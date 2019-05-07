If I'm being honest, I wasn't exactly on the edge of my seat eagerly awaiting to see what Gigi Hadid's 2019 Met Gala look would be. That's not to say I don't love the model's style — she's one of the chicest women I follow on Instagram, hands down, and certainly gives her model peers a run for their money. When it comes to celebs who wear red carpet looks that completely shock, however, she's doesn't immediately come to mind. Lady Gaga? Yes. Rihanna? Absolutely. Cardi B? 100%. Hadid, though, tends to stick to gorgeous, ground-sweeping gowns that are certainly stunning in their own right, just not in an overly unexpected way, and this is why I was skeptical that she'd really channel tonight's theme of "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

As described by writer Susan Sontag in her 1964 essay, "Notes on 'Camp,'" which served as the inspiration for this year's Met Gala theme, "Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of three million feathers.” Susan also writes that camp is "playful, anti-serious," and that a great example of it includes Swan Lake. But perhaps the most enlightening quote from her text is this: “Indeed the essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.” In short, camp is excess, a love for the extra, for the over-the-top, for the brazenly kitschy or gaudy. Knowing this, maybe you can understand why I was apprehensive about Hadid's interpretation of the Met Gala's theme. But honestly, I was pleasantly surprised.

I now officially declare Gigi a true ~camp counselor~, if you catch my drift. She nailed this theme:

Hadid arrived to the pink carpet wearing a silver, white, and gold sequined and feathered jumpsuit that had her literally covered from head to toe. She was escorted by designer Michael Kors, and her sequined head definitely turned the heads of others, if you know what I'm saying. She really made a camp-appropriate statement! It was exciting, fresh, and it proved that the model has a sartorial wild side, but it still felt very Hadid in that the fit was flattering, fierce, and metallic.

In 2018, the model arrived to the Met Gala wearing a gorgeous Versace gown that was meant to resemble stained glass. The theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," so the dress certainly made sense, yet while beautiful, it wasn't the wildest look of the night. (Katy Perry wore literal feathered angel wings, so hey, the competition was stiff.)

Hadid's 2017 Met Gala dress was slightly edgier, which is appropriate, seeing as the theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons.” The event honored the iconic Japanese designer known for completely disrupting fashion via strange silhouettes and truly cutting-edge creations, and Hadid's architectural dress by Tommy Hilfiger fit the bill. Despite the fact that it was nude, which is not exactly a gutsy color, the gown majorly stood out for its "structured tuxedo jacket-meets-cascading half-skirt" design. Hadid paired it with thigh-high fishnets and black stilettos for an even more unexpected feel.

Still, tonight's look certainly took the cake. Might this be the beginning of a more sartorially experimental era for Hadid?

