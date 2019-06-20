Your Neptune Retrograde 2019 Horoscope Is Here & Nothing Is What It Seems

June will be a soul-stirring month, and for a number of reasons. By mid-month, there will be four planets traveling through water signs, and four via earth signs. Hello, divine feminine. Elusive Neptune will also station retrograde, and your Neptune retrograde 2019 horoscope is here to help you remove the rose-colored glasses you wear when you idealize and fantasize certain situations. Mystical Neptune loathes reality, so when this heavenly body stops working at its full potential, you'll be given no choice but to face the truth. I'm not saying the truth will be ugly, but it's not always pretty.

Neptune retrograde begins on June 21 and stays there until November 27. Neptune governs your subconscious mind and the universal realm. It also represents addictions, compassion, and the divine inspiration alive and breathing within everyone. According to AstroStyle.com, Neptune is the planet that dissolves boundaries; it's a symbol of dreams and intuition. However, when Neptune retrogrades, its psychic abilities are greatly emphasized, with the exception of the smoke and mirrors. So if something seemed off or ambiguous to you before Neptune retrogrades, the retrograde will strip away your illusions, along with whatever's been blocking your vision, so you can face your truth. Neptune retrograde could shed light on deceptions that were in front of you this entire time.

Here's how Neptune retrograde might affect you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: The Person You Are Behind Closed Doors

Neptune retrograde will activate your secretive 12th house of closure, dreams, karma, and the subconscious mind. This is Neptune's house of rulership, so you'll likely come face-to-face with the things that stifle your spiritual wellbeing. Avoid mind-altering substances during this time, and make sure you're being honest with yourself, Aries.

Taurus: Your Friendship Dynamics And Sense Of Belonging

With Neptune retrograde lifting the fog via your 11th house of groups, teams, and extended network, you're being asked to reevaluate your group efforts and general sense of camaraderie. How are you being compassionate with humanity? What's your definition of a revolution? Deception is likely amongst friendships, from both their side and yours. Don't be stubborn, and open your mind.

Gemini: Your Public Persona And Mission In The World

Working hard, or hardly working? Neptune retrograde will ignite your ambitious tenth house of career, reputation, and sense of authority, but the effects will depend on the types of sacrifices you've been making. Are you taking responsibility for your actions in the workplace? Who's the boss? Whatever you've been avoiding professionally can no longer be ignored. Don't be afraid to take charge, Gemini.

Cancer: Your Soul's Compass And Life Philosophy

Neptune retrograde will bring clarity to your expansive ninth house of travel, education, and personal philosophy. Where exactly are you headed, Cancer? This will be a deeply spiritual time for you, so feel free to dive into a good book, or perhaps head back to school for a certification you've been thinking about. You only live once, and your soul's truth awaits.

Leo: Your Vulnerabilities And Stages Of Surrender

You're evolving, slowly but surely. And Neptune retrograde will highlight the areas of your life that need growth, so your comfort zone will be off limits during this time. Are there boundaries within your intimate unions? Is there a sense of ambiguity in regard to your inheritances or legacies? Truths will surely come to the light, but staying in control is no longer an option.

Virgo: Your Relationships And Sense Of Compromise

Heal your one-on-one connections. With Neptune retrograde clearing the air via your seventh house of relationships and couples' therapy, you're learning how to communicate with your partners, despite all biased opinions and general reluctance. Sharing is caring, and compromising is essential to a solid partnership. This is a great time to find justice and perhaps come to a healthy agreement.

Libra: Your Day-To-Day Routine And Mindfulness

Are you doing your due diligence? With Neptune retrograde igniting your health-conscious sixth house of routine, practical details, and physicality, you're coming face-to-face with things that can be detrimental to your wellbeing. Your habits are a reflection of you, and this retrograde cycle will bring you some much-needed clarity in regard to your daily life. Your health comes first, Libra.

Scorpio: Embrace Your Inner Artist

Life imitates art, and with Neptune retrograde activating your expressive fifth house of romance, creativity, and unique authenticity, you're listening to your heart and tapping into your inner child. Love affairs are likely during this time, and creative projects can flourish beautifully. Be mindful of the areas where you've been overindulging, but don't be afraid to exploit your hidden talents. You're a superstar, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: Your Inner World And Soul Foundation

What makes you feel safe? Neptune retrograde is lifting the veil via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional wellbeing, and you're coming face to face with what lacks compassion for you on the home front. Whether it's amongst your relatives or within yourself, this is a time for healing and nurturing, so there's no escaping the waterworks. Don't repress your emotions, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Your Exchanges And Communication Style

Communicate with compassion. Neptune retrograde is clearing the fog via your chatty third house of communication, siblings, and immediate environment, and you're putting your logical left brain to sleep for a change. When was the last time you actually empathized with someone? The planet of dreams and intuition is giving you a chance to really say what's on your mind, despite your pragmatic ways. Don't be cold-hearted, Capricorn.

Aquarius: Your Values And Self-Worth

Is it really worth it? Neptune retrograde will ignite your second house of values, income, and self-esteem, and you'll be given no choice but to acknowledge your wishy-washy spending habits, along with your sense of self-worth. Have you been realistic with your finances as of late? Are you owning up to your self-worth? Neptune retrograde will shed light on your financial "addictions," so to speak. Don't run away from reality, Aquarius.

Pisces: Your Appearance And Sense Of Self

When you look in the mirror, what do you see? Your ruling planet Neptune will retrograde, and you of all people will feel the effects, but not in the way you'd think. Being a Pisces is truly magical, but it can also be quite complicated, to say the least. You're completely receptive to your surroundings, and the universal energies flowing through you can easily cloud your vision and fog up your reflection. Luckily for you, this retrograde cycle will be everything you never knew you needed, as it will bring some much-needed clarity in regard to your personal identity and self-expression.