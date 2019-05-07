The Met Gala takes place once a year, but its over-the-top fashion moments last an entire lifetime, and though there were plenty of looks to love following the May 6 pink carpet, what better way to celebrate all the most on-theme looks than with your Met Gala 2019 celebrity-inspired look, based on your zodiac sign? (Astrology always makes things more fun, especially when your fave celebrities are involved.) While the spring season continues to be a colorfully-stimulating time in the fashion industry and the world overall, there aren't any must-have trends that could ever top the debut of masterpieces born every year on the first Monday in May. Not to make everything about astrology, but it's no coincidence this highly-anticipated event takes place during Taurus season either, as it's ruled by Venus, planet of love, beauty, and the arts.

Libra celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Cardi B, and Kim Kardashian West are also Venusian, as this irresistible heavenly body also rules the sign of the scales. I mean... did you not see Kim Kardashian grace the Met pink carpet in her jewel-dripping dress? Let's face it, only a daughter of Venus herself could pull something like that off. Hollywood bombshell Emily Ratajkowski really played the part of her ruling planet Mercury this year, too.

But I know, I know, you're dying to know what look aligns with your sign, right? I thought so.

Aries: Lady Gaga

And her second look:

And her third:

And, of course:

There's no such thing as too flamboyant when you're around, Aries. Fellow Aries Lady Gaga wore an extravagant Brandon Maxwell dress that was larger-than-life itself, and no one — I mean no one — could have worn it better.

Taurus: Lizzo And Gigi Hadid

Fashion is your religion, Taurus. Lizzo stunned in an empire-waist gown with a thigh-high slit, courtesy of Marc Jacobs.

Fellow Taurus, and daughter of Venus, Gigi Hadid, shut it down in a Michael Kors white, silver, and gold body suit adorned in feathers.

Gemini: Naomi Campbell And Emily Ratajkowski

Are you taking notes, Gemini? Fashion royalty and style icon of the ages, Naomi Campbell, devastated the pink carpet wearing a Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Fellow Gem Emily Ratajkowski graced the pink carpet in a Peter Dundas gown, and while it paid tribute to one of Cher's most iconic looks, I can't help but think of Hermes, Mercury the messenger, which is this sign's ruling planet.

Cancer: Gisele Bündchen

You're so dreamy, Cancer. Fellow Cancer Gisele Bündchen twinkled in a metallic gown designed by Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri, and she was a sensation.

Leo: Dua Lipa

You always shine so bright, Leo. Fellow lioness Dua Lipa slayed the pink carpet in a vibrant Versace gown. TBH, this was my personal favorite. I was living for the beehive, too.

Virgo: Zendaya

Are you ever not perfect, Virgo? Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger ballgown really made fairytale dreams come true last night, glass slippers and all.

Libra: Kim Kardashian West

We are not worthy, Libra. Fellow Libra Kim Kardashian West always knows how to make an entrance. The KUWTK star showed up in a corseted Mugler dress, and fans and Kardashian stands are very much still not over it.

Scorpio: Gabrielle Union

So sultry, Scorpio! Fellow Scorpio Gabrielle Union rocked the pink carpet alongside her partner Dwayne Wayde wearing a sparkling gown designed by Dundas. These two looked like royalty.

Sagittarius: Janelle Monáe

I see you, Sagittarius! It was all eyes on fellow Sagittarius Janelle Monáe last night. The songstress graced the pink carpet wearing a custom piece by Christian Siriano, and she looked absolutely incredible.

Capricorn: Irina Shayk

You're always so posh, Capricorn. Victoria Secret angel and fellow Capricorn Irina Shayk kept it simple and sexy in a gorgeous velvet Burberry gown.

Aquarius: Emma Roberts

You're so stellar, Aquarius. Scream Queen and fellow Aquarius Emma Roberts wore a pink Giambattista Valli gown, reminding everyone that fairies actually do exist.

Pisces: Lily Collins

You're so Hollywood, Pisces. Fellow Pisces mermaid Lily Collins channeled Priscilla Presley in a stunning Giambattista Valli gown, and it was beyond dreamy.