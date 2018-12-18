Granted, I hate to be cliché with the whole "new year, new me" thing, but in all seriousness, how could I not be? Aside from kicking off Aries season, during the spring solstice, January always feels like a cosmic reset, which reminds me, your January 2019 horoscope is finally here, hooray! Are you ready to make 2019 the best year yet? Aside from the goals you've set for the upcoming year, just remember, you are blessed. Truth is, every year we are given the opportunity to learn something new, grow thicker skin, and ultimately become better versions of ourselves. Congratulations, this is your clean slate from the heavens.

There's a lot of movement in the sky this month, and I'm pretty sure you'll get a glimpse of it first hand. For starters, we will be in the midst of Capricorn season, and that in itself means work. In fact, Mercury the messenger joins the sun on Jan. 4, just a day before the new moon solar eclipse in Capricorn. Are you acting with integrity, and doing the work? Uranus goes direct on Jan. 6, Venus enters Sagittarius on Jan. 7, and this will definitely shake things up. However, after the sun enters Aquarius on Jan. 20, there will be a total lunar eclipse in Leo, which concludes the series of Leo-Aquarius eclipses, that kicked off in 2017.

With that being said, here go your January horoscopes:

Aries: Focus On Your Goals

There's a lot going on for you in regards to your career, life mission, and reputation in the world this month, Aries. You will be having important conversations with your superiors, and there will be lots of planning ahead. Adventure is inevitable, and with your ruling planet Mars back in your sign, you'll be more than ready to take on a challenge. On another note, the first eclipse of the month will shake up both your personal and professional life, bringing new beginnings to your overall sense of authority.

Taurus: It Will Be An Adventure

You're not one to take risks, but there's a first time for everything, Taurus. There will be exciting new adventures for you this month, that could ultimately change your personal philosophy, and life perspective. In addition to that, your ruling planet enters Sagittarius, and your sexy eighth house, which means you could suddenly make an intimate connection with someone, and become more open to a deeper union. The first eclipse of the month will bring new beginnings to your life panorama, perhaps involving relocation, education, entrepreneurship, or travel.

Gemini: Prepare For Change

You are going through deep transformation this year, and this month will feel like a cosmic prelude, Gemini. Speaking of which, this is a good time to prepare for the future, whether it be financially, physically, or simply detoxing from what no longer serves you. Everything related to your intimate relationships, sexuality and shared resources will be top of mind this month. On another note, the first eclipse of the month will shed light on the darkest parts of your psyche, bringing new beginnings to your intimate unions.

Cancer: Your Partnerships Are A Reflection Of You

There will be a lot of "me vs. we" this month for you, Cancer. The sun joined Saturn and Pluto in your seventh house of partnerships, and you're finally getting clarity in regards to your relationships. This has been a prominent theme for you, since the beginning of last year, and you're finally coming face-to-face with your truth. When Venus enters Sagittarius, and your practical sixth house of routine, you will be greeted with a pleasurable work environment, and good spirits. On another note, the first eclipse of the month will bring drastic changes to your relationship sector. Who will make the cut?

Leo: Your Overall Well Being

Your mind, body, and soul, will be top of mind this month, Leo. Are you happy with your current routine? The sun will be energizing your practical sixth house of health, responsibility, and daily duties, so don't hesitate to rid yourself of what no longer serves your day-to-day life. Venus will also enter Sagittarius, and your flirty fifth house of creativity, so don't be surprised if you suddenly feel extra charming and playful. This energy is totally your scene. Lastly, the first eclipse of the month can bring new beginnings to your current work situation, and mindset. Remember, your peace of mind always comes first, Leo.

Virgo: Your True Colors Are Shining

Lights. Camera. Action. Listen here, Virgo, there's so much happening for you this year, in regards to your creativity and unique expression, and well, January will give you a little preview of all that's to come. For starters, the sun is energizing your playful fifth house of fun, romance, and individual truth, and with Saturn and Pluto there, you'll finally come face-to-face with what's been stopping you from tapping into your artistic side. In fact, the first eclipse of the month will shed light on what makes you completely different from everyone else, and all I can say is, welcome home.

Libra: Your Emotional Foundation

Cheer up, Libra darling. January is a new beginning for you, and with the sun energizing your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional security, you'll be ready to kick back, and spend time with your loved ones. Granted, there have been a number of significant changes in your life, but you can't deny that you've also learned the true meaning of strength. Your ruling planet Venus enters Sagittarius on Jan. 7, dazzling your social networks, and immediate community, which is always fun. However, on another note, the first eclipse of the month will remind you of your roots and family legacy. You'll want to tend to your emotional body during this time.

Scorpio: You're Making Moves

Are you going to pencil me in, Scorpio? Looks like you've got a lot going on this month, and with the sun energizing your chatty third house of communications, technology, and immediate community, your agenda will be booked with social gatherings, and sporadic meet-ups, but what's next? Well, Venus enters Sagittarius, and your money-hungry second house on Jan. 7, so you might get an unexpected treat from the money gods this month. However, the first eclipse of the month will bring significant changes to your local neighborhood, communication style, and general nervous system. Reach for the stars, but don't overwork yourself, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: Your Values Are Changing

Everything related to your spending habits, money-making abilities, possessions, and general self-worth will be under the magnifying glass this month, Sag. All that's been brewing for the past year, in regards to your income and self-esteem, might finally start making sense. Luckily, Venus, planet of love and beauty, slides into your sign on Jan. 7, and you will be feeling unstoppable, especially since your ruling planet Jupiter is there, too. On another note, however, the first eclipse of the month will shake up your financial reality, and all that you've worked so hard for in the past. To invest, or not to invest? That is the question.

Capricorn: Your Rebuilding Yourself

Happy solar return! Oh, Capricorn. Trust me when I say, I see you, and I hear you. Everything related to your personal identity, self-expression, appearance, and personality in general are undergoing a major revamp. Besides, with the sun traveling through your sign, all of your hard work will be put on the spot. Granted, Saturn and Pluto are there, too. So, it's not always "fun" per se, but then again, change hardly is. Venus enters Sagittarius, and your secretive twelfth house on Jan. 7, so you might want to take some time for yourself, and enjoy the silence. Rest and recharge your batteries, Capricorn. The first eclipse of the month will be in your sign, so you'll need all the rest you can get.

Aquarius: Major Breakthroughs

You're doing a lot of reflecting these days, and with the sun traveling through your secretive 12th house of karma, endings, closure, and hidden enemies, I wouldn't doubt it if you've been keeping to yourself more lately. Not to worry, Aquarius. Like I always tell you, all is cyclical, and this is your season of rest and introspection. In fact, while the planet of love travels through Sagittarius, and your 11th house of extended network, you'll have a chance to focus on your place in the world, as well as your soul mission. The first eclipse of the month will bring you incredible breakthroughs, and if you do the work, lots of karmic cleansing.

Pisces: Your Place In Society

Pisces, social? Not so much, but that's about to change for you this month, and I'll tell you why. With the sun traveling through your eleventh house of hopes, dreams, networking, and social rebellion, you'll suddenly feel the urge to get out there, and make new contacts. On a brighter note, Venus will enter Sagittarius, and your ambitious tenth house on Jan. 7, and you will be as hungry as ever for success, and recognition. Last and certainly not least, the first eclipse of the month will shake up the area of your chart related to friendships and colleagues, and you'll be ready to express yourself freely, and unapologetically.