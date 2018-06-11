Although summer doesn't officially begin until the solstice on June 21, traces of the season are swirling through the air this week. With Mercury entering Cancer on June 12 and Venus entering Leo on June 13, it's clear the planets are feeling as impatient for the transition as we are. Slowly but surely, we're descending into the sultry wildness of summer like stepping into a pool, sensing our bodies gradually adjust to the temperature of the water. If you can't deny the feeling that this season is destined to change you for the better, then your June 11, 2018 weekly horoscope will show you how.

With Mercury in Cancer and Leo in Venus, you're entering a period of unapologetic self-love and fierce empathy for others. It's likely to crack the glass surrounding your heart and set free all the feelings you've been yearning to talk about. With a new moon in Gemini darkening our sky on June 13, you can take these emotional waves and use them as fuel, refining the purest version of yourself and blazing through summer with unmistakable authenticity.

However, a new moon in Gemini is never set in stone. While a new moon is always a time to planet fresh seedlings and embark on something new, Gemini changes its mind as often as mother nature does during a summer rainstorm. It's a multi-faceted air sign full of spontaneity, restlessness, frivolity, and charm, pushing you to be as open-minded about yourself as you are with the world around you. With a new moon in Gemini preparing you for summer, who knows who you'll become?

Aries

Pay close attention to the needs of your home base, because as Mercury in your fourth house of family opposes Saturn in your 10th house of career, you may find yourself stretched thin trying to balance work and your personal life. However, as the new moon in Gemini occurs in your third house of communication, you'll find that expressing your needs first will become most important, pushing you to prioritize your mental health.

Taurus

As Mercury in your third house of communication forms a sextile with Uranus in your first house of the self, you'll feel like communicating your greatest truths to not only everyone around you, but also yourself. Prepare for gratifying transformations. Allow changes to manifest slowly, however, because as Mercury opposes Saturn in your ninth house of adventure, you may feel like things aren't unfolding as swiftly as they should be.

Gemini

You may feel pulled to engage in financial enterprising with Mercury in your second house of finance and material possessions. However, as Mercury opposes Saturn in your eighth house of death and rebirth, you may find it difficult to negotiate your responsibilities and follow through. With the new moon in occurring in your name, however, you've still got all the power to plant the seeds for a big business idea. Be patient.

Cancer

With Venus in your second house of self-worth forming a square with Uranus in your 11th house of community, you may enter a dismal state where you feel disconnected with your social life. However, with the new moon in Gemini occurring in your 12th house of spirituality, you're learning how to become happier and more at peace with yourself, no matter what friends are surrounding you.

Leo

When Venus in your first house of the self forms a square with Uranus in your 10th house of career, you may enter a period of wondering whether or not your job is making you happy. If your identity is being challenged, allow your thoughts to sit but do not ignore them completely. With a new moon in Gemini occurring in your 11th house of community, you're entering a period of emotional connection with your friends and the world at large. Perhaps the answer lies there.

Virgo

You may feel a spiritual disconnect with where you've been and where you're going, with Venus in your 12th house of the subconscious forming a square with Uranus in your ninth house of adventure. If you're feeling dissatisfied with your accomplishments and mentally unstimulated, use it as motivation to take your world to greater lengths. With the Gemini new moon occurring in your 10th house of career, you can start off on a new foot.

Libra

Uranus in your eighth house of death and rebirth are forming stressful alignments with Mercury in your 10th house of social status and Venus in your 11th house of community. Your place in not only the lives of your friends, but also the entire world, may feel challenged. Don't let it bring you down, however, because the new moon in Gemini is taking place in your ninth house of adventure, and you're embarking on something wild and new.

Scorpio

You may experience beauty as well as fluctuations in your love life this week with Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships. As it forms a square with Venus in your 10th house of social reflection, you may feel like you're not getting what you need from either facet of your life. However, this new moon in Gemini is transforming you from deep within, lighting up your eighth house of reincarnation with clarifying energy.

Sagittarius

With Mercury in your eighth house of difficult transformations opposing Saturn in your second house of possessions and money, you may feel like you're not being responsible with your money. All the while, you're learning how to handle it with a more mature eye, bringing more wealth into your life in the long run. With the Gemini new moon in your seventh house of partnerships, this could be a good time to ask for help on the matter, or perhaps forge a financial connection with someone else.

Capricorn

Your relationships are being flooded with intense energy this week. With Mercury in your seventh house of partnerships forming a sextile with Uranus in your fifth house of fun, you're heart is being filled with romantic energy. However, Mercury also forms an opposition with Saturn in your second house of material self-worth, causing you to rethink whether or not you're focusing enough on yourself. With the Gemini new moon occurring in your sixth house of work, you'll be inspired to refocus on productivity.

Aquarius

Your family and home life is being both challenged and cradled this week. With Uranus in your fourth house of core values forming a square with Venus in the seventh house of partnerships, you may find yourself having to choose loyalties that you don't want to choose. However, as the Gemini new moon infuses your fifth house of creativity with energy, you'll find a way to make everyone happy. Most importantly, you can make yourself happy.

Pisces

With Mercury in your fifth house of pleasure forming an opposition with Saturn in your eleventh house of community, you may find that your personal interests are not correlating with the interests of your friends. With Venus in your sixth house of work also forming a square with Uranus in your third house of communication, you may find difficulty working on those interests. The new moon in Gemini in your productivity house should help you begin to come up with a course of action.