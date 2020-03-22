You're turning the page and opening your heart to the next chapter. Now that the sun has entered Aries — the first sign in the zodiac wheel — it's as if you're taking a deep breath of fresh air and exhaling all that is no longer serving you. Aries looks upon the world with renewed eyes, as though it's seeing everything for the first time. Set aside your preconceived notions and give yourself a fresh start, because your March 2020 new moon horoscope is encouraging you to.

When the new moon in Aries radiates throughout the cosmos on March 24 at 4:28 a.m. ET, you will set into motion the process of becoming the new and improved you. Aries is ambitious, passionate, and confident, making this a new moon that pushes you to believe in yourself and level up in every way, shape, and form. This phase of the lunar cycle is about planting the seed of a new beginning while letting go of all your guilt, anxiety, and mistakes. It's time for a clean slate, so set an intention and watch how it blossoms and grows.

While all major lunar phases can evoke intense emotions, you will feel steadied on this new moon and it's all thanks to the sextile it forms with committed Saturn, which will also help you stay focused on your goal for the longterm. And you will be receiving plenty of help from your friends along the way, as Venus — planet of love — forms a trine with expansive Jupiter as well as motivated Mars. This new moon also encourages you to heal your relationships and love one another, as Venus will even form a trine with transformative Pluto and a sextile with compassionate Neptune.

Even though unpredictable Uranus and foundational Saturn will square off — unraveling the seams of life as you know it — this new moon is incredibly positive by nature, giving you the tools needed to make this next move a beautiful one.

Here's how every zodiac sign can make the most of it:

Aries

You have the power to put your best foot forward and confidently go where you've never gone before. Make changes to your life that suit the person you're becoming, not the person you've been. Break free from preconceived notions of who you are and fly away.

Taurus

Give yourself the gift of solitude to remember who you are when you're just you, without everything else. Calm your mind and get to know your inner voice once again. There are things you have yet to discover about yourself. But first, you must allow your heart to speak.

Gemini

Loneliness happens when you're focusing too much on yourself and not on the world you exist in. Put yourself in other people's shoes and wrap yourself around a cause that motivates you. The act of bringing people together to evoke positive change is the best antidote to loneliness.

Cancer

There's a light shining upon you and all the world is taking notice of your success. It's time to revamp the image you project out into the world. Don't be afraid of being seen, because the world respects you far more than you probably think.

Leo

It's time to rethink your long-term goals and remember the reason you've committed to them in the first place. Achievements mean nothing if they don't have meaning. Do something because you want to do it, not because everyone tells you it's the right thing to do.

Virgo

Use this time to settle your debts, because themes from your past will be arising once again, giving you the chance to tie off loose ends once and for all. This may feel bittersweet, but it's making way for an even better investment; one that suits your purpose even more.

Libra

What relationship do you want to have? It's time to rethink what your ideal relationship looks like, what you need from your partner, and how you can contribute in return. Improvement is the goal. Sometimes baggage must be cleared away before something beautiful can grow.

Scorpio

There are only so many hours in a day and it's up to you to use them wisely. You're feeling more productive than usual, so use this energy towards revamping your daily routine and recommitting to regimens that bring out the best you.

Sagittarius

There's a creative fire bursting within you, so make a promise to yourself that you will set it free once in a while. Creating art is central to the human condition. Use this passion to express yourself. Reconnect with your creativity, and ultimately, your joy.

Capricorn

You're remembering what it means to be safe and cared for, which is inspiring you to practice habits which bring that comfort into your life on a daily basis. How can you heal your home environment? How can you heal your relationships with those who matter most?

Aquarius

If you're not honest with yourself, nor are you honest with others about your own feelings, there will always be a part of you that's missing. Work on communicating in a more effective way, because no one can read your mind. Make a commitment to your voice.

Pisces

It's time for you to work on all those awful beliefs you have about yourself. Despite what you may think, you are enough. You are worthy of everything that you desire. However, it all starts with you, believing that in your core. Set the intention of loving yourself.