No one can deny the energy has been intense lately. It may be a new year, but the past is still haunting you. If you've been feeling overwhelmed by the karma that's heading your way, prepare for newfound revelations and discoveries to arise. You're coming away from two electrifying eclipses in ambitious Capricorn and nurturing Cancer that rocked your world, setting you off on a path you were not necessarily expecting to take. Your January 13, 2020 weekly horoscope is here to help you make sense of all these changes. Luckily, it even contains some good news.

You've been in the midst of a stern and serious Capricorn stellium (aka when three or more planets are in the same zodiac sign). However, even cold and inhibiting Saturn and dark and obsessive Pluto are combining their forces in Capricorn, which makes for some pretty heavy stuff. Capricorn is an incredibly karmic zodiac sign, meaning that it's time to reap the rewards of all your hard work. However, it's also time to reflect on what you could have done differently, informing you of how to improve yourself going forward. When the sun in Capricorn joins in on this Saturn-Pluto conjunction on Jan. 13, this energy will affect you even more directly, so prepare to feel the weight of the world on your shoulders. How can you do your part in making this world a better place? How do you react when confronted with fear?

If you've been feeling the pressure, you should also expect some relief as of this week. On Jan. 13, Venus — planet of love and luxury — will enter compassionate, mystical, and spiritual Pisces. This turns up the romance and adventure, helping you appreciate the beauty that surrounds you. It will also bring you closer to loved ones and help you forge deeper emotional connections. Venus in Pisces is basically a time of pure fantasy, so let yourself be carried away. When Venus forms a sextile to radical and innovative Uranus on Jan. 15, it will help you see your world with a new and exciting light. This will help you forge beautiful memories with loved ones, encourage new friendships, and reinforce your independence.

On Jan. 16, your mindset and perspective will shift, because Mercury — planet of communication and thought process — will enter social, community-oriented, and revolutionary Aquarius. Unlike Capricorn, which is more focused on maintaining discipline toward a personal endeavor, Aquarius encourages you to think about how you can apply that discipline toward the rest of the world. Let yourself become passionate about a cause and bring everyone together for a shared goal. However, this transit will likely spark a few upsets and miscommunications, especially when Mercury forms a square to unpredictable and erratic Uranus on Jan. 15. While your impulse may be to enforce your freedom and speak your mind, think twice before communicating your feelings and try not to be rash.

Aries

The world sees you one way and you see yourself another. If you become too preoccupied with fitting into a certain mold, you'll only drift even further away from yourself. Acknowledge your truth, even if it goes against everything you'd prefer were the truth. Your power comes from your darkness just as much as your light.

Taurus

You may begin to see that your world differs vastly from someone you thought you had so much in common with. You might even realize you're not so different from someone you perceived as completely unlike you after all. Everyone contains their own unique story and yet, you're never truly alone. Let empathy guide you this week.

Gemini

You're so used to presenting yourself in a way you deem acceptable and likable — and that works a lot of the time. However, to form deep admirers and real friends, you need to let others in on your true nature, no matter how many rough edges you contain. You'll gain respect for expressing the whole of your heart. Never apologize for it.

Cancer

Deepen the nature of your relationships. If you dance around your problems or avoid the truth of your feelings, resentment builds instead of trust. Confront the fear that some of your relationships may not last if you were both honest. If you're searching for an answer about whether this relationship should continue, there you have it.

Leo

It's time for you to choose relationships that empower you as you work on fulfilling your potential. You have an instinct to make far too many sacrifices for love, but right now, nothing is more important than your well-being. Take notice of who supports you, brings out the best in you, and gives you the space to work on yourself.

Virgo

There is romance surrounding you, deepening the excitement in your partnership, as well as encouraging new crushes. Let someone fill your stomach with butterflies and don't let fear take away your ability to enjoy being adored. Allow creativity, playfulness, and freedom to color your relationships and bring them to life.

Libra

You're especially receptive to self-care and inspired to start taking your commitment to yourself more seriously. If you've been feeling burnt out by the monotony of work, now's the time to introduce a creative shift to your daily routine. Try something different, spice up the process, and take note of all the brilliant ideas that come your way.

Scorpio

You're in the mood to party, flirt, and spread a bit of magic throughout your reality. It's OK to make having fun a priority. Why not rejuvenate your perspective of life by doing what makes you feel good? Understanding what brings you joy will only inspire you to work harder and manifest the life you truly want.

Sagittarius

It's time to return to the drawing board and take care of what needs to be done close to home. Feeling untethered will only bring you anxiety. Ground yourself by reorganizing and cleaning your environment and inducing good vibrations. The rest of the world can wait. Right now, your sacred corner of the world is calling.

Capricorn

You're finding your footing by reaching out to others and learning from what they have to say. You've been trapped in your head for far too long and you may not be seeing your situation clearly. By expressing your thoughts with a worthy listener, you may realize what you're missing. You don't have to fight whatever you're fighting all alone.

Aquarius

You're reawakening from a long, spiritual period of introspection. You've worked out the details necessary to understand where you're headed next. Now, it's time to take risks and experiment with your ideas. Take comfort in the fact that there will be plenty of failure along the way. Remember, each failure brings you closer to success.

Pisces

Open your heart wide and embrace the world. Amplify your experiences by truly immersing yourself and allowing yourself to be emotionally impacted. Motivation comes from passion, and passion is a fire that can catch anywhere. Set aside your ego and pour your heart into something that the most vulnerable people will benefit from.