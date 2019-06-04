Have you ever thought about the one thing that makes you completely and utterly unique? Your authenticity is your greatest superpower, and this is precisely why astrology can be so validating. Each of the planets in your birth chart tell a completely different story, but your natal Uranus placement takes the reins on the things that make you totally extraordinary because the essence of Uranus is nothing short of revolutionary. So if you have not been acquainted with the "Great Awakener" planet, not to worry — I'm about to reveal what makes this heavenly body so radical and so electrifying.

Uranus is the planet of breakthroughs, innovation, technology, and unexpected change. So much so, astrologers refer to this heavenly body as "The Great Awakener," given its unpredictable nature and sudden movements. According to Astrostyle.com, Uranus shows where you'll fly your flag and how you'll insist on doing things in your own unique ways, and this couldn't be more accurate.

Did you know that it takes Uranus more than half a century to complete its trip around the zodiac wheel? Seems like forever, but the cosmic rebel spends seven years in each sign, which means it takes a total of 84 years to circle the zodiac. This is also why it's considered a "generational planet," given its slow-moving pace and undeniable influence.

The Uranian Influence

For those of you still skeptical of Uranus' revolutionary ways and unquestionable influence, this fun fact is for you: In 2010, Uranus entered assertive Aries, and during its time in the sign of the fearless ram, the rebel planet sparked issues related to your personal experiences and individual truths. Uranus governs technology, and the face is associated with Aries, which explains why this was the era of audacious selfie marathons and virtual fearlessness.

Aries is also highly competitive, and if you need further proof about how deeply the world changed with Uranus in Aries, look no further than this: Steve Jobs announced FaceTime on June 7, 2010, and Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launched Instagram on Oct. 6, 2010. Uranus in Aries was the age of the virtual ego.

Finding Your Natal Uranus Placement

Now that you have more context on Uranus, let's talk about how Uranus comes to life in a birth chart. For those of you who have knowledge of astrology and the characteristics of the zodiac signs, here's how I look at it: Let's say your Uranus is in Sagittarius. Uranus is disruptive and loves breaking the rules, but when combined with the essence of the Sagittarius archetype, what do you get?

Well, Sagittarius is adventurous, opinionated, risk-taking, and truth-seeking. Similar to rebellious Uranus, its energy is outgoing, freedom-loving, and totally spontaneous. So it's safe to say that Uranus in Sagittarius revolutionizes all things related to academics, knowledge, travel, and traditional philosophies. So someone with this placement would probably be reluctant to finish school, or perhaps would be willing to put themselves through danger to discover their truth. Of course, all of this is also dependent on the astrological house Uranus was traveling through as well as the planets in contact with it at the time of your birth.

Because Uranus rules Aquarius, those born under the sign of the water bearer, or with personal planets in Aquarius, already have Uranian qualities. So a prominent Uranus placement would only emphasize their rebellious ways and unpredictable personality.

If you want to know where Uranus was at your time of birth, you can do so here — all you need is the year you were born.