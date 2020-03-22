It's Aries season, which means it's time to fight heart, go for the win, and let yourself be instilled with an insatiable hunger for life. Since Aries is the first sign in the zodiac wheel, it represents a new beginning and the chance to start fresh. Allow yourself to be reborn. Whatever happened in the past is the past. Now, you've got a chance to set new goals and work harder than you ever have. Your March 23, 2020 weekly horoscope is here and it's a reminder that you're not competing with others; you're competing against your former self.

There's a reason Mars — planet of power and vitality — is Aries' planetary ruler. Aries is the most energetic and motivated sign in all the zodiac, letting nothing stand in its way. This week begins with Mars forming a conjunction with dynamic and transformative Pluto, and there's no transit better suited to help you conquer the impossible. No matter how far behind you may be or how much confidence you may have lacked in the past, you're ready to do whatever it takes to fulfill your desires.

However, if you go into this week without focusing on a specific intention, this energy can also manifest in the form of erratic ruthlessness and pointless ego battles. Make sure you're not fighting simply for the sake of fighting. When the new moon in Aries takes place on March 24, it will help you settle on the goals that matter to you most. The new moon in Aries gives you the freedom to grow beyond your wildest expectations, so don't sell yourself short.

While that energy can certainly feel overwhelming, there is so much positivity and excitement awaiting you at the finish line, especially when it comes to your relationships. Venus — planet of love and friendship — forms a trine with expansive and indulgent Jupiter on March 27, encouraging you to have a good time, meet new people, and open your heart to new things. This is one of the most enjoyable transits you could ever experience, so try to plan something fun for the duration of it. By March 28, Venus will then form a trine with sensitive and intimate Pluto, helping you heal wounds in your relationships and get to know your loved one on a much deeper level. Open your arms to love and protect one another.

Shutterstock

Aries

You're understanding deeper layers of yourself and it's as if you're finally ready to adopt the confidence needed to go after what you've always wanted. Let the world know exactly who you are, even if you're met with resistance or disapproval from people who don't understand you. Instead of trying so hard to fit in, let the world create space for you in your most authentic form.

Taurus

Your intuition is brimming with power and it's extremely important that you find time to tune in to its channel. You're becoming spiritually aligned and it's helping you understand what path you're meant to take next. But first, you need to excuse yourself from the rest of the crowd. By learning how to be alone, you are discovering what is truly best thing for you.

Gemini

You may be feeling extremely incensed about the injustices that surround you. It's driving you to act out and make a difference. Concentrate on what you care about most, then get organized. You have the power to make the world a better place. However, if you don't focus on the big picture, you may get frustrated as you get tangled in all the petty details.

Cancer

You are ready to level up and go after a career goal that has long been on your mind. However, there's no need to keep this goal to yourself, let alone go after it on your own. Branch out and let someone be your inspiration, or possibly even your partner. It's not always easy to trust someone to help, you'll learn things from them you didn't even know you needed to learn.

Shutterstock

Leo

Inspiration is needling its way into your heart and you're ready to embark on a journey into the unknown. You don't need to know the destination yet, only that the ride will be a beautiful one. There is a middle ground between stability and spontaneity, so try finding it. There is where you'll thrive most, by staying organized and seeking adventure all at once.

Virgo

It's bittersweet as you wave goodbye to your past. You know the future holds promise, but you might already miss what has come and gone. Focus on creating space for something new, because you can't grow with all that clutter. You're ready to tap into your creativity and express yourself. But first, you need to let go of all that heaviness you've been carrying and set yourself free.

Libra

It's becoming very obvious which relationships in your life are superficial and which aren't. It's time for you to decide whether you're being loved and respected the way you deserve. But can you be vulnerable enough to rely on someone who wants to love you? Settle for nothing less than what you need. You're finding the right person, but first, you need to open yourself up to them.

Scorpio

There are so many wonderful things you spend your time daydreaming about. You can make those dreams a reality if you're willing to. Break it all down and create a plan that you can follow step by step. Spend time learning more about ways you can put that plan into action. It's time to get serious and concrete about your ideas; they can't live in your head.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius

You're hearing your own message loud and clear. It's as if your beliefs and values are sinking even more deeply into your bones and you will do whatever it takes to defend them. Find a creative outlet to fight for everything that you hold true. Believe it or not, you can create the world you want to live in through artistic expression. Tap into your imagination and set it all free.

Capricorn

Your emotions are giving you fuel. If it creates an an emotional reaction within you, there is nothing that can stop you from achieving it. It's time to dig deep and understand what it is that you need in order to feel safe and cared for. Heal your relationships with those you love most and dedicate time to forging a safe space for yourself in this hectic, impatient world.

Aquarius

There have been so many things you've been scared to say, but keeping these things to yourself is only preventing you from reaching your fullest potential. What are you so afraid of? It's far more important that you are honest about your wants, needs, and beliefs than what might happen as a consequence of speaking up. Come out into the light and let the world know how you feel.

Pisces

Birds of a feather flock together, and you're flying toward the people who understand you and share the same goals. If you can team up with others or open your heart to strangers who may eventually become friends, the goals you can achieve together are truly limitless. There is power in numbers, so combine your efforts and watch how much faster they grow.