umbra and reflects a blood red hue. It's also when destiny intervenes in your current reality. This is when the moon activates the lunar nodes, which are powerful points in the sky that dictate what fate has always had in store for you. During a lunar eclipse, the universe takes a good look at your life and decides whether you're on the right track. If not, it will rapidly remove what's obstructing your path and position you for all sorts of wild opportunities. Those who will be affected by this lunar eclipse the most are those born with mutable placements in their birth chart (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces), especially within the degrees of 3 to 13.

Luckily, you're getting the difficult stuff out of the way early, because after the lunar eclipse, the transits are actually quite smooth and beautiful. On Nov. 30, Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — will form a sextile with sturdy and grounded Saturn, calming your mind and providing you with a solid base to work with as you brainstorm new ideas. Studying now will also help information stick to your memory. On Dec. 5, Venus — planet of love and friendship — will form a lovely and romantic trine with Neptune — planet of dreams and empathy — dissolving emotional walls and encouraging deeper connections. Let your ego get out of your way, because your heart can't love when your ego is talking your heart out of it.

Mercury will also leave behind intense, emotional, and obsessive Scorpio on Dec. 1 and enter adventurous, expansive, and optimistic Sagittarius. This is not the time to drive in on tiny little details; this is when you're supposed to step back and consider the entire view. There's a beautiful meaning that comes together when you consider the sum of its parts, and if you're focusing on one imperfection or one part that is perfect, you're missing all the complexities and nuances between the two.

Aries

You're using your voice in a powerful, meaningful way this week. It's time to speak up about something you've been trying to find the right moment to finally say. Speaking now will improve your commitment to your truth and your voice, especially if what you're speaking on has to do with love and the contents of your heart. You're ready to connect with someone on a soul-to-soul level.

Taurus

This week could involve a major financial revelation or shift in your material possessions. Whether you're losing money or gaining it, it probably feels unexpected. Your reaction will say so much about how grounded you really are in life. Friendships are surrounding you this week. Let go of your social hangups, let your guard down, and just allow yourself to connect with others.

Gemini

Get ready, because a lot is happening for you and it's forcing you to recognize the person you're becoming. It may be a very different person from who you've been and coming to terms with that could take a lot of time. But for now, ride it out, and make sure you take care of yourself in the process. Don't worry about what people think. The world is on your side more than you might realize.

Cancer

A very deep, spiritual, and personal shift is unfolding within you. It may just be a strange feeling that encompasses your subconscious; something that might make you feel like you need to be alone with your thoughts. Luckily, so much creativity is coming out of it. You're learning how to hone in on your dreams and imagination so that you can make something artistic and tangible out of it.

Leo

You may find that you're outgrowing some friendships this week, leaving you feeling like you're without a community. Sometimes it's better to be alone than with people who don't truly understand you. The right people are on their way. Spending time with family is what you really need, whether that is chosen family or blood family. Be with those who have and will always be a part of you.

Virgo

Your career is at the forefront of your mind this week. An unexpected opportunity to compete or prove your worth may land in your lap. There's no telling whether you'll fail or succeed, but trust in the outcome. It's where you're supposed to be right now. Talk to someone in your field that you trust about these changes, because they'll help you make sense of what's happening.

Libra

This week could be the start of a wild and out-of-this-world adventure. The path you take may not be the path you were expecting and you may feel downright lost. However, sometimes you need to get lost before you start to feel found. Keep your wits about you and trust in your center. Your inner stability is shining, proving that the world may be chaos, but you are standing strong.

Scorpio

This week may be when you finally bite the bullet and make up your mind about something you've long been contemplated. It's time to either cut your losses or invest your energy into something that has long-term promise. It may feel difficult as you embrace this process of transformation, but you're actually discovering a deeper layer of your joy. You're being liberated from shackles of your previous mindset.

Sagittarius

After this week, the relationships that are taking up energy in your life are the relationships you need to be focusing on. If you find yourself saying goodbye to a relationship in which you don't feel completely understood, it's all part of your destiny. Forgive yourself for what you wish you had done differently and let go of the way they disappointed you. It's all love at the end of the day.

Capricorn

You're embracing a change to your daily routine or committing more deeply to your health and well-being. This is not something to take shortcuts with, as it will always catch up with you eventually. Self-care is a priority above all and don't compromise that priority. It may even be helpful to join a self-care community to keep each other in check as you map your progress along the way.

Aquarius

You're gaining a deeper understanding of what your joy looks like. What's been standing in the way of your joy? Have you been nurturing the side of yourself that just needs to feel happy and nothing more? Not everything has to be hard work or delayed gratification. Let your goals center on creative expression and artistic release. You owe it to yourself to let yourself create for the sake of creating.

Pisces

You're embracing a deep change in the most personal corner of your universe. If your home does not feel like the safe, comfortable place you need it to be, it's time to take matters into your hands and pour energy into your own sacred space. You might feel like exploring a new way of seeing the world this week, so entertain different philosophies and belief systems. It all might just click into place.