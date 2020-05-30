Every month, when the sun touches zero degrees of a new zodiac sign, an energetic shift happens within and all around you. Though it's no different with your June 2020 horoscope, this month will mark a pivotal moment in your spiritual journey: the beginning of another powerful eclipse season. The nodes of the moon shifted into the axis of Gemini-Sagittarius in May, awakening the Gemini-Sagittarius archetypes for the first time since 2013.

After the penumbral lunar eclipse in Sagittarius on June 5, both Mercury and Neptune will station retrograde. The good news is Gemini season will be just about over by the time Mercury (Gemini's planetary ruler) begins to retrograde in Cancer on June 18. Venus will officially station direct in Gemini on June 25, but it will be squaring off with elusive Neptune until early July. This could create a sense of confusion within your relationships, finances, boundaries, and sense of security.

It's easy to idealize things during this time, so make sure to read between the lines before making a commitment you'll regret later. After the sun enters Cancer on on June 20 (the summer solstice), there will be a new moon eclipse in the same sign happening on June 21. Mars will enter its sign of rulership Aries on June 27, and Jupiter will reunite with Pluto in Capricorn on June 30.

Shutterstock

It's going to be a busy month, so take a peek at what June has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Envisioning Your Next Adventure

You're a thrill seeker and you know it, Aries. This month will challenge your perspective and personal philosophy, but it will also shed light on what fulfills you on an emotional level. Whether you decide to rekindle a relationship with a close relative or perhaps move to an entirely different location, you'll have the courage and stamina to take a much-needed risk this month.

Taurus: You're Reconsidering Your Investments

Your mind, body, and soul are worth so much more than you know, Taurus. This month will bring powerful closure and clarity to your intimate unions and joint ventures, especially the ones you've been having second thoughts about all throughout Venus retrograde. It's time for you to open your heart and mind and learn something new. Your peers and immediate circle will be there to guide you through.

Gemini: You're Seeing Someone's True Colors

Remember the money you saved for a rainy day, Gemini? You're not a fan of commitment and you typically ignore your intuition because you need to see to believe, but all of that's about to change. This month will teach you the value of compromise, but it'll also challenge your sense of authority. Though your self-worth will likely be a prominent theme, there will be a bigger emphasis on your emotional needs. It's time to start nurturing your piggy bank again.

Cancer: You're Expanding Your Conscious Mind

Your emotions are pure but it doesn't hurt to tap into your left brain every once in a while, Cancer. Though the current events have been stressful on your psychic radar, you're finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel this month. Everything from your health habits to your work routine is ready for an upgrade, and you're seeing the bigger picture. This is an opportunity for you to expand your horizons and live life to your fullest potential.

Leo: You're Testing Your Luck And Doing What You Love

Your happiness is contagious, Leo. This month will shed light on everything from your love life to your passion projects, and you're ready to take center stage. Though a smoldering romance is more than likely, this is an opportunity for you to focus on your long-term goals and personal vistas. Your life behind the scenes will also flourish but it's important you use this energy wisely so it doesn't come across as deceiving. You're ready to shed your snake skin and be your most authentic self.

Virgo: You're Learning How To Have Faith In Yourself

You can do anything you set your mind to, Virgo. This month will put a spotlight on your inner world and sense of security, but it will also likely bring closure and clarity to your family sphere. Your planetary ruler will retrograde and this will be an opportunity for you to reflect on your hopes, wishes, and dreams. Though there are a number of friends and acquaintances you can count on for support, it is important you recognize your inner strength too, because it's time to share your divine light and wisdom with the masses.

Libra: You're Upgrading Your Skills In Every Way

It's never too late to learn something new, Libra. And while there will be a lot of emphasis on your communication style and primitive mind, this month will likely bring closure and clarity to your levels of education and general belief system. There could also be new beginnings in your professional life, or perhaps with an authority figure. Have you been struggling with productivity? Your routine and due diligence will likely be tested during this time, so make sure you stay on top of your game.

Scorpio: You're Strategizing And Monetizing Your Business

Don't be so reluctant to charge for your services, Scorpio. Though there are a number of eclectic ways to make a living on the internet, you're lucky enough to have been born with a gift equivalent to an infinite source of income. Whether it be affection or validation, there's something you're longing for this month and it'll likely come up for review. You've always been an old soul, but your ancient wisdom will surprise you this month in more ways than one.

Sagittarius: You'll Be Forced To Let Go Of The Chaos

Only you know what's good for you, Sagittarius. Your freedom-loving spirit prefers to live life on the wild side, but it's time to grow up. Your nomadic mind is suddenly longing for peace and stability, and this is precisely what will come up for review this month. Everything from your spiritual evolution to your ability to surrender will be challenged, so if there's something you're holding on to for dear life, it's time to let go. You're on your way to the top, and it's going to be epic.

Capricorn: You're Feeling More Empathic Than Usual

You have a tough exterior with a soft interior, Capricorn. Though you typically prefer to be in control of everything going on in your life, this month will bestow you with an entirely different perspective. Your life behind the scenes matters more than you realize, and you're finally seeing this truth firsthand. There will be a powerful new beginning with regard to your personal and professional partnerships, but that doesn't mean these relationships and potential negotiations won't need work. Everything from your personal boundaries to your ability to put your faith in others will come up for review.

Aquarius: You're Stepping Into A Brand New Role

You may be a social butterfly, but you're a shapeshifter first and foremost, Aquarius. This month will bring forth the opportunity to upgrade your social spheres and sense of belonging in the world. The people you surround yourself with are a reflection of your individuality, and it's time you share your unique gifts with your fellow man. Promotions and praise may be more than likely, but before you agree to take on more work, make sure you have the bandwidth. You'll be highly focused on your daily rituals and whether or not they're emotionally fulfilling to you anymore.

Pisces: You're Being Recognized For Your Selflessness

There really is no such thing as another you, Pisces. Despite your versatile mind and mutable spirit, your compassion for others and universal consciousness will never go unnoticed. This month will bring closure and clarity to your professional life and reputation in the world, and it'll likely revolve around something you've been working towards, too. You'll be given the opportunity to expand your wisdom and explore your truth, but it's important to keep faith in yourself along the way. Your journey and metamorphosis start now.