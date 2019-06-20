Each of the planets are unique from the other, but there's something truly extraordinary about their distinctive archetypes and the mythic attributes passed down from our ancestors. Neptune is the planet of dreams, faith, and illusions, but its significance goes deeper with Neptune Retrograde 2019. Interestingly enough, when people ask me what my favorite planet is, my answer is always Neptune. Seriously, though. What's not to love? This heavenly body is elusive, enchanting, idealistic, and totally dreamy. Doesn't it remind you of the movie Peter Pan, when they're flying to Neverland? Neptune is a fantasy aficionado's happy place. Full stop.

Although, don't be fooled by the glamour, as Neptune is one of the most complex planets in astrology. In fact, its mysterious backstory validates its obscurity, given that no one really knows who actually discovered Neptune. Some say Neptune was discovered in 1846 by astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle, alongside mathematicians Urbain Le Verrier and John Couch Adams. But there's evidence stating that astronomer Galileo Galilei was the first to discover Neptune, while sketching the moons of Jupiter back in 1613, according to Science X. And it doesn't end there. In typical Neptunian fashion, Galileo confused Neptune for a star because of its slow movement.

Once an enigma, always an enigma. But now that I've given you more context on Neptune's history, let's take a closer look at its role in astrology: Neptune rules the invisible realm and the subconscious mind. According to Astrostyle.com, it is the planet that dissolves boundaries, which is why it also represents addictions, compassion, and the divine creativity that flows through you. Neptune is the hypnotic rush you feel every time you hear your favorite song. It is the ethereal vision inspiring artists to create and poets to write. But despite how unrealistic and fantasy-like it can be, Neptune's power should never be underestimated.

Neptune Retrograde In Pisces: June 21 - Nov. 27, 2019

During a retrograde cycle, the planet's energetic theme is reversed, which in turn asks you go inward, both personally and collectively. When a planet retrogrades, it slows down, but when observed from the earth, it appears to be going backward, as the differences in orbit create an optical illusion. Given elusive Neptune's celestial clairvoyance and psychic receptivity, this retrograde will naturally maximize your intuitive capabilities and inspire a sense of compassion.Neptune is Pisces' planetary ruler, which means its slow movement will only intensify the essence of mystical Pisces.

For instance, if something seemed off or difficult to grasp while Neptune was direct, it will likely feel clear as glass during this retrograde cycle. This heavenly body is the epitome of smoke and mirrors. It is the rose-colored glasses you wear when you idealize and perhaps even fantasize certain situations. However, once dreamy Neptune stations retrograde, it will strip away your illusions, along with whatever's been blocking you from facing your unwanted realities. This is when you'll uncover truths likely right in front of you the entire time.

The day Neptune begins its backwards journey through the mystical depths of Pisces, there'll be a number of celestial influences that likely come into play. Neptune will be making an exact sextile to structured Saturn in the midst of its Pluto-South Node conjunction, which will serve as a healthy foundation for everyone. For instance, your dreams, visions, and long-term goals could suddenly start to make sense. And its opposition to Mercury-Mars conjunct in Cancer will bring you closer to your emotional world, in order for you to really follow your instincts.

Needless to say, this will a very, very intuitive time, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled, and let Neptune be your guide.