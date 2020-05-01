The month of May always blooms with new life and delicious opportunities, but this is especially true this year given the sun's close proximity to Uranus, the planet of revolution and unexpected change. Your May 2020 monthly sex horoscope will be equally as rebellious with a hint of elusiveness, thanks to dreamy Neptune.

While there are a number of interesting transits taking place during May (Venus retrograde, and the North Node entering Gemini, to name a few), this month's sex horoscope is based off of specific planetary energies, like Mars and Venus. Red-hot Mars is the planet of passion and desire, while Venus represents the attractive lure that brings two people together. The magic happens when both of these heavenly bodies make contact with one another, which is why it's so important to track what Venus and Mars are up to.

Venus in Gemini and Mars in Aquarius will form a harmonious air trine in the beginning of the month. A trine is a positive aspect in astrology and the element air has everything to do with intellect, so this is a definite window for witty exchanges and sexy banter. On May 5, Venus will square Neptune, and this could either be incredibly romantic or straight-up delusional, so stay grounded. Mars will also sextile Uranus on May 24, and this could feel like a smoldering sexual chemistry so hot, it's ready to combust.

Shutterstock

Here's what's in store for your sign this month:

Aries: You're Ready To Bask In Unconventional Delights

You're feeling as rebellious as ever, Aries. The thought of doing something out of the ordinary thrills you, but if you think this will inspire your red-hot passions, just wait until your planetary ruler Mars meets with electric Uranus. This will evoke your smoldering desires, complementing your individual freedom, but make sure you reflect on whether or not the relationship is actually worth it before diving in.

Taurus: You're Indulging In An Over-The-Top Fantasy

Have you created a life for yourself where you can indulge in all of your greatest fantasies, Taurus? It isn't too late to start, you know. With your luscious planetary ruler squaring off with dreamy Neptune, you could easily be swept away by an elusive connection, perhaps within your social spheres. Before moving forward, it's important to reflect on whether or not you're being realistic about this partnership.

Gemini: You're Rekindling The Fire And Shifting Perspectives

Daring to go where no one's gone before, Gemini? While things with your career continue falling into place, it's important not lose sight of the bigger picture. Your endless fear of commitment and authority has reflected onto your sex life and relationships, but you're finally ready to take a much-needed risk. Your mindset is shifting and your desires are evolving along with it. Sexual chemistry is infinite, so don't be a prisoner to what you think you can have.

Cancer: Your Passions Are Running High, But You Surrender

You're willingly submitting to your desires and there's nothing anyone can do about it, Cancer. The thought of merging with another mind, body, and soul — especially one with similar hopes, wishes, and dreams — is almost intoxicating, and the opportunity to do so has officially arrived. A square between Venus and Neptune, however, could challenge your decision-making process, so make sure to follow your heart.

Leo: Your Connections Are Thriving And The Chemistry Is Hot

Falling in love is never the issue, Leo. The question is: Can these potential prospects keep up with you, your majesty? A tense square between Venus — via your friendship sector versus Neptune — via your sultry eighth house of intimacy — could test your boundaries this month, so don't lose sight of what truly matters. The good news is, there's an incredible amount of potential here for spontaneous encounters and rich experiences. Enjoy the moment.

Virgo: You're Looking For An Out-Of-Body Experience

You, too, are worthy of pleasure, Virgo. The universe knows you deserve an award for your innate selflessness and incomparable attention to detail, so feel free to revel in your exotic fantasies. Crushing on someone who lives abroad? A sultry sextile between Mars and Uranus could suddenly put this relationship into perspective, despite how risky and unconventional things feel. Communication is everything though, so make sure you're getting the verbal validation you seek.

Libra: Your Sex Appeal Is Through The Roof And It Shows

You were born with a sparkling charisma, but this is next level, Libra. Can you feel the red-hot passion running through your veins? However, with your luscious planetary ruler Venus currently being challenged by Neptune, this could make your sexual modus operandi seem hazy. However, if you follow your intuition and stay grounded, there's no doubt you'll make the most out of this sizzling astro-weather. Aggressive Mars — via your fifth house of passion — will form a sextile with Uranus — via your sexy eighth house of intimacy — which means smoldering passion will be an understatement.

Scorpio: You're Making Space For Sexy Time In Your Sanctuary

If you don't make room to let love in, it will all go to waste, Scorpio. Your red-hot passions fuel you on a regular basis, but it's up to you to decide whether or not you're willing to submit to them. A sexy connection between Mars, your traditional planetary ruler, and Uranus could certainly do the trick this month, inspiring you to think outside the box when it comes to how you exercise your passions in your living space. Is there enough room in your heart and mind? When Venus and Neptune square off with one another, this will likely challenge your relationship dynamics and overall value system. Don't dismiss the changes you're currently experiencing.

Sagittarius: You're Indulging In Risqué Conversations And Romance

Perspective is everything, Sagittarius. This is especially true with everything that's currently happening in the world but if there's nothing you can do, you might as well make the best of the here and now. You'll be given a powerful surge of energy once Mars meets with Uranus but beyond this sweet dose of productivity and mindfulness, you'll also be craving something spontaneous and impromptu in your relationships. However, the topic of boundaries might very well be an issue, so make sure to reflect on your ability to compromise. Don't be afraid to use your words.

Capricorn: You're Totally Determined To Indulge In Your Delights

You're finally putting yourself first and it feels so good, Capricorn. A square between Venus and Neptune, however, could very well rain on your parade and challenge your levels of productivity, but have no fear. Aggressive Mars — via your second house of pleasure — will form a sextile with electric Uranus — via your expansive ninth house of risks and adventure — which means your eyes will be focused on the prize during this time. Whether it be with a committed partner or via a lusty encounter, the gods of pleasure are on your side.

Aquarius: You're Feeling Yourself And So Is Everyone Else

You're glowing and you know it, Aquarius. A combination of ravishing sex appeal and enchanting charisma, the cosmos will light up the room every time you walk in. This is especially true with red-hot Mars in your sign, forming a sweet sextile with Uranus, which is your modern ruler. Electric and dynamic, this will evoke your smoldering passions but more importantly, it'll serve as a powerful magnet for potential suitors. The only challenge here is to make sure you don't lose sight of your self-worth in the process. Not everyone is worthy of your magic, Aquarius.

Pisces: You're Indulging In A Secret Rendezvous

Can you keep a secret, Pisces? JK, we all know you can, but with red-hot Mars activating your secretive 12th house of dreams while forming a sextile with Uranus via your third house of thoughts, you'll likely be indulging in an array of colorful fantasies this month. Venus will also be challenged by Neptune in your sign, which tells me you'll be longing for something ethereal and otherworldly during this time. While there's absolutely nothing wrong with a little fantasy, it's important to recognize whether or not you're being realistic with yourself in the process.