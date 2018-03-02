As March 2018 opens with the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Neptune all in Pisces, this month will be heavily skewed toward deep emotions and feeling. As a result, the March 2018 love horoscope is full of ups and downs for every sign. Surfing the turbulent waters of love and loss will teach every sign important lessons about love, loss, and the illusion of control. You have no ownership over the ones you love, only appreciation for the teachings they bring you. Be soft with yourself and everyone around you, and be aware of the preciousness and precariousness of life.

Mercury in Pisces is a good listener but somewhat of a poor communicator. In Pisces, Mercury is so tuned in to the underworld broadcasts that they might have trouble articulating themselves in the material world. This is a good season for poets, who can let their true hearts be known through coded stanzas of pure feeling. And they might be talking to someone a good distance away. With the sun and Venus in Pisces, physical bounds will be transcended. We will be led to examine how unconditional love transcends geographical boundaries. All of these lessons will be of great importance for the spiritual awakening that Neptune in Pisces has been beckoning toward since it set up shop in Pisces back in 2012.

So what does that mean for you? Here's how the month of March will shape up for your sun sign, in terms of your relationships.

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

You've made your plans and counted up your romantic chickens before they've hatched, Aries. But this month you find yourself clinging on too tightly, for fear that something out of your control will come and take everything you've worked for away. Remember that change is always a blessing, regardless of what form it takes. You don't have any say over whether or not these eggs will hatch. It's not your job to stop the universe when the whole purpose of the cosmos is to spur you on toward enormous growth.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

You might feel like you have to keep giving and giving, Taurus, but don't put yourself out for love this month. Conserve your strength and let your soulmate come to you. Otherwise, you'll sacrifice yourself at love's altar and leave yourself feeling resentful. There's no surer recipe for disaster than overextending yourself or over-nourishing others. Leave something in the pantry for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 To June 21)

It might seem like you have been alone for a long time, Gemini, even in a relationship. This time of solitude has been your process of gathering up your own resources. Don't hang on to your love so long that it spoils. You have more than enough for yourself and plenty to share when you're finally ready to open the doors to your heart again.

Cancer (June 22 To July 22)

You want to be at peace, Cancer, so why this uneasy, unending feeling of doubt? There's no use worrying about falling into the void when it comes to love. Each loss will be another womb to be born out of again. Let yourself merge with the universe fully and take the splendid offerings it holds out to you. Trust in a love that will transcend fear, time, or distance. This feeling has been with you all along.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22)

This month probably feels like your to-do list is keeping you from the love that you think you deserve. Trust your friends to show up and help share in the labor of love's work. Time can help reset the scales to make sure you're really showing up for yourself. Remind yourself how to whistle, and keep singing even if it seems like no one is accompanying you. This is your own tune.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22)

If you spend too much time sitting idly and doing nothing in love, Virgo, you might find that the feeling goes out of your body. Start moving to get the sensation to come back in your body, and invite yourself to bathe in a fountain of endless inner peace. When you have completed this ritual of cleansing, you'll find the one you're meant to be with waiting through the door on the other side.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22)

Fear is inevitable when you're falling in love, but putting space between you and your love won't make the feeling go away. This is simply what happens when you begin with recognizing yourself in the other, and end up finding out that they were their own person all along. There are plenty of stories of sailors falling in love with the sight of mermaids, only to balk at the discovery of their fish tail. Would you also be so shallow, Libra? Or will you swim with your love deep into your own depths?

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)

As a creature of darkness, you doubt the light dawning outside your window in the morning, especially when it illuminates you lying alone in your bed. It's OK to want companionship. It's OK to share your secrets with beings of light. They're already listening, and despite what you feel, don't you think for one second you are going to have to do this alone. There are angels of love pressing gentle hands of guidance to your back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)

Don't neglect the people who carry your messages out into the world. They need you to care for them as much as you care for yourself. Speak sweet words of care and protection to your loved one who needs them. Not everyone is as intrepid a traveler as you are. Even if they don't ask for it, find a way to remind your loved ones that they have your support.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19)

Even if you are in a relationship, find a way to dote on yourself this month, Capricorn. Cover your body in lotion. Take a bath every night for a week. Eat honeycomb. Spray rosewater on your face. Your adoration is your own to revel in. Why would you think that you have anything left to lose?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)

Maybe the seeds aren't taking to the earth as fast as you'd like, but have patience, Aquarius. If your love blooms too early it can still be killed off by the frost. If you need to find a way to occupy your overactive imagination, let it turn to dreams instead. What kind of tree is your love growing? What is your true love's vision, and how might you be of service to provide them or yourself more support?

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20)

The universe isn't going to take any more from you than what you can stand to give up, Pisces. This month, try letting your walls down in your relationship for a change. You've practiced keeping your heart more closed off, but you've found that you're still unable to shut out love with all of its beauty and terror. Instead of barring the door completely, try installing a filter, so you can let the good in and keep the toxins you don't need out.

