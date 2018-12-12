I have a confession to make: I can't stop singing Miley Cyrus' "Younger Now," and it's because change really is the only thing we can count on. Speaking of which, I'm about to share the one life change you should make in 2019, based on your zodiac sign, and for the love of the cosmos, don't judge my Miley moment. You have to admit, this was the theme of 2018, and now that we've gotten this far, it's up to us to continue evolving, in order to become the best versions of ourselves. However, before we talk 2019, let's recap this past year, as it will be one to remember.

As I've previously mentioned, the year 2018 felt like a massive purge. It was a year where we were given no choice but to let it all go, in order to get it (and more) back. There were powerful eclipses, back-to-back retrograde cycles, and 13 months of deep diving in the underworld with Jupiter in Scorpio. TBH, I seriously blame Jupiter in Scorpio for 2018's ruthless intensity, and I'll explain why. Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system, and whatever it touches, immediately becomes bigger. Scorpio, on the other hand, is symbol of sex, death, and spiritual renewal. Sound familiar?

Pluto, Scorpio's ruler, has been traveling through serious Capricorn since 2008, and Saturn, Capricorn's planetary ruler, entered its home sign towards the end of last year. What I'm trying to say is, this Jupiter in Scorpio transit felt as cutthroat as ever, considering Saturn's prominent influence. Fact is, we experienced intense transformation in regards to hierarchies and authoritative figures during this time. On another note, however, the Leo-Aquarius eclipses taught us the value of being authentic with ourselves, and the people around us. Which reminds me, how are you sharing your gifts with the rest of the world?

Here's what you should change in the upcoming year, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries: Don't Be Afraid To Be Emotional

You're a warrior? Tell us something we don't know, Aries. Enough with the "tough guy" persona, and unnecessary fight picking. It's time you sat with yourself and your emotions for once. Be honest with yourself.

Taurus: Do Something You've Never Done Before

There's so many things for you to see in the world, Taurus. How could you limit yourself to what's comfortable? Stepping out of your comfort zone will be the key to your success. Don't think about it twice.

Gemini: Don't Depend On The Facts So Much

You need to see to believe, right? Well, I hate to break it to you, but that's an impossible motto to live by. Nothing is promised, Gemini, and 2019 will be your moment to let go and let god. Trust the universe.

Cancer: Learn To Say No

Oh, Cancer. How much is too much? You can't keep saying "yes" to it all, unless you're OK with being miserable for the rest of your life. I know that sounds dramatic, but this a year for setting boundaries. Do you.

Leo: Focus On Your Well-Being

OK, so well being as in anything that's healthy for your mind, body, and soul. This doesn't mean you need to run to the gym, unless you feel the need to, of course. In the meantime, do something that makes you feel good, inside and out, Leo. That's what 2019 should be about for you.

Virgo: Do Something Fun And Creative

Seriously though, when was the last time you did something fun and colorful, Virgo? Who knows, maybe you're not the "colorful" type per se, but even then, there are other ways to tap into your creativity.

Libra: Apply For A New Job

Do you really love what you're doing, Libra? Think back to your childhood, and what you wanted to be when you grew up. Is it anywhere near what you're doing now? Well, this year will be about your career, and you've got a lot of decisions to make. So, get to it!

Scorpio: Get Certified In Something

You love power, don't you, Scorpio? Although, it's beyond having power at this point, instead it's something mentally stimulating and exciting for you. That said, I say you make it a point to get a certification this year. Even if it's related to sex. Do it.

Sagittarius: Spend More Time On Your Own

Your FOMO is something out of this world, which is why it's time you start spending time on your own. Put it this way, Sag: Your friends, colleagues, and acquaintances will miss you even more. You need this.

Capricorn: Say What's Really On Your Mind

Business or pleasure? You're so righteous, it's hard to tell whether or not you're being authentic, which is precisely why it's time you speak your truth, Capricorn. Focus on being yourself this year, and nothing else.

Aquarius: Don't Be Afraid To Cry

Everyone has emotions, even you, Aquarius. Plus, there's nothing wrong with a good cry, so this doesn't mean you're being negative, on the contrary. Make it a point to let it all out this year. It's good for the soul.

Pisces: Go To Your Work Happy Hours

What are you afraid of? You have to admit, you secretly enjoy being the life of the party, right? Besides, there's new friendships on the horizon for you this year, Pisces. Open your heart to new beginnings.