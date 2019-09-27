When there's a new moon, there's a way. This point of the lunar cycle is about setting yourself free from the past and allowing something new to take over. You plant a seed, nurture it, and watch it grow into something beautiful. Get ready, because your new moon in Libra 2019 horoscope is here and you are bringing harmony, love, and beauty into your world.

Taking place on Sept. 28 at 2:26 p.m. ET, this new moon asks you to prioritize a sense of balance. If you're too focused on one aspect of life and not enough on the others, your energy will be lopsided. Think of how you can balance work with play, partnership with independence, and creativity with practicality. Libra wants you to have a smooth entrance into the fall season, which is about finding a middle ground between the intensity of both summer and winter.

This new moon forms a conjunction with passionate and unstoppable Mars, which brings you a sense of direction and drive. You may feel inspired to follow your heart and charge forward. The energy will be more than galvanizing. However, this new moon also forms a square with Saturn, which can lead to unnecessary roadblocks along the way. Heavy-handed Saturn inhibits and constricts, placing more boundaries on your plans. But don't let Saturn discourage you. At the end of the day, Saturn is a teacher and there are plenty of lessons to be learned from this new moon.

Here's what each of the zodiac signs can expect during the new moon in Libra 2019:

Aries

Your partnerships are at the forefront of your mind. Let yourself see things from someone else's perspective. Know both partners need to respect each other's needs and come together to form an agreement. Decide what you need and how flexible you're willing to be.

Taurus

It's time to focus on your well-being and your level of productivity. Are you utilizing your time wisely? Are you following an organized and beneficial daily routine? Use this energy to rid yourself of negative habits and invite positive ones to take their place.

Gemini

Embark on a creative journey. Look deep within and reconnect with your inner child; the part of you that you may have set aside to focus on other things. Let yourself create art and fall in love without inhibition. Criticizing your heart only inhibits it.

Cancer

You have the power to create the home you've always wanted. Redesign your space, surround yourself with people you love and trust, and prioritize your comfort. You deserve rest, safety, and a nurturing home to return to. Your heart knows what it needs.

Leo

You're expressing yourself and communicating your needs, so take time to find the right words. Network, connect, and befriend those you can learn from and feel inspired by. This is your time to study lots of new things and get so much done in a short amount of time.

Virgo

You have the power to earn however much you need. Set financial goals, spend money on things you desire, and surround yourself with abundance. Build something from the ground up. No matter what, your self-worth starts from deep within.

Libra

You're letting go of the person you thought you were. Have the freedom and flexibility to take on a new persona. The rest of your world will ripple with the changes you make. You're growing, so don't ever try to fit into an identity that can no longer contain you.

Scorpio

You may need to take a break from the hustle and bustle of life. Retreat into solitude. Take time to hear your inner voice. There are things you need to heal from and memories you need to learn from. Meditate on where you are at this moment, and know you are always complete.

Sagittarius

You're thinking of the collective rather than yourself, so set aside your ego and pour your heart into the needs of others. How can you set a positive example and be a leader? Think of the types of people that inspire you to be a better person, and surround yourself with them.

Capricorn

Your career goals are at the forefront of your mind. You deserve recognition for all your efforts, but you'll only accomplish whatever you're willing to work hard for. Put yourself out there, don't let failure discourage you, and know you're headed for big things.

Aquarius

You're on the brink of a spiritual journey. Remember to seize the day. You are surrounded by powerful opportunities to forge new experiences and gain more insight into this beautiful little thing called "life." Have faith in whatever it is that you believe in.

Pisces

You're going through a major transformation, so bear with the universe. You're coming to terms with what needs to end so you can be free to start something new. Stagnancy is not your friend and change is inevitable. Trust in the process of growth and renewal.